Here’s Introspective Reason Why Rich Bisaccia Returned to Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will turn 65 next month. At this point, he’s done enough in the NFL to have earned the right to watch a football game from the comfort of his recliner with a glass of wine.
So, why did Bisaccia return to Green Bay for a fourth season with coach Matt LaFleur?
The question led to a deep answer, not so much about his successes but about his failures.
“I had tremendous conversations with Coach LaFleur and the direction we’re going,” Bisaccia said on Monday, “and felt like I’ve failed him at times and some of the things and the ways in which we’ve played. I have a certain standard and expectation of how we’re supposed to play in the kicking game, and I’m really excited about being here and being back with him and having the opportunity to win a championship.”
In his first NFL season, as special teams coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, he won a Super Bowl championship. It’s a pursuit he continues to chase – and will again this year with a team that should be good enough to contend.
“It’s the only reason, really, we get up and go to work anymore in the NFL,” Bisaccia continued. “There’s really one game (and) you want to go and win that one game, and fortunately, I’ve had a chance to do that. And now, once you do that, then I just think you come to work every day with the mindset of that’s where you’re going and that’s what you’re going to do.
“And that’s my obsession, that’s my personal drive, that’s my personal ambition, and I feel like this is a great place to do that, and I owe it to him to give him my best all the time. So, I’m excited about being here, and I’m excited about the opportunity in front of us and the team that we have, the direction we’re going and the path that Matt’s forging. So I’m excited to be on it with them.”
In three seasons, Bisaccia’s special teams have not been great. They haven’t been bad, either, though he did point to four plays that remain under his skin.
In the 2023 playoffs at San Francisco, Anders Carlson missed a field goal that helped lay the groundwork for a three-point loss. In the Week 18 loss against Chicago last year, the Bears scored a touchdown on a trick-play punt return that loomed large in a two-point loss. And then in last year’s playoffs, Keisean Nixon fumbled on the opening kickoff return and Brandon McManus missed a field goal.
“I just have a high standard for what we’re trying to do and the way in which we’re trying to do it,” Bisaccia said. “Every game we have a one-play mentality in the kicking game. We don’t get three downs to make it right on offense or defense. You get one shot to punt that ball. You get one shot to kick it off, return it and so on. And so I think in that manner or that sense or that standard, that’s where I feel like we’ve failed them at times.”
It's cliché but true. Age is but a number. Bisaccia isn’t going to turn 65 years old next month. He’s going to be 65 years young.
“A lot more people seem to know about my age than I do,” he said. “Coming to work and seeing the players fills my cup. I always say this: I say that the No. 1 job for an assistant coach is to serve the head coach, serve the players, teach the players how to serve each other. When I don’t feel that way in the morning about coming to work, I’m just not going to go. But I don’t get that sense. I don’t. All I think about is coming to work and being around players, you know?
“It's a fun job when players are in the building. There’s a bunch of X and O’s and stuff you do, evaluation process and all that in the offseason, but when you get to come to work and you get to see the players and you can draw energy from them and you can teach them how to serve each other and you can put a plan together, and then watch it come to fruition. Or you get a guy like Nate Hobbs, and he says something about how he feels about a coach, or a relationship you may build with a player, it’s why you come to work.
Besides …
“I’ve been married, been with her 42 years, and I don’t think she wants me home. So, it’s another good reason to stay.”