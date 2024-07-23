Three Packers With Most at Stake at Training Camp
The focus for the Green Bay Packers this offseason has been creating as much competition as possible. It was a guiding principle behind almost every move made by the team.
“I’ve talked a lot about competition in every room and how much that accelerates the growth of your football team," general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. "I think that’s the best way for your team to move forward. To me, there’s just never enough. You never have enough ammunition to build your room so there’s significant competition in every room."
The pressure is on for many players during training camp. For some, securing a roster spot may be out of their control and more dependent on the performances of their peers. Here are three players with the most pressure on them and have the most on the line this training camp.
Anders Carlson
The most clear-cut and important competition for the Packers this summer is at kicker. After Anders Carlson had his struggles in his rookie year, which reached a peak when he missed a field goal in a playoff game Green Bay lost by three, the Packers brought in two kickers as competition.
The first being veteran Greg Joseph, the Minnesota Vikings' kicker from 2021 through 2023. Joseph was signed by Green Bay in March, providing an early preview to the competition in the offseason program.
The Packers also added James Turrner, a rookie from Michigan, to the room in June. In his four-year collegiate career, Turner made 81.3 percent of his field goals, up from Carlson's 73 percent rate at Auburn.
There's not much gray area when it comes to a kicker competition. One will be more consistent and accurate than the others. Carlson performed better than Joseph during the offseason program and will have to continue to do so to earn the starting job again this season. =
A.J. Dillon
The Packers know what they have in A.J. Dillon at this point in his career. He is not a feature back but can be a valuable complementary piece to Josh Jacobs.
Dillon's primary competitor for a roster spot will likely be Emanuel Wilson, a second-year back who was signed as an undrafted free agent last offseason. Though the two have different playing styles, Wilson is the only other back on the roster with any experience in coach Matt LaFleur's system and had an impressive preseason last year.
The Packers re-signed Dillon this March with a one-year, four-year qualifying contract with a salary-cap charge of $1,292,500 in 2024, a very expendable deal for Green Bay. A spot on the roster is certainly not guaranteed for Dillon.
Both Jacobs and third-round rookie MarShawn Lloyd have solidified spots on the roster. If Wilson shows improvement during training camp and the preseason and Lloyd looks to be an instant success, Dillon's future could be in jeopardy.
Malik Heath
The wide receiver room for Green Bay has embraced healthy competition over the past two seasons. Over the final seven games of the regular season in 2023, six different receivers led the team in receiving yards in a game.
The first four at the position — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed — are all pretty solidified in their roles. Depending on how the rest of the initial 53-man roster adds up, the bottom of the group could get interesting.
Vying for spots five or six will be Bo Melton and Malik Heath. Melton has more production on his resume, racking up 211 receiving yards in the final three games of the season. Heath, however, does have potential that Green Bay is excited about as he enters his second year.
"He had some really big moments for us last year," LaFleur said of Heath during minicamp, "making some tough catches, doing some dirty work, some key blocks. And I think physically he’s in a much better place. He’s a little bit lighter. Obviously he knows the offense a heck of a lot better, so it allows you to play faster and you can move him around a little bit more.
"So, we’re really excited to see him and what he can do once we get to the preseason and those game-like situations."
For both Heath and Melton, proving that they can contribute on special teams and as a run blocker would give them a leg up when it's time for roster trimming. Heath's goal for training camp and the preseason will be to perform so well that the Packers know he would likely get poached if they try to keep him on the practice squad.
