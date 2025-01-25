After Gaining Insight on Packers’ Offense, Robert Saleh Joins Rival
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Perhaps it won’t matter but, after spending the final two-and-a-half months of the season with the Green Bay Packers serving as a consultant for his good friend Matt LaFleur, Robert Saleh has returned to San Francisco to once again be the defensive coordinator of the rival 49ers.
Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 through 2020, his unit playing large roles in playoff victories over the Packers in 2019 and 2021.
His success in San Francisco – his units ranked fourth in total defense during that span – allowed him to become coach of the New York Jets. While his defenses were strong, his teams were not. After a 2-3 start to this season even with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Saleh was fired.
He landed in Green Bay, where he joined LaFleur as a consultant.
“We’ve been close for a really long time,” LaFleur said after Saleh was spotted on the practice field on Oct. 23. “Shoot, we were roommates together back at Central Michigan.”
Saleh used his eyes for defense to help the LaFleur-led offense.
“I just think it’s a good opportunity for him to learn and also for him to help us and give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, can find holes in, or some vulnerabilities, if you will, in the defense that we’re playing. So, that’s how we’re going to use him.”
At one point this season, the Packers scored 30-plus points in five consecutive games – the second-longest streak in the league at the time – but the offense faltered down the stretch.
Saleh was with the Packers for a total of 11 games, including the playoff loss to the Eagles.
That was a lot of time for Saleh to gain some insight into the Packers’ offensive scheme and personnel.
No doubt LaFleur was aware of the likelihood Saleh would get back into the game as a coordinator or coach. As he might say, that’s the price of doing business.
The Packers and 49ers aren’t scheduled to play each other until 2027, so Saleh’s knowledge of Green Bay’s offense might be irrelevant. But the Packers and 49ers are perennial playoff teams, and the Niners have the cap space and draft picks to bounce back into the playoffs after they finished 6-11 and in last place in the NFC West this season. So, it’s certainly possible there could be a Packers-49ers playoff game.
Saleh was a top candidate to become coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars but they opted for Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Saleh went 20-36 with the Jets and never won more than seven games in a season, though he did beat LaFleur when the teams met in London in 2022. That team finished fourth in points allowed.
“It’s certainly disappointing,” LaFleur said when Saleh was fired. “Robert, in my eyes, I think he’s one of the best at what he does, and it’s disappointing, obviously, to me as his friend. I thought he’s done a lot of good things there. But it is what it is.
“I do think when you see the stuff go on and happen in our league, it’s part of our business, but it certainly makes you appreciative of where you’re at right now with the Green Bay Packers. And just the kind of leadership we have here and what an honor it is to work for this great organization, where we’ve gone through some ups and downs at times and they were so supportive. So, that definitely makes you pause for a minute and think about that.”
Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who was just in the infant stages of building a strong defense when Saleh joined the staff, is friends with Saleh, as well.
Hafley interviewed for the Jets job, which ultimately went to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
“Robert’s one of my best friends in this profession,” Hafley said. “He’s a guy that I coached with in San Francisco, and then I left to go to Ohio State and we stayed in touch, probably talked before most games, and then when I got the head job [at Boston College], same thing, and when I got here and starting the season.
“He’s a good friend and we’ve talked a lot, so I didn’t just bump into him in the hall. I knew he was coming, when he was coming. It’s been great to have him here. Obviously, kind of disappointing what happened to him with the Jets. I think he’s a great coach, and I thought he could have done a great job with that team this year. He’s a great friend of mine and a great coach.”
