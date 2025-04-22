Eight New NFL Mock Drafts: Packers Land ‘See Ball, Get Ball’ Cornerback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jaire Alexander wasn’t just premier cornerback for the Green Bay Packers. He was a premier playmaker. The last time he was healthy, 2022, he intercepted five passes.
If Alexander doesn’t return (or he does return but is injured again), the Packers will miss Alexander’s game-changing plays. Filling that void could be Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, the first-round pick in Bucky Brooks’ new mock draft at NFL.com.
“The playmaking cover corner is the ideal ballhawk to play in Jeff Hafley’s system,” Brooks explained. “Hairston excels as a ‘see ball, get ball’ defender with superb instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills.”
Hairston replaced Carrington Valentine in Kentucky’s lineup in 2023 and delivered five interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He took two of those back for touchdowns.
A shoulder injury, however, limited him to only seven games in 2024. He had one interception and five passes defensed. According to Pro Football Focus, he yielded a completion percentage of 54.5 and passer rating of 78.2 and did not allow any touchdowns.
Entering the 2024 season, Hairston told The Draft Network: “I played wide receiver growing up. That’s where the ball skills come from. It definitely helped with that. I feel like I can catch any ball thrown my way just like a receiver can. I have great instincts for the position, as well. When I do see something, or I have a natural feel for something, I’m not afraid to trigger and trust my instincts.”
Ohio State offensive linemen Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson, Georgia edge Mykel Williams and Texas receiver Matthew Golden were among the next picks.
Hairston was mentioned during Daniel Jeremiah’s predraft conference call with reporters.
“I don’t think they will go the wide receiver route,” he said. “If I’m looking at options for them, I think you can always look on the defensive side of the ball for corners. Max Hairston makes a lot of sense to me in that spot. You can look at edge rushers, (as well).”
NFL.com: Cornerback
Also at NFL.com, Eric Edholm picked a cornerback – Michigan’s Will Johnson.
“Johnson has been a tricky player to place in mock drafts because of questions about his health and long speed,” he explained. “But at No. 23, the Packers absolutely can justify the risk for a highly pedigreed talent at a needed spot.”
Johnson went ninth in Brooks’ mock.
PFF: Cornerback
Johnson also was Green Bay’s pick in Gordon McGuinness’ new mock at Pro Football Focus. While there are questions about Johnson’s speed, there are no questions about his play.
“My thinking behind Johnson in Green Bay has more to do with the uncertainty about Jaire Alexander’s future with the team,” he explained. “I like Johnson’s fit in the Packers' zone scheme, but even more so, I like that he didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage in each of the past two seasons.”
CBS: Receiver
In Pete Prisco’s “what teams should do” mock draft at CBS, he thought general manager Brian Gutekunst should break the eons-long drought and use a first-round pick on a receiver.
His choice? Ohio State’s polished Emeka Egbuka.
“They have injury questions with receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs,” Prisco correctly noted. “So why not add a reliable receiver who will catch a lot of passes and make it easier for Jordan Love? I know they don't take receivers in the first round, but this would be hard to pass up.”
Egbuka was the choice at receiver over Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
Pro Football Network: A Different Receiver
Texas’ Matthew Golden would give the Packers a standout from a receiver corps filled with No. 2 targets, Jacob Infante said in his new mock.
“A coordinated, intelligent route runner with impressive body control attacking the ball in the air, Matthew Golden has risen up draft boards significantly after the season,” he explained. “He’s a well-rounded target who ran incredibly well at the Combine, and he should be a strong complementary starting receiver in the NFL.”
Egbuka went to an NFC North rival.
Yahoo: And Another Different Receiver
In their ninth mock, the tag-team tandem of Charles McDonald and Nate Tice went with Arizona receiver Tetaiora McMillan as the Packers’ pick.
Tice noted Green Bay’s history but thought McMillan would be too talented to overlook.
“McMillan has the size the Packers covet at the position and would complement their young receiver group nicely,” he wrote. “His upside as a true No. 1 would allow the other Packers to slot into more fitting roles, plus give them someone who can actually beat man coverage on their roster (something that hindered them greatly in 2024).
“A McMillan-Jayden Reed-Tucker Kraft-Romeo Doubs pass-catching group (with Luke Musgrave, Dontayvion Wicks and an injured Christian Watson on the roster) has great synergy and would be exciting to watch with Jordan Love. I’m trying to manifest this one.”
Asked specifically about McMillan on Monday after Brian Gutekunst was the only GM at his pro day, he said little (which could be something): “We had him up for a 30 visit, as well,” Gutekunt said. “He's a third year junior coming out, so we've spent a lot of time with him. So, it's been good.”
Pro Football Network: Two Rounds
In a two-rounder for PFN, Cameron Sheath noted the need at defensive tackle following the loss of TJ Slaton but zeroed in on receiver with Egbuka.
“Emeka Egbuka is a team-first receiver with exceptional route-running ability,” he explained. “His willingness to block in the run game makes him a great fit for Matt LaFleur’s offense. As does the fact that he stayed at Ohio State throughout college, despite possessing the talent to be an alpha elsewhere.”
The absences of Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander hurt the Packers down the stretch. Thus, the second-round pick went on high-upside Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter. As a sixth-year player, Porter for the first time became a part-time starter. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five completions and broke up five passes.
Los Angeles Times: Beat Writer Mock
With Green Bay on the clock, The Press-Gazette’s Pete Dougherty selected Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.
“The Packers also would consider edge rushers Shemar Stewart and Donovan Ezeiruaku, but Barron provides positional versatility and skill at another defensive position of need,” Dougherty wrote.
Cornerback is a position of need but is Barron anything more than a slot? If not, it’s hard to believe he’d be the pick. If he can play on the perimeter – and he was excellent at Texas in 2024 – then this would shore up the secondary.