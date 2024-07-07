Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Edgerrin Cooper’s Rookie Season
Note: This is the second story of a series identifying the best- and worst-case scenarios for each of the Green Bay Packers’ 11 draft picks.
Matt LaFleur had to ask the defensive staff if Green Bay Packers rookie Edgerrin Cooper somehow got his hands on the offensive script when the linebacker perfectly sniffed out a play during minicamp.
The Texas A&M product didn't steal the script but was just displaying his combo of athleticism and football IQ that the Packers hope will turn him into the next elite linebacker after drafting him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cooper arrives to a Green Bay defense that chronically struggled to cover the middle of the field in 2023 (see week 15 vs Tampa Bay). Along with the additions of Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator and Xavier McKinney to the secondary, Green Bay hopes the selection of Cooper will give the middle of its defense a new look and attitude.
As general manager Brian Gutekunst said multiple times during the week of the draft, Green Bay wanted players who could run and can hit. Cooper can certainly do both. Now, he'll have to work to use that as the foundation to become a well-rounded linebacker. Here are two scenarios for Cooper's rookie season that could provide a forecast of his future.
Best Case for Edgerrin Cooper
Elite play at all three levels, contends for Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is a high bar for Cooper. He'd be only the third non-first round pick to win it since 2000. the first off-ball linebacker since 2018 and the first Packer since Willie Buchanon in 1972.
But if he is able to put it all together as a complete defender this season, being one of the top nominees for the award wouldn't be too much of a stretch.
Outside of the recognition that would come with it, the Packers would be most pleased if Cooper can improve their defense in pass coverage, rush defense and pass rush. He showed the ability at Texas A&M to contribute to do so, totaling 84 tackles, eight sacks and two pass deflections in 2023.
"He’s an explosive player," linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. "He has a lot of explosive traits physically. And he’s got a really good get-off. So there’s some stuff there where you look at that and that definitely jumps out off the tape. If you watch those reps, he’s got the ability to run people down— and he does that in pass coverage as well. so to me, he’s just kind of got a well-rounded foundation."
With Cooper's versatile skill-set, he could be a game wrecker eventually. This season could be an early peek at that potential if his playing style smoothly translates to the NFL.
Worst Case for Edgerrin Cooper
Struggles to catch up to NFL speed, becomes a liability in coverage.
There will undoubtedly be a learning curve for Cooper. Not every play is as easy to read compared to one from a June practice in shorts. But he might have enough athleticism and strength to be an exciting player immediately.
Cooper will likely immediately have a significant role in pass-coverage along with Quay Walker. Fourth-year linebacker Isiah McDuffie played well in limited action last season but doesn't have the speed nor shiftiness to cover tight ends and running back from sideline to sideline. Fellow rookie Ty'Ron Hopper, selected in the third-round, still seems raw in coverage.
With the other linebackers on hand, Hafley might have to get creative if Cooper is unable to adjust to the speed and complexity of NFL offenses. Opposing offenses might specifically try to make Cooper confused and overaggressive as he adjusts to the league.
No matter how impressive Cooper could be as a blitzer or run defender, he'll need to hold up in pass-coverage early on to be as dynamic as Green Bay is hoping.
