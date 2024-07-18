Packers Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers have a big-time cornerback. With Eric Stokes vs. Carrington Valentine, the Packers will have a big-time battle.
In our latest Packers training camp preview, here is a closer look at the cornerbacks.
Packers Cornerbacks Depth Chart
Jaire Alexander: After earning All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022, Alexander had a dismal year in 2023. Injuries, a suspension and lackluster play were the theme of his sixth season. Last season, 109 cornerbacks played at least 250 coverage snaps. Alexander ranked 98th in completion percentage allowed (72.7) and 103rd in passer rating allowed (124.1), according to PFF. After intercepting a career-high five passes in 2022, he didn’t have any in seven games in 2023 until making one of the pivotal plays in the playoff win vs. Dallas.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon started two games on defense in three years with the Raiders. Last year, he started 13 games and was the primary slot defender for all 17. He intercepted one pass (against the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes) and had six passes defensed. Of 32 defensive backs with at least 200 slot-coverage snaps, Nixon ranked 22nd with 1.25 yards allowed per coverage snap and 31st in yards allowed. He must do better than last year’s 79.4 percent completion rate allowed.
Eric Stokes: As a first-round pick in 2021, Stokes ranked fifth in completion percentage (51.0) and 24th in passer rating (78.8) and led the Packers with 14 passes defensed. In 2022 and 2023, he allowed an 82.9 percent completion rate and a 143.1 passer rating. Even while playing in only two games on defense, he allowed more touchdowns (three) than any Packers cornerback. He hasn’t broken up a pass since Christmas 2021. Hamstring injuries ruined his 2023 but he got through the offseason without any issues.
Carrington Valentine: There’s no doubt the Packers would have missed the playoffs if not for Valentine coming to the rescue of a cornerback group that went from deep and talented to riddled with questions. A seventh-round pick, he ranked 26th out of 109 corners in completion percentage (57.4) and 35th in passer rating (84.1). While he did not intercept any passes, he led the team with nine passes defensed and allowed just one touchdown – though it would have been two had the Chargers’ Quentin Johnston not dropped the game-winner.
Corey Ballentine: Ballentine was an incredible story. A sixth-round pick in 2019, he went two full calendar years without playing a snap on defense and more than three years without starting. However, with Alexander and Stokes injured and Rasul Douglas shipped to Buffalo, Ballentine started six games and played the third-most snaps among the cornerbacks. He was good, too. He ranked 35th in completion percentage (58.3) and 25th in passer rating (79.4) with zero touchdowns allowed and the first interception of his career.
Robert Rochell: The Packers took a shot on three reclamation projects at corner. While David Long and Kyu Blu Kelly came and went, Rochell remains. A fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2021, he started five games as a rookie but barely played on defense in 2022. He failed to make their roster in 2023, and the Packers swiped him off Carolina’s practice squad at midseason. He played in nine regular-season games for the Packers, with zero snaps on defense and 112 on special teams. He had a good offseason.
Kalen King: Despite some obvious questions at cornerback, the only noteworthy addition was King. After earning All-American honors at Penn State in 2022, King was a projected top-20 pick in the way-too-early mock drafts. Instead, he was the fourth-to-last pick of the entire draft after going from 21 passes defensed to two and testing poorly at the Scouting Combine. “I felt like it put a chip on my shoulder. A permanent chip on my shoulder that I’ve got to keep there,” he said after the draft.
Zyon Gilbert: An undrafted free agent in 2022, Gilbert played in three games (one start) and recorded 14 tackles for the Giants as a rookie. Most of his work came in the slot. He failed to make their roster last year and spent the second half of last year on Green Bay’s practice squad. At Florida Atlantic, he had five interceptions and set a school record with 57 starts. At pro day before the 2022 draft, he measured 6-foot 1/4 and 193 pounds. With a 4.49 in the 40, his RAS was 8.69.
Gemon Green: Green was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team in 2022, when PFF charged him with a 53.3 percent completion rate. His lone interception came in 2021. He went undrafted last year and spent his rookie training camp alongside Gilbert with the Giants. Before the 2023 draft, he measured 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.53 seconds with a RAS of 6.43.
Biggest Strength: Jaire Alexander
Alexander was an All-Pro in 2020, injured in 2021, an All-Pro in 2022 and injured in 2023. By that trend, Alexander should have a big year this year.
“I feel like I have so much more to put out there and display consistently, and I’m just ready to attack that,” Alexander said last month.
The Packers need Alexander to be a defensive stopper. It takes a great quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Thus, it takes great cornerbacks to stop those great quarterbacks. Alexander is coming off a dismal season but he’s still capable of being great. In two playoff games, he had one interception and gave up 37 receiving yards despite an injured ankle.
When Alexander is fully dialed in, he remains one of the top corners in the game. After skipping most of the offseason program last year, Alexander was fully engaged this year as the defense transitions to new coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“I just want to continue to do things that will help this team moving forward. That’s all,” Alexander said. He added, “At this point, I’m trying not to make it as much about myself and just do what’s best for the team.”
Biggest Question: Can Eric Stokes Revive His Career?
As a first-round pick in 2021, Stokes according to PFF ranked fifth among NFL cornerbacks in completion percentage (51.0) and 24th in passer rating (78.8) and led the Packers with 14 passes defensed.
With that, the Packers seemed to have a potential star to pair with Alexander.
Instead, with the Packers seeking a quality cornerback and Stokes looking for a big year in a contract season, Stokes will be looking to salvage what had been a promising career.
In 2022, Stokes was last in completion percentage allowed (84.0) and 100th out of 104 cornerbacks in passer rating (125.9) before a foot injury ended his season. Somehow, he was even worse in 2023. With injuries limiting him to three games, Stokes in his only two defensive appearances allowed 8-of-10 passing, three touchdowns and a 152.9 passer rating.
Critically, Stokes was healthy throughout the offseason practices. If he can stay healthy throughout training camp and the preseason, he’ll be able to stack days and build his game – something he didn’t have the luxury of doing at any point last year.
Stokes and coach Matt LaFleur were brimming with optimism.
“I think he’s as good as I’ve ever seen him, both mentally and on the field,” LaFleur said.
Biggest Battle: Eric Stokes vs. Carrington Valentine
This will be the biggest battle of training camp. After all, there aren’t many open jobs and cornerback is a premium position.
“We’ll let them compete,” LaFleur said after minicamp. “We’re going to play our best players. I feel really, really confident with the group that we have. There’s going to be some unforeseen things that happen but, luckily, we’ve got a lot of depth, in particular, at that position.”
While Valentine outplayed Stokes last year, Stokes ran with the No. 1 defense throughout the offseason.
“I’m ready for it,” Valentine said of the competition. “I’ve never been handed anything in my life. I didn’t want it handed to me now. I’m just going to keep going, keep grinding and wherever the chips may lie.”
Biggest Key: Finding At Least One No. 2 Cornerback
Stokes has the first-round pedigree and his rookie performance was better than Valentine’s. Valentine, however, should have a lot of confidence given how he played last year and how he added strength for this year.
Whether it’s Stokes having a big bounce-back season or Valentine taking a big Year 2 jump, this is a critical battle. Maybe Alexander can handle the Eagles’ A.J. Brown in Week 1, but who’s going to cover DeVonta Smith? Maybe Alexander can handle the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, but who’s going to cover Jordan Addison. Maybe Alexander can handle the Bears’ D.J. Moore, but who’s going to cover Rome Odunze?
Maybe Alexander can … well, you get the point.
The Packers need one of them to emerge – and preferably both to handle the inevitable injuries. Or, who knows, maybe King will play like the first-round pick he was projected to be or Ballentine or Rochell rise to the occasion. The Packers learned last year that you can never have enough good cornerbacks. Do the Packers have enough?
