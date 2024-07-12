Who Will Win Packers’ Six Biggest Training Camp Battles?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 days, the Green Bay Packers will practice for the first time during training camp. In exactly eight weeks, the Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 opener.
What happens during training camp and the preseason will determine who will be in the starting lineup against Brazil. Here’s a prediction on who will win the key Packers training camp battles.
1. Starting Right Guard: Jordan Morgan vs. Sean Rhyan
It will be Jordan Morgan vs. everybody at training camp. Will the first-round pick mount a challenge to left tackle Rasheed Walker? Will he be in the mix to start at right tackle if Zach Tom isn’t fully back from a torn pectoral? Or will there be a heated battle at right guard against Sean Rhyan?
Tom’s injury throws a wrench into things. With the possibility that Tom might not be ready for Week 1, Morgan could be limited to right-side duty during camp. But, for the sake of this, let’s assume Walker and Tom will be in the lineup. That means it will be Morgan vs. Rhyan.
A third-round pick in 2022, Rhyan’s rookie year was a lost cause, but he took an enormous step forward last season. With the Packers chasing a playoff berth, the coaches could have ended the Jon Runyan-Rhyan timeshare and gone full speed ahead with the reliable veteran. Instead, Rhyan got even more snaps because he showed he was up to the task. It was an almost perfect split in the five games spanning Week 14 against Tampa Bay and the playoffs against Dallas.
Rhyan didn’t give up a sack all season and the run game was considerably better when he was in the lineup.
Winner: Rhyan.
2. Receiver: Christian Watson vs. Dontayvion Wicks
It would be a surprise if the Packers don’t break camp with Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath as their six receivers.
The big question is the pecking order. All six are worthy of playing, but some are more worthy than others.
A two-year starter, Doubs is a sure-fire starter after two sensational playoff games. Reed has the slot on lockdown after a brilliant rookie season. They figure to get the most snaps.
After that, the battle will be between Watson and Wicks.
When healthy – and maybe he will be after specialists identified the root cause of his hamstring issues – Watson is a field-tilting performer with practically unlimited potential. Even with the injuries, he leads the 2022 receiver class in touchdowns.
Wicks was a playmaker in his own way. Among all receivers who averaged two catches per game, he ranked fourth with an explosive-catch rate of 46.2 percent. He led the team in YAC per catch and broken tackles, too.
In his nine games last season, Watson played 77 percent of the offensive snaps. In his 15 games, Wicks played 47 percent. The breakdown will be closer this year but the outcome …
Winner: Watson.
3. Backup Quarterback: Sean Clifford vs. Michael Pratt
The race to be the backup last year was a walk in the park for Clifford. A fifth-round pick last year, Clifford took charge from the start. He was so good on the practice field and in the preseason that general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t feel inclined to add a veteran.
It will be a tougher challenge this year because seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt combines excellent college production with a strong skill-set. Pratt strung together a solid set of offseason practices while Clifford threw too many interceptions.
Still, Clifford has a year of NFL experience. He didn’t play a meaningful snap in the regular season but did attack the No. 1 defense for 19 weeks of regular-season and playoff practices. That could be the deciding factor.
Winner: Clifford.
4. Full-Time Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie vs. Edgerrin Cooper
It shouldn’t take long for Cooper, a second-round pick, to nudge aside veteran Eric Wilson for one of the three spots in the base defense.
However, most teams line up in their base defense only about 25 percent of the time. Thus, the big battle will be Cooper vs. McDuffie to be the other linebacker alongside Quay Walker in the nickel package.
McDuffie played almost half the defensive snaps last year. He finished second on the team in tackles and was an excellent tackler. His seasoning will be an enormous asset, though he broke up only one pass.
Cooper’s athleticism will be an enormous asset, but opposing offensive coordinators will make his life “hell.” The Packers will be a better defense in the long run with Cooper, no matter the early growing pains.
Winner: Cooper.
5. Cornerback: Eric Stokes vs. Carrington Valentine
This is the big battle of training camp for a couple reasons. One, it’ll be perhaps the most wide-open battle of training camp. Two, cornerback is a vitally important position.
The Eagles in Week 1 are a prime example of what’s at stake with the elite tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Titans in Week 3 have DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley. The Vikings in Week 3 feature Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Rams in Week 5 boast Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua.
You get the point.
Stokes had a tremendous rookie season as a first-round pick in 2021. However, he hasn’t broken up a pass since 2021 and, even in limited playing time last year, allowed more touchdowns (three) than any other Packers cornerback. Valentine had an up-and-down rookie season, but it’s hard to quibble with this: Of 75 cornerbacks who played 400 coverage snaps last year, he ranked 13th in completion percentage allowed.
Winner: Stokes
6. Kicker: Anders Carlson vs. Greg Joseph vs. James Turner
The Packers drafted Carlson for a reason. He wasn’t very good last year but his numbers as a rookie are comparable to those of Joseph, who spent his last three years kicking indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Packers stuck with Carlson through thick and thin last year. Joseph (or the rookie Turner) will need to clearly beat out Carlson.
Winner: Carlson (with more leash than you think).
More Green Bay Packers News
Training camp previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends
All-NFC North Team: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line (Saturday)
Best/worst case for rookies: Jordan Morgan | Edgerrin Cooper | Javon Bullard
Hot Reads: Louis Riddick on McKinney and Bullard | Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary in ESPN rankings | ESPN’s playmaker rankings | Four biggest changes | 12 Super Bowl contenders | Josh Jacobs in ESPN rankings | Two months to Packers-Eagles
Most Important Packers: 17-20 | 21-24 | 25-29 | 30-34 | 35-39 | 40-44 | 45-49 | 50-54 | 55-59 | 60-64 | 65-69 | 70-79 | 80-90