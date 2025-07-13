All-NFC North Team: Where Do Packers’ Specialists Rank?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even after a down season by his lofty standards, the Green Bay Packers’ Keisean Nixon was named the All-NFC North returner.
The All-NFC North team was chosen by On SI’s four division beat writers. They picked their top two returners, kickers and punters, with one point for first place and two points for second place. Here’s the vote:
Kicker: Detroit’s Jake Bates, 6 (two first-place votes; two second-place votes); Chicago’s Cairo Santos (one first-place vote, one second-place vote); Green Bay’s Brandon McManus (one first-place vote); Minnesota’s Will Reichard (one second-place vote).
Punter: Detroit’s Jack Fox, 5 (three first-place votes, one second-place vote); Chicago’s Tory Taylor (one first-place vote, two second-place votes); Green Bay’s Daniel Whelan (one second-place vote).
Returner: Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon, 5 (three first-place votes, one second-place vote); Detroit’s Kalif Raymond (one first-place vote, one second-place vote, two no votes); Chicago’s Devin Duvernay (two second-place votes, two no votes).
All-NFC North Returner
Keisean Nixon was the first-team All-Pro returner in 2022 and 2023, becoming just the fourth returner to earn All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons. With most kicking units looking to kick touchbacks and most return units content to take them, Nixon always had a green light.
He didn’t provide nearly the impact in 2024, as the team struggled to acclimate to the new dynamic kickoff. However, while he didn’t have any big, game-changing returns, his 29.3-yard average was a career high. Of the 17 returners with at least 15 runbacks, he ranked sixth.
At the end of the season, he said he was done with returns and wanted to focus on being “CB1.” During OTAs, he said he was open to doing whatever was needed.
“I was kind of frustrated when the season was over, but it’s value always – especially when it comes to me being who I am when doing it,” he said. “So, of course, I’m open to it. I’m always going to do what the team needs. Also, just me knowing who I am as a person, if the game’s on the line, I’m going to want the ball, anyways. That’s a comment I probably could’ve kept to myself, for sure, but it is what it is. I meant what I said but I’m also a team player and if the coach and the team need me to do something, I’m going to do it, for sure.”
All-NFC North Kicker
Signed from the UFL’s Michigan franchise, Jake Bates solved the Lions’ kicking issues. He made 26-of-29 field goals and 64-of-67 extra points and ranked eighth in touchback percentage.
“Bates hit several clutch kicks, including game-winners against Minnesota, Houston and Green Bay,” Lions On SI’s John Maakaron said.
By percentages, Green Bay’s Brandon McManus was better, making 20-of-21 field goals and all 30 extra points.
He was a savior. The Packers moved on from longtime kicker Mason Crosby after the 2022 season and turned straight into the ditch. Sixth-round draft pick Anders Carlson was one of the worst kickers in the league in 2023 and failed to win the job in 2024. The Packers replaced Carlson with Brayden Narveson, a rookie with a big leg who showed some promise with the Titans during the preseason. He was even worse than Carlson, though, in the games that mattered.
Finally, the Packers solved the issue with a proven, veteran kicker. McManus made 20-of-21 field-goal attempts, his 95.2 percent success rate leading the NFL. He was accurate and clutch. He made back-to-back game-winning kicks against Houston and Jacksonville to start his time in Green Bay. In Week 18, he blasted a 55-yarder through the January chill that should have beaten the Bears.
The Packers re-signed him just before the start of free agency to provide stability at a critical position.
All-NFC North Punter
Detroit’s Jack Fox led the NFL with a 51.0-yard gross average and 46.2-yard net average. Yes, he kicks indoors, but he led the league in net by 1.4 yards. He was first-team All-Pro and is the NFL’s all-time leader in average.
One look at the numbers and you might think Daniel Whelan stinks. Last season, of 30 punters who punted 34 times, he ranked 28th in net average. However, that was skewed by the 94-yard punt return by Chicago’s Josh Blackwell in Week 18 in which Rich Bisaccia’s unit was completely suckered. Whelan entered that game ranked 13th in net average and was on pace to set the franchise record.
Importantly, only 35.7 percent of Whelan’s punts were even returned last season, the fourth-best mark in the league. Plus, he is a superb holder.
Bill Huber’s Ballot
The vote: Kicker – Green Bay’s Brandon McManus, Detroit’s Jake Bates. Punter – Detroit’s Jack Fox, Green Bay’s Daniel Whelan. Returner – Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon, Chicago’s Devin Duvernay.
Why?: At kicker, how can you lead the NFL in field-goal percentage while kicking in the not-so-great outdoors of Green Bay and not be the No. 1 kicker? My colleagues missed the boat on that one.
At punter, I took Whelan at No. 2 over Chicago’s Tory Taylor because of Whelan’s first 16 games and his game-saving hold on McManus’ winner against Houston. The Bears’ Taylor was amazing with 34 inside-the-20 punts vs. four touchbacks, so maybe I erred at punter.
At returner, even a down year by Nixon is a great year. The Bears added a weapon in free agency with Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowler with career averages of 24.9 yards per kickoff return and 12.0 yards per punt return.
Voting was done by Bill Huber of Packers On SI, John Maakaron of Lions On SI, Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI and Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
All-NFC North Team
