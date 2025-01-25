Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft: He ‘Fits the Mold’ for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need to bolster their defensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his first mock draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah took “outstanding traits” over outstanding production when he picked Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
That pick certainly would not be without precedent.
In 2019, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst went with tools over production with Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary, who had 10.5 sacks in three seasons.
In 2022, Gutekunst went with tools over production with Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who had five sacks in four seasons.
In 2023, Gutekunst did it again with Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, who had 13.5 sacks as a two-year backup.
Stewart played three seasons at Texas A&M. He had 1.5 sacks in each. But at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds and boasting an explosive get-off and pursuit, he’s got a chance to be really good.
“The Packers love front-seven players from the SEC with outstanding traits. Stewart fits that mold,” Jeremiah wrote.
In his scouting report for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein said Stewart is “carved from granite” and boasts a “rare blend of traits” with “untapped potential.” He has all the physical tools in terms of size, length and explosiveness. He just needs to refine his talents to turn potential into production.
“It feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level,” Zierlein wrote.
Stewart in 12 games in 2024 had 1.5 sacks and career highs of six tackles for losses and 31 tackles. Pro Football Focus credited him with 33 hurries – more than he had his first two seasons combined – and superb run defense.
Stewart is PFF’s 20th-ranked player and fifth-ranked edge defender because of “top-tier explosiveness at his size.”
Stewart entered the season with huge goals. In program history, Von Miller is one of four players with 15-plus sacks in a season. Stewart hoped to join the list after finishing with one fewer pressure in 2023 than Edgerrin Cooper.
“Fifteen-plus sacks,” he said of his goal. “When you really look at it, last year, I was this close every time.”
Finishing those plays was his goal, he said at the start of fall camp.
“I really just focused on getting faster, getting stronger in the offseason,” he said. “I feel like if I am fast, I can get there a little bit quicker so I could maybe get that sack next time. So, that is what I have really been working on.”
Officially in 2023, all six quarterback hits came during the second half of the season. He wanted to carry that mindset into 2024.
“I started playing angry,” he said. “That was really the big difference. Some people say you have to be a little crazy in the head to be a football player. So, I started getting a little crazy.”
Stewart also was the pick in an all-Packers mock draft by The 33rd Team.
“While Stewart still needs to work on his hand usage and overall technique,” Tyler Brooke wrote in his mock, “his size and athletic profile make him such a unique prospect and one who could be a perfect fit for Hafley's 4-3 scheme.”
Players selected in the first round in Jeremiah’s mock include Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders and Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
