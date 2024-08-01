Packers Injury Report: Jacobs, Cooper Questionable for Family Night
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A pair of Green Bay Packers newcomers, running back Josh Jacobs and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, are questionable for Saturday’s Family Night practice at Lambeau Field.
Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing champion who signed with the Packers in free agency, was held out of Thursday’s practice with a groin injury.
“I wouldn’t call it an injury,” he said.
Instead, he called it a “tweak.”
“Nothing serious,” Jacobs said. “If we were playing today, I’d be playing. It’s nothing like that. I could’ve even practiced today but it’s more so trying to protect me from doing anything and making it worse. It’s Aug. 1. So, we’ve got time to figure it out.”
Jacobs wasn’t sure about whether he’d participate on Saturday.
“They’re trying to protect me from me just because I tend to like to practice hard,” he said. “I don’t know. I kind of feel like I’m going to feel the atmosphere and I’m going to want to do everything. We’ll see how it goes.”
Cooper, a second-round pick who is battling for a starting job, sustained what he called a “little hip injury” at practice on Wednesday.
“We’ll see. We’ll see,” he said when asked about his availability for Saturday.
Cooper is in a heated competition with veteran Eric Wilson for the third linebacker spot alongside Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie.
“I think I’m doing real good,” he said. “Just taking it day by day and trying to get better and doing what I can do. Some things happen, and you just try to push forward.”
Cornerback Carrington Valentine, who is trying to mount a challenge to Eric Stokes at cornerback, was out for a second consecutive day.
“I think we’re still kind of going through that right now, but certainly we’re going to be very cautious when it comes to those,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “It’s unfortunately the price of doing business at times. You get into camp, they’re bound to happen sooner or later for somebody, and he’s been doing a lot of good things. He tried to power through it; it’s just that’s not something that you want to fight through usually.”
Four veterans got the day off: defensive ends Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, guard Elgton Jenkins and tight end Tyler Davis.
“Rest day’s good for me,” Smith said. “I guess the coaches decided to look out for us and give us a rest day. They do a great job of taking care of our bodies, from warming up to workouts to meeting times, and making sure that we’re well taken care of.”
Smith is the team’s oldest player at age 31, while Jenkins (2021), Gary (2022) and Davis (2023) have ACL injuries in their histories
“Days like this don’t come very often,” Gary said. “So, when they come, take full advantage of it, as I tried to do today. I’m not participating in practice, but just try and give tips to the young guys. Today they were taking heed. It was fun to watch.”
Gary and Smith are the starting defensive ends. In their place, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare got the first-team reps.
It’ll be Gary and Smith, as usual, when the No. 1 defense is on the field on Family Night.
“Every time you step in Lambeau, man, it’s a blessing,” Gary said. “Being able to have a practice in front of our fans and everybody, that energy, especially getting through camp. That’s going to give us a lot of energy to finish throughout the day and keep stacking our days for camp.”
Packers Injury Report
New injuries: RB Josh Jacobs (groin), CB Don Callas (hamstring), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip).
Returned to practice: Nobody.
Old injuries: CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring), G Donovan Jennings (knee), DE Deslin Alexandre (lower leg), DE Keshawn Banks (groin).
Also did not practice: C Josh Myers (personal), DE Rashan Gary (rest), DE Preston Smith (rest), TE Tyler Davis (rest) and G Elgton Jenkins (rest).
PUP: TE Tucker Kraft (pectoral).
