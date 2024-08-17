Updating Packers’ Biggest Positional Battles With 10 Days Until Roster Cuts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 days, the Green Bay Packers will pick their 53-man roster. Here is an updated look at all the big roster battles on the eve of Sunday night’s preseason game at the Denver Broncos.
Quarterbacks
Was: Sean Clifford vs. Michael Pratt
Now: Sean Clifford vs. Michael Pratt
Clifford entered training camp with an enormous lead in this battle, but his practice-field mistakes have allowed Pratt to thrust himself into the mix. A seventh-round pick, Pratt has been steady throughout the summer.
The preseason games against the Broncos on Sunday, which Clifford will start, and Baltimore Ravens next Saturday will go a long way toward determining who will back up Jordan Love.
“It’s super-healthy,” Clifford said of the competition. “That’s the thing, I’m honored to compete with Mike just because I respect him so much as a quarterback. When you come in and you have an opportunity to get better every single day and you know that if you take a day off, he’s not, it raises the level of the competition in the room. …
“I respect him so much. He’s a great quarterback, so it’s awesome for me because, if I slip up, he’s going to come back and make a play. We know what’s at stake, but you can still be friendly and have a good, competitive room and just want to win, because that’s what we’re here to do.”
Running Backs
Was: AJ Dillon vs. MarShawn Lloyd to be No. 2 Back
Now: Emanuel Wilson Pushing for Roster Spot, Role
There’s little doubt Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd will make the roster. Jacobs is the clear-cut No. 1 back, Dillon has immense value in the passing game and the explosive Lloyd has too much upside as a third-round pick.
The question is whether Wilson, who is on his way to another strong preseason, can break through. Lloyd’s hamstring injury might open the door for Wilson to make it by default but, taking a long-term view, is there room on the roster for all four players?
Wilson’s ability to play on third down will be a determining factor.
“We’re still working on that part of it,” position coach Ben Sirmans said. “He has shown that when he does attack things with the proper technique that he can block people. …
“We’ve put him in where we’ve brought pressure that he’s much more educated at what his assignment is and making really good decisions. So, I think that’s something that we’re working towards, but we’ve just got to continue to put him in those situations to get a full answer on that. But my trust level is growing with him.”
Receivers
Now: Grant DuBose vs. Bo Melton vs. Malik Heath for Final Spot(s)
There was no reason not to think the Packers would roll into this season with Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath as their six receivers.
The emergence the last couple weeks by DuBose has changed the dynamic. At this point, it’s going to be hard to keep him off the 53, though it’s not as if Melton and Heath aren’t worthy.
“Honestly, I didn’t want to be in the same spot I was last year,” DuBose said of spending his rookie season on the practice squad.
“I came into this offseason, I wanted to put everything I had into my craft, and just keep developing, keep getting better. Like I said, I didn’t want to be in the same position I was last year. I wanted to at least give myself a chance to make this squad. That was really just the mindset, don’t be stuck in the same place.”
Tight Ends
Now: Ben Sims vs. Tyler Davis
While first-year player Joel Wilson has had a solid stretch of practices and should merit a spot on the practice squad, nothing has really changed in the race for the 53.
Sims has had a strong training camp on offense, including three explosive catches at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those were big-time plays for a player who made his mark as a blocker last year.
“At tight end, we have an opportunity to show how versatile we can be, whether that be on special teams, offense, in-line blocking, pass-catching, what have you,” Sims said on Wednesday. “Tight ends are intended to be used in 20 different ways, so it’s kind of cool being able to show more than just a one-sided version of myself. I’ve been loving it.”
Davis, who missed last season with a torn ACL, is one of the right-hand men for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
“It’s exciting to have a healthy TD back, being the leader that he is, the player that he is, the locker-room player that he is,” Bisaccia said. “I’m excited for him and the direction that he’s going.”
Obviously, it could be Sims and Davis rather than Sims or Davis. But if the Packers keep three quarterbacks, one position will lose a player.
Offensive Line
Was: Jordan Morgan vs. Everybody (Including Sean Rhyan)
Now: Jordan Morgan vs. Sean Rhyan
There was only one change on the unofficial depth chart this week. Instead of Morgan being listed as the No. 1 right guard and Rhyan the primary backup, Morgan and Rhyan are listed as co-starters.
Morgan, this year’s first-round pick, spent the offseason bouncing around from one position to the next, but has been locked in at right guard all summer. However, he missed the preseason opener against Cleveland with a shoulder injury and probably won’t play against Denver, either. That means everything could be riding on the practice and game next week against Baltimore.
Rhyan played 48 snaps against Cleveland – 15 at right guard and 33 at center – and was arguably the Packers’ top lineman. He’s got the in-game chemistry with center Josh Myers and right tackle Zach Tom that Morgan lacks.
“Right now, obviously, he’s in a competition for a starting position, and the big thing for us is to get him ready at several positions in case he isn’t a starter,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.
Defensive Tackle
Now: The Rotation
Little if anything has changed: Kenny Clark is the top dog, TJ Slaton and Devonte Wyatt will be mixed and matched as much as possible based on down-and-distance situations, and Karl Brooks has been ahead of Colby Wooden throughout camp.
Defensive End
Now: Brenton Cox Pushing for Roster Spot
Cox made the 53 as an undrafted rookie last year but played only four snaps on offense and nine snaps on special teams in four appearances. He’s had a strong camp on defense but special teams – the reason why he didn’t play last year – will have to be why he has a role this year.
“Just working on that, that’s been my main focus this year,” Cox said recently. “We’ve got a lot of pass rushers already dialed in and ready to go. When that opportunity comes, I’m going to be ready to play on special teams for Coach Rich (Bisaccia).”
If the Packers keep five defensive ends, Cox is a slam dunk to make the roster. However, Wooden’s inside-outside versatility could change the math.
Linebacker
Was: Edgerrin Cooper vs. Isaiah McDuffie for Full-Time Role
Now: Edgerrin Cooper vs. Eric Wilson (Eventually?)
As a second-round pick, the assumption was that Cooper would move past Wilson and into the starting lineup at some point early in training camp. So, the real question was whether Cooper would eventually knock off Isaiah McDuffie and join Quay Walker as the two linebackers in nickel.
Instead, Wilson’s excellent play on the practice field, coupled with the hip injury that has kept Cooper out the past couple weeks, has made Wilson a sure-fire Week 1 starter in the base defense.
Is Cooper destined to be a backup all season, or will he eventually take Wilson’s job?
“Sometimes it gets to me,” Cooper said this week of his extended absence, “but things happen, so I just have to do what I can do. Just keep pushing, try to get better and get on the field as fast as possible.”
Cornerback
Was: Eric Stokes vs. Carrington Valentine to Start
Now: Kalen King vs. Robert Rochell vs. Corey Ballentine for Roster Spot(s)
The hamstring injury that sidelined Valentine for two weeks put an early end to the competition to be the starter opposite Jaire Alexander. That position belongs to Stokes.
Now, the battle will be for the final roster spot(s).
The Packers wouldn’t have made the playoffs last year if not for Ballentine, who went from the practice squad to playing the second-most perimeter cornerback snaps. He can play corner or slot and is an asset on special teams.
Rochell has had a good training camp and is one of the team’s better players on special teams. He had a tremendous rep on punt coverage at Cleveland.
King, a seventh-round pick, has been one of the surprises of the summer. After a dismal Scouting Combine, it was rather startling to see him go step for step with Bo Melton to break up a pass this week. His insticts are strong and he has shown potential in the slot.
Safety
Now: Evan Williams’ Role
The starting five in the secondary seem solidified with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes at corner, Keisean Nixon in the slot, and Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard at safety.
What about Williams? At this point, he might have a limited role on defense – or no role at all – even though the fourth-round pick has made more splash plays than anyone in the secondary.
That's what the coaches like to call a good problem.
“It’s just honestly just trying to keep a big center of focus and, at the same time, matching that with kind of just a relentless attack-type mentality,” Williams said. “That’s something that (defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley) has preached is just ball out, break, kind of has to be almost a machine-like response. When that ball’s out, step on the gas pedal and go full throttle.
Specialists
Was: Anders Carlson vs. Greg Joseph
Now: Anders Carlson vs. Greg Joseph vs. Waiver Wire
While Carlson and Joseph made both attempts at the joint practice in Denver on Friday, neither has taken command. In fact, both had dismal days on Wednesday.
While the Packers would like Carlson, a sixth-round pick last year, to win the job, it’s fair to wonder if the Week 1 kicker is even on the roster. If a reliable veteran becomes available after final cuts, GM Brian Gutekunst might be interested.
“I’ve always been pretty good about staying in my own lane, focused on myself and what I can do to get better,” Carlson said recently. “It’s great to have other people in the room, too. You both can benefit from it. It’s something you’ve got to embrace.”
