Packers Among Teams ‘That Could Actually Win Super Bowl’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr’s list of the 12 teams that “could actually win Super Bowl LIX” includes the Green Bay Packers as one of five NFC contenders.
“Watching Green Bay wallop the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs last year and then come roaring back against the 49ers in the divisional round was proof that the post-(Aaron) Rodgers Packers have arrived ahead of schedule,” Orr wrote. “This was merely a taste, but after seeing how aggressive Matt LaFleur was in reshaping the defense, it’s proof that he sees what the rest of us do.”
This is what Orr sees.
- The Jordan Love-led passing game could be as spectacular for 17-plus games this year as it was for the final eight games and the playoff romp over Dallas last year. Love was exceptional down the stretch, and his fleet of young pass-catchers hit their stride alongside their first-year starter.
Of Green Bay’s 4,210 passing yards last season, all but the 345 yards contributed by running backs Aaron Jones, Patrick Taylor and James Robinson and tight end Josiah Deguara are back for 2024.
“The Packers have the most underrated wide receiver room in the NFL,” Orr wrote, “and the tight end group is ready to wreak havoc after a year of getting acclimated to the NFL.”
- Maybe the Packers don’t have a superstar receiver, but they do have a super set of receivers. What defense can match up with receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks (and Bo Melton and Malik Heath) and tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft?
When healthy, Watson is a legit field-tilter. Doubs dominated the playoffs. Reed emerged as one of the top slot threats in the NFL. Wicks is a wicked route-runner with underrated run-after-catch ability. Musgrave and Kraft could be impossible matchups because of their combined blocking and receiving ability.
While the offense didn’t truly take flight until Jones was healthy last season, the hope is the addition of 2022 NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs, who is about four years younger than Jones, and explosive third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd will make Green Bay’s rushing attack more formidable for the duration of the season.
- While LaFleur bristled at the notion that he could finally run his offense rather than the one tailored to fit with Rodgers, the offense late last season was superb. He continually zigged when defensive coordinators expected him to zag, thanks in part to the young quarterback he helped build.
Now, he’s had an offseason to build on the strengths that emerged.
“This offense is set up to diversify the (Kyle) Shanahan scheme in a way we may not have seen quite yet thanks to Jordan Love’s situational mobility, and the unique speed and precision route running of this wide receiver group,” Orr concluded. “It would not shock me if Green Bay simply remained a step ahead schematically throughout the year, much like the Philadelphia Eagles did during the Carson Wentz-Nick Foles Super Bowl season.”
Orr’s seven AFC contenders include Rodgers and the New York Jets.
“This defensive line is scary deep, and we shouldn’t forget how competitive and plucky this team was after being completely throttled by injury a year ago,” Orr wrote.
The NFC, of course, is headlined by the defending NFC champion 49ers and the defending NFC North champion Lions as well as the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. All four teams on the Packers’ schedule.
“It’s refreshing to see the Lions embrace the hype. It would be silly for them not to,” Orr wrote. “They are the second-best team in the league as presently constructed (and in the season opener last year, they beat the best team in the league). The only perceived hole for the Lions is in their secondary and, one could argue, Jared Goff if he does not hit his absolute talent ceiling.”
