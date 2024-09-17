Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 2?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Playing without Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers rode a powerful running game to an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The win was not enough to make an impressive move up our Packers On SI Consensus Power Rankings, though.
Our rankings combine eights sets of national NFL power ranking. After simmering low and slow in a 300-degree oven for a couple hours, out comes one steaming-hot consensus ranking.
The Packers, who were No. 5 to start the season, fell to No. 12 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and moved up one spot after beating the Colts 16-10.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the unanimous No. 1 team, and two NFC North teams are in the Top 10.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying, with links to their full rankings.
Sports Illustrated: 5th
The Packers are up one spot. Wrote Conor Orr: “The Packers had one of the most impressive wins of the season so far, staving off 0–2 without Jordan Love by building a bully of a run game and an offense tailormade for Malik Willis. I’ve always thought Willis was a fun player and he showed some touch on a critical, much needed touchdown pass. But the champagne goes to Matt LaFleur and his staff, who smeared this offense in all sorts of window dressing that disguised what we already knew: the plan was to run it down the pipe.”
Pro Football Talk: 9th
The Packers are up one spot in Mike Florio’s rankings. Wrote Florio: “Every win they can earn without Jordan Love on the field is money in the bank.”
NFL.com: 10th
The Packers are up a spot in Eric Edholm’s rankings. As part of a much more extensive write-up, Edholm wrote:
“What an improbable scene it will be in Week 3, with Malik Willis coming back to Nissan Stadium as the expected starter for the Packers while Jordan Love continues to work his way back from injury. Willis was starting for the Titans back on Aug. 17 in their second preseason game, just a little over a week before he’d be traded to Green Bay. I love stories like this. But the Packers will love it even more if Willis can play the kind of composed, refined game – albeit with guardrails -- that he did against the Colts.”
Fox Sports: 11th
The Packers are up three spots. Wrote David Helman: “Life without Jordan Love wasn't pretty, but it was a lot less scary than I anticipated. It helped that the Packers were able to rush for almost 300 yards on the day against the Colts. If we assume Malik Willis only has to play that well one or two more times before Love's return, Green Bay might be just fine.
The Athletic: 12th
The Packers zoomed up nine spots in Josh Kendall’s rankings. “The Packers became the first NFL team to reach 800 wins on Sunday. They did it with a game plan that would have looked familiar in 1921 when Green Bay joined the league. With Malik Willis filling in at quarterback, the Packers ran the ball on 53 of their 67 snaps.”
CBS Sports: 12th
The Packers moved up three spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings. “That was a big-time victory with a backup quarterback in Malik Willis playing against the Colts. The defense came up big in that one -- and they needed it. The run game impressed, too.”
ESPN.com: 15th
The Packers actually moved back three spots in ESPN’s rankings. Their weekly story focused on each team’s most important backup or role player. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky picked linebacker Eric Wilson. “Wilson played only eight snaps in Sunday's win over the Colts, but he made them count. He picked off QB Anthony Richardson in the fourth quarter when the Colts were in Packers territory and earlier in the game, forced a fumble that Indianapolis recovered. … Wilson, an eight-year veteran, also plays a significant role on special teams.
Yahoo: 19th
Green Bay dropped like a rock after losing in Week 1 but recovered a bit – 24th to 19th – after beating the Colts. Wrote Frank Schwab: “The Packers' win on Sunday was impressive in all ways, especially for head coach Matt LaFleur. Guiding a win with quarterback Malik Willis, who was acquired on Aug. 27, might have been his best day as an NFL coach. Anyone who doubted LaFleur being one of the NFL's best coaches has found out otherwise.”
This Week’s Opponent: at Tennessee Titans (0-2)
In our eight rankings, the Titans were either 28th, 29th or 30th. They were 30th at Sports Illustrated.
Wrote Orr for SI: It doesn’t get better than a head coach asking his quarterback: “Hey … what the f— are you doing?” And then proceeding to call a decision “dumb,” adding that the quarterback is “grown up and he knows better.” I can’t tell if this is beautiful, refreshing honesty or what, but I am here for what is quickly becoming the ultimate buddy cop movie. The Titans are absolutely better than 0–2 and had leads on two superior opponents in each of the last two weeks. If the Will Levis wild outcomes scale tips in Tenneseee’s favor, watch out.
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
Note: A first-place vote is worth one point, a second-place vote is worth two points and so on.
1, Kansas City Chiefs (eight points), 2, Buffalo Bills (21); 3, Houston Texans (28); 4, San Francisco 49ers (41); 5, Detroit Lions (42); 6, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (54); 7, New Orleans Saints (65); 8, Philadelphia Eagles (74); 9, Minnesota Vikings (86); 10, Los Angeles Chargers (88).
Green Bay is 11th with 93 points.
