Yes, He ‘Can’: Malik Willis Changes Play, Changes Packers’ Fortunes vs. Jaguars
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the game potentially on the line, the Green Bay Packers could have gone into a shell, played for overtime and hoped for the best on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Instead, backup quarterback Malik Willis, who joined the team almost exactly two months ago, hadn’t played a snap since Week 3 and didn’t take a single snap with the offense at practice this week, changed the play.
Coach Matt LaFleur calls them “can” plays. There is one play called but the quarterback can switch it to a second play.
Willis’ decision was the critical play – the unforgettable play – in Green Bay’s 30-27 victory.
“Not only was it a ‘can’ play, but it was a play that we didn’t have up in the game plan,” LaFleur said. “We talked about it on Tuesday. We thought that there might be something there, decided against it, and then we ran the keeper earlier in the game.”
The adjustment came at the suggestion of passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable.
“He’s like, ‘Hey, it looks like the play is there,’” LaFleur continued. “And so we put it in on the sideline. So, no reps in practice. I think that’s a big-time credit to our guys to be able to go out there and execute it. Jayden Reed, Tucker (Kraft), the O-line, the backs, everybody’s selling it. And then, ultimately, Malik making the throw.
“So, that was a pretty cool one. Probably one I’ll never forget.”
The Packers took possession at their 30 with 1:48 on the clock. On the first play, it was a run-of-the-mill handoff to Josh Jacobs for 4 yards. Exactly 35 seconds later, the Packers snapped the ball on second down.
Willis faked a handoff to the left and started to boot to his right. Tight end Tucker Kraft, who started as a wing to the left, went across the formation to his right at the snap. Receiver Jayden Reed, who started as a wing to the right, crashed into star defensive end Travon Walker.
It all looked like a bootleg, with Willis having a chance to run right or throw it into the flat to Kraft.
Except none of that was true.
“We were looking for this certain look and we didn’t get it the first time,” Willis said. “Actually we ran it twice, and we just ran the first play and then we ran it again and we got the look we were looking for and just canned right in to it. It was perfect. We love to see it.”
Instead of booting to the right, Willis set up between the hashes. Instead of going into the flat, Kraft provided pass protection. Instead of staying engaged with Walker, Reed ran a crossing route to the left in front of the linebackers and took off upfield.
Safety Andrew Cisco noticed too late. When he tried to keep up with Reed, he slipped to the turf.
Reed was open. Wide open.
“I’m sure they were thinking like, ‘What the heck are these guys doing? They’re going to play for overtime,’” LaFleur said. “I was just hoping that there was going to be strong rotation and had a pretty good idea, with the amount of single safety they were playing throughout the course of the game, that there was a chance we could get it and we got it.”
The pass was perfect. Reed caught the ball at the Jaguars’ 41 and was pushed out of bounds by Darnell Savage at the 16.
“If you watch me on that play, I had my hands up. As soon as he caught the ball, I thought he was going to score,” Jacobs said. “We believe in him. There’s not a lot of people in this league that’s catching him with a full head of steam running. For Malik to be able to make that play, for him to come up with that big catch and get those yards, it was definitely needed.”
Jacobs ran for 3 yards on the next play. At that point, the Jaguars’ only hope was letting the Packers score a touchdown. They tried, but Chris Brooks ran for 8 before sliding to the turf at the 4. Willis took a couple knees and Brandon McManus made the chip-shot field goal for his second game-winner in as many weeks.
“Just knowing that we’ve been here before,” Reed said. “It’s not easy to win in this league. Any given Sunday, so every Sunday you got to come with that mindset and attitude and just play from start to finish.”
The Packers are 6-2, with three of their wins coming at the hands of Willis, who was still a member of the Titans two months ago.
When Willis made his first start against the Colts in Week 2, he was tasked with running the most conservative game plan imaginable. On Sunday, LaFleur was anything but conservative in entrusting Willis to win the game.
“It’s been pretty damn impressive,” LaFleur said. “Impressive is the word.”
