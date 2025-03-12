Led by Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom, Packers Share $14 Million in Performance-Based Pay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2024, Green Bay Packers starting left tackle Rasheed Walker earned a base salary of $985,000. On Wednesday, as part of the NFL’s Performance-Based Pay program, he collected an additional $925,613.
Performance-Based Pay is a fund designed to provide supplemental player compensation based on a formula that takes into account playing time and salary. It’s meant to provide more money to players with low salaries but high numbers of snaps. Every player who gets on the field shares in the pot.
Walker is the personification of why the program was created. As a seventh-round pick in 2022, Walker’s four-year, $3.74 million contract is low for a starter. Because he started all 17 games and played 1,075 offensive snaps – or 99.2 percent of the playing time – Walker earned the 10th-largest payday in Performance-Based Pay.
Right tackle Zach Tom got a big check, too. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Tom is playing under a four-year, $4.16 million contract that included a 2024 base salary of $985,000. Tom played 1,070 snaps – or 98.7 percent of the playing time – to get $849,141 in Performance-Based Pay. That’s the 20th-largest payout.
Packers players received $14,128,000 in Performance-Based Pay. In all, nine players received more than $500,000. The others: Sean Rhyan, $697,006; Tucker Kraft, $683,356; Isaiah McDuffie, $650,737; Eric Wilson, $626,770; Javon Bullard, $566,190; Kingsley Enagbare, $536,757; and Carrington Valentine, $524,207.
Players become eligible to get a slice of the Performance-Based Pay fund in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. Generally speaking, the more you play and the lower the salary, the higher the benefit.
That’s why backup quarterback Malik Willis pocketed $180,601 and starter Jordan Love was awarded $41,324. And why rookie kicker Brayden Narveson ($55,247), who was released after six games, earned more than veteran Brandon McManus ($40,937), who finished the season.
Practice squad safety Omar Brown, who played eight snaps on defense and 16 snaps on special teams in two games, received $19,252. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who played less than one-third of the defensive snaps, received $15,489. Defensive end Preston Smith, who was traded to Pittsburgh, received $12,759. Veteran offensive tackle Andre Dillard, who played 13 snaps on offense and 50 on special teams, received $10,381.
Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, who played 10 snaps in one game due to injuries and an appendectomy, received the second-smallest payout at $6,821. Last on the list was cornerback Kamal Hadden, a practice squad player who was elevated to the gameday roster twice and played a team-low seven snaps (all on special teams). He received $5,129.
League-wide, New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, a former fifth-round pick, received the biggest payout at $1,092,206. Four others received at least a million dollars: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones ($1,060,961), Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson ($1,035,260), Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele ($1,020,871) and Chicago Bears offensive tackle Matt Pryor ($1,020,303).
A free agent, Sherwood re-signed with the Jets on Monday. His three-year, $45 million contract included $30 million guaranteed.
According to the NFL and NFLPA, players will receive more than $452 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2024 season. Since its inception in 2002, players have been paid almost $2.8 billion.