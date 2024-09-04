Packers-Eagles Wednesday Injury Report: Three Big Updates
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles airborne and on their way to Brazil for Friday’s season-opening showdown, both teams made some big updates to their injury report on Wednesday.
For the Packers, tight end Tucker Kraft was added to the injury report as limited participation due to a back injury.
Kraft missed the first half of training camp while recovering from a torn pectoral but was spectacular during the final week-plus of practices.
With Luke Musgrave and Kraft, the Packers are hoping to have a dynamic duo at tight end. Will they be available for Friday night, though? A long flight isn’t exactly how most physicians would recommend easing back pain.
“Having both of them on the field at the same time, those are two explosive tight ends,” quarterback Jordan Love said recently. “Tucker made a name for himself at the end of the season his playmaking ability.
“I think the sky’s the limit for both of those guys and, when we have both of them on the field, I think we can do a lot of really cool things with both those guys and put some stress on the defense.”
Meanwhile, rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd was upgraded to limited participation for a theoretical practice. Lloyd practiced on Sunday and Monday but did not on Tuesday.
“No setback. He had two good days and it’s just part of the process,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Tuesday’s practice.
Meanwhile, the Eagles already have ruled out starting inside linebacker Devin White due to an ankle injury.
Nakobe Dean will join former Badgers star Zack Baun as the two inside linebackers in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s 3-4 scheme.
Fangio expects the Packers to stress that group – perhaps the weakest unit on the team.
“They have a really good play-action game, which linebackers are the ones primarily being attacked with that, so it is very challenging,” he told reporters this week. “We haven't seen a lot of that type of play-action in training camp, so it is a challenge for sure.”
White went from elite to unwanted in Tampa Bay. A first-round pick in 2019, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, White in five seasons with the Buccaneers had 566 tackles, 23 sacks, 40 tackles for losses, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
He’s been a thorn in the Packers’ side, though. White had one sack and three tackles for losses when Tampa Bay blasted the Packers 38-10 in 2020 and 15 tackles and one fumble recovery in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.
An SEC Defensive Player of the Year while at Georgia, Dean was a third-round pick in 2022. In 2023, he started and ended the season on injured reserve due to foot injuries. In five games, he started four times and had 30 tackles.
“The injury that I had, it was hard and it was long,” he said during training camp. “I didn't have a day off. I didn't have an offseason. It was at least five days a week all the way up until training camp started as far as getting the foot right.
“I'm not back. I'm better.”
The Packers lifted off for Sao Paulo on Wednesday morning. While LaFleur wouldn’t say, the team figures to have some sort of jog-through-tempo practice on Thursday to get the legs loose and ready for the game.
Joked LaFleur of the flight: “We had the strength coaches organize and devise a workout plan. So, we’re going to be running up and down the aisle of the plane and having a push-up contest maybe. I don’t know. We’ll keep it interesting.”
Wednesday’s Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: None.
Limited: LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), WR Rome Doubs (hand), TE Tucker Kraft (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring), RB Emanuel Wilson (hip).
Full: None.
Wednesday’s Eagles Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Devin Lloyd (ankle).
Limited: CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand).
Full: WR A.J. Brown (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest).
