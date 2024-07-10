Best- and Worst- Case Scenarios for Javon Bullard’s Rookie Season
Note: This is the third story of a series identifying the best- and worst-case scenarios for each of the Green Bay Packers’ 11 draft picks.
Green Bay Packers rookie Javon Bullard wore many hats for the Georgia Bulldogs. Literal ones for winning one SEC Championship along with two National Championships, but also figurative ones as a flexible defender.
In 2024, Bullard's hat will be in different colors but it'll be displaying the same logo G and will still be moving all over the field.
Green Bay's defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was well aware of Bullard's versatility far before the Packers selected the defensive back in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He tried to recruit the Georgia native when he was the coach at Boston College.
"Just loved his tape," Hafley said. "Loved the way he played. Loved the play style. Loved the versatility. He’s a physical guy. He can run, he can cover, he can play deep, he can play in the slot, he can blitz."
If Bullard lives up to his potential, he could be a key piece of Hafley's defense for years to come. His rookie season should be a key indicator for what the Swiss Army knife could offer.
The Best Case for Javon Bullard
Helps set new culture for Green Bay defense as plug and play starter.
For years, the Green Bay defense has lacked an aggressive mindset.
In his introductory press conference, Hafley made it clear he wants his players to be fast and aggressive, two traits that have been missing from Green Bay for quite some time. Bullard's college tape is certainly not lacking in either.
It might take the rookie some time to find his voice as a leader, but he could very quickly change the energy and moxie of the unit.
When it comes to the more tangible traits, Bullard should immediately make an impact somewhere on the defense. Without knowing the exact details of the system Hafley will run yet, it's difficult to know exactly where and how, though indications throughout the offseason is he will wind up as a starting safety.
"We’ve got to see where we’re going to place all these pieces," defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said of his position group. "It’s a good problem to have. ... Obviously I’ve seen their tape and what they’re capable of, but we’ve got to see how they fit in, and I think it’s going to work itself out as we get into training camp."
Maybe big free-agent addition Xavier McKinney will roam around more often while Bullard plays the deep end. Or possibly Hafley will deploy Bullard as a gadget player in the box, holding down the middle of the field and strengthening the run defense. It's possible Bullard will be asked to start as the slot defender. He showed the ability to do all of the above at Georgia.
The Worst Case for Javon Bullard
Physical playing style outweighed by struggles in pass coverage.
Green Bay has had its fair shares of players who play physically but never developed into a reliable defender. Josh Jones loved making rough hits a little too much. Josh Jackson couldn't avoid penalties and never was quite fast enough to track receivers. Tony Brown waited for the fourth or fifth echo of the whistle.
Jones and Jackson were also second-round selections. Though Bullard seems to be a more promising prospect than Jackson and Jones, its no guarantee his versatility will directly translate to the NFL. Bullard is confident that it will.
"I feel like football is football," Bullard said during the Packers' offseason program. "If you got like true knowledge of the game, then you going to have some minor differences, but all of it’s still going to be sort of the same thing."
His physicality alone will be appreciated by Green Bay. But in order for him to be the every-down, every-situation defender the Packers are hoping for him to develop into, he'll need to also complete the other job requirements of a defensive back.
Bullard does recognize this. He realizes time in the film room is equally as important as time in the weight room. According to Hafley, Bullard is taking the right steps to become a complete player.
"He’s a sharp guy," Hafley said. "His ability to learn and process in those two days (of rookie minicamp) was impressive. You get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out to the field and he’s got a chance."
