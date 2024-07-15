All-NFC North Defensive Line Includes Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark was a unanimous selection to SI.com’s all-NFC North Team.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary form one half of SI.com’s All-NFC North defensive line.
All-NFC North voting was conducted by Bill Huber from Packers on SI, John Maakaron from Lions on SI, Gene Chamberlain from Bears on SI and Joe Nelson from Vikings on SI, who ranked their top four players at defensive tackle and edge, with one point for the best player, two points for the second-best player and so on.
At defensive tackle, Clark received all four first-place votes. He was joined by D.J. Reader, a key free-agent pickup by the Lions, who had two second-place votes and two third-place votes. Reader’s sidekick, Alim McNeill, received the other two second-place votes.
Green Bay’s Devonte Wyatt garnered one fourth-place selection.
On the edge, Hutchinson received all four first-place votes. Gary garnered two second-place votes and two third-place votes. Gary’s trusted partner, Preston Smith, received one second-place vote and finished fourth.
Here are the first-team selections, with the capsules written by their respective beat writers.
Edge: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Hutchinson didn’t have a flashy total when it came to sacks in 2023, but he asserted himself as one of the league’s best at putting pressure on quarterbacks. After recording 9.5 sacks as a rookie in 2022, Hutchinson had 11.5 sacks in 2023. It was a modest jump, though he went from 15 quarterback hits to 33, according to the official stats. According to Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson trailed only the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in total pressures (103 to 101) and was fifth in pass-rush win rate.
At points last season, Hutchinson was a one-man army in the pass-rush effort. Detroit struggled to get consistent production from any of its other options, therefore allowing opposing teams to take their chances by doubling the Michigan product.
Hutchinson appears primed for a big year and has built a reputation as a feared all-around defender. He was unblockable at points in the postseason, and notched eight sacks across the final five games from Week 17 through the NFC Championship.
Edge: Rashan Gary, Packers
In ESPN’s edge-defender rankings, which were built on a poll of NFL executives, scouts and coaches, this quote from a scout said it all: “More consistent and disruptive than the stats show. Explosive and violent. Improved tremendously from the start of his career.”
A first-round pick in 2019, Gary has been good. He’s never been great, though. He’s still looking for his first 10-sack season – he might have had one in 2022 if not for tearing his ACL after recording six sacks in the first nine games. In his comeback season last year, he had nine sacks and 22 quarterback hits in 17 games (13 starts).
However, he has been more disruptive than the stats would indicate. Last year, according to PFF, 54 edge defenders had at least 350 pass-rushing opportunities. Gary ranked 11th in pass-rush win rate – ahead of T.J. Watt, Bradley Chubb, Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby, who were 12th through 16th – and tied Hutchinson for eighth in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.
Gary is a heart-and-soul type of player. He should be a great fit in the attacking new defensive scheme, but he’ll have to take his run defense up a level or two for the defense to thrive.
Defensive Tackle: Kenny Clark, Packers
Clark, who seemingly has been with the Packers since the Glory Years but is only 28, is coming off a third Pro Bowl season in which he set career highs with 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses and 16 quarterback hits. He is the rare three-down defensive tackle capable of burying a running back in the backfield on first down and sacking the quarterback on third down.
That’s evident in the league data. On a per-play basis, Green Bay’s defense was 0.51 yards better on passing plays and 0.18 yards better on rushing plays when he was on the field vs. when he was on the sideline.
His 45 quarterback pressures ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen, according to PFF. His average tackle came 1.5 yards downfield, also the best mark of his career. He wins with power, technique and underrated athleticism.
Clark, who missed just one game the last three seasons, is entering his final season under contract and seems likely to be given a contract extension at some point this season. After years of being asked to read and react and plug gaps, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is implementing an attacking 4-3 scheme that should turn Clark loose for even more impact plays.
Defensive tackle: DJ Reader, Lions
The Lions sought to add a viable nose tackle this offseason and did so with the signing of DJ Reader. An experienced veteran, Reader has carved out a nice reputation as one of the league’s best run stuffers.
Reader also has legitimate pass-rush juice, notching 34 pressures a year ago. With how much he drew double teams and extra blockers from opponents last year, the veteran can free up other players along the defensive line, such as fellow defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who also had 34 pressures last year.
Detroit has the potential to have a solid defensive line tandem in Reader and McNeill. More than that, Reader has already been praised by some of the younger players on the defensive line for his leadership. Though he may not be healthy for the start of training camp, the veteran defender is expected to play a massive role for his new team.
