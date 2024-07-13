All-NFC North Offensive Line: Only One First-Teamer for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins was the only Green Bay Packers offensive lineman selected to the all-NFC North Team. That unit is powered by three members of the Detroit Lions.
While the NFL is quarterback-driven, it’s the offensive line that makes things go. From that perspective, it’s little wonder why the Lions are favored to stay ahead of the Packers in the NFC North odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Lions have three unanimous first-team choices (center Frank Ragnow, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Penei Sewell), a second-team selection (left tackle Taylor Decker) and a third-team pick (left guard Graham Glasgow).
The Packers’ projected line consists of left tackle Rasheed Walker (third team), Jenkins, center Josh Myers (third team), whoever starts at right guard (fourth team) and right tackle Zach Tom (second team).
Jenkins and Ragnow were the only NFC North linemen to earn a spot in the Top 10 in ESPN’s list of the top interior blockers, as selected by scouts, executives and coaches. Jenkins was 10th after ranking fourth last year.
“Versatile, athletic, long, can play every spot on the line. Belongs in the top 10,” one executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
All-NFC North voting was conducted by Bill Huber from Packers on SI, John Maakaron from Lions on SI, Gene Chamberlain from Bears on SI and Joe Nelson from Vikings on SI, who ranked the four starters at each position. A first-place vote was worth one point, a second-place vote was worth two points and so on.
Here is the all-NFC North offensive line, with the capsules written by their respective beat writers.
LT: Christian Darrisaw, Vikings
Penei Sewell is the answer most will give when asked who the best overall offensive lineman in the NFC North is, but the analytics say Darrisaw is the best pass-blocking tackle in the division.
According to Pro Football Focus grading, Darrisaw was the third-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL in 2023, trailing only Jets left tackle Tyron Smith, a second-team All-Pro last year with the Cowboys, and the Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs, a Pro Bowl left tackle in 2023 and an All-Pro right tackle in 2021 and 2022.
He’s also a top-notch run blocker, which should create some extra room for Aaron Jones.
All eyes are on Darrisaw entering training camp as he could be the next Viking to receive a long-term contract extension.
LG Elgton Jenkins, Packers
A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022. He is the poster boy for the Green Bay way of building an offensive line. Jenkins can play here, there and everywhere – he started for David Bakhtiari at left tackle in 2021 and opened 2022 at right tackle.
Left guard is his best position, though. Back home in 2023, he allowed a grand total of zero sacks last season. Among guards, he played the second-most snaps without allowing a sack. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s on a 26-game streak of not allowing a sack. It wasn’t his best season as a run blocker; an early-season knee injury played a role. With a so-so center and a question mark at right guard, the Packers need Jenkins at his best.
C Frank Ragnow, Lions
Despite injuries piling up for the veteran center, Ragnow’s play has not dipped. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2023 and a three-time Pro Bowler, he has been the anchor of Detroit’s elite offensive line. The veteran has been key to the Lions’ success in the run game in recent years and has allowed a total of two sacks the last four seasons.
The Arkansas product embodies what Dan Campbell has built culturally within the Lions’ organization. He’s gritty and dominant as a blocker and one of the team’s tough guys. He played just a week after undergoing knee surgery last season. Detroit has managed this well, allowing him to rest on certain practice days in an effort to maximize his performance. With Jason Kelce retired, Ragnow has a claim to being the best center in the entire NFL.
RG Kevin Zeitler, Lions
A Wisconsin native and former University of Wisconsin standout, Zeitler is the new face on Detroit’s offensive line this year. The organization brought the veteran in on a one-year contract after the departure of Jonah Jackson. He profiles as a good addition, as he’s seen plenty throughout his 12 NFL seasons.
A first-round pick by the Bengals in 2012, Zeitler was a first-time Pro Bowler for the Ravens last season. With experience in a number of different schemes, he should have little trouble playing at a high level for the Lions.
Zeitler will be a strong presence in the Lions’ run-oriented offense and should help keep quarterback Jared Goff clean after allowing just five sacks in three seasons in Baltimore. In addition to his on-field attributes, the Lions will benefit from adding him to a young group of depth players including Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu.
RT Penei Sewell, Lions
As the first draft pick in the Brad Holmes era, Sewell has evolved into a franchise cornerstone in his first three NFL seasons. He is viewed as one of the best tackles in the game – and almost certainly the best right tackle – and earned All-Pro honors for the first time last season.
The Oregon product allowed just one sack last season and has consistently been an elite blocker in the run game. Not only does he have point-of-attack power to move his man out of the hole, his elite athleticism makes him an elite downfield blocker, as well. He was PFF’s top-ranked run blocker in 2023.
Sewell earned a four-year, $112 million contract extension this offseason. The $28.0 million average is $3 million more than any offensive tackle and $8 million more than any other right tackle.
