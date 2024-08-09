How to Watch Packers-Browns Preseason Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns will kick off their preseasons on Saturday. Here’s how to watch, stream, listen and more.
Packers at Browns: How To Watch
Date and Time: 3:25 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium.
TV: The Packers TV Network will carry the game live. CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan will call the play-by-play, former Packers full back John Kuhn will provide the analysis and Ashley Washburn will be on the sideline.
The network consists of WGBA/NBC in Green Bay, WTMJ/NBC in Milwaukee, WQOW/ABC in Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC in La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC in Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC in Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX in Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP in Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS in Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS in Des Moines, Iowa; WHBF/CBS in Davenport, Iowa; KWWL/NBC in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX in St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC in Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK in Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK in Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot in N.D.; KDLT/NBC in Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC in Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC in Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC in Juneau, Alaska.
Streaming: Start your seven-day free trial on fubo.
National rebroadcast: The game will be rebroadcast on NFL Network at 6 a.m. Sunday, with Chris Rose on the call.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network will air the call presented by the longtime duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Here is the list of stations.
Tickets: If you’re in Cleveland, get into the game through SI Tickets.
Packers at Browns: Six Things to Know
One: Jordan Love and most of the Packers’ starters will get some action. Just how much they’ll play remains to be seen.
“I mean, to go out there and score in one play and take the ball away in one play on defense,” coach Matt LaFleur joked of his goal. “You want them to go out there and compete, execute, have a clean operation and then get them out.”
When Love’s day is over, Sean Clifford will go next and “get more reps” than rookie Michael Pratt, who will finish.
“As far as the number (of snaps), I think it’s kind of a feel thing,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see how long Jordan goes and then we’ll just kind of adjust after that. A lot of it’s just the flow of the game, how is the game going, how many plays we’re getting. But we definitely want to see both of those guys.”
Two: While Love will be the Packers’ starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson will not be in the lineup for the Browns. The Packers’ secondary, which has produced a bunch of big plays on the practice field, will still see a quality, veteran quarterback in Jameis Winston.
“Jameis has done a great job since day one,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He definitely has an infectious personality. You hear him before you see him. Not surprisingly, he's a team guy all the way. He wants to win badly.”
In two seasons since being acquired by the Browns, Watson has started only 12 games.
Winston had this to say about Watson this week: “A lot of people forget when you can go out and see practice, you can knick-knack, this that, paddy wack, give a dog a bone. Deshaun Watson is going to turn it on. He always going to find a way to shine when the lights come on.”
Three: While it’s not the regular season, it will still be the NFL debuts for the rookies. Safety Javon Bullard, who is on pace to be the opening-day starter alongside Xavier McKinney, has dreamed about the moment for years.
“It’s going to be huge,” he said. “I can’t really describe the moment because I haven’t experienced it yet, but I can only imagine what it’s going to be.”
Four: Green Bay’s defensive line has been the best unit of training camp. Is that success a harbinger of things to come or a byproduct of facing a work-in-progress offensive line? Facing the Browns will provide some answers.
“I’m really excited,” veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “I’m going to be out there, on the sideline pumping those guys up. Can’t wait to see the D-line go crazy out there. They’ve been getting better each and every day. For them to get out there on that game setting and go against somebody else, I’m excited to see what they’re going to do.”
Five: Your meaningless history lesson for the day is the Browns lead the all-time preseason series 14-11. Green Bay has won four in a row in regular-season play.
Six: The Browns are 4-point favorites at DraftKings and 3.5-point favorites at Fan Duel.
