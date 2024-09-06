Live Updates: Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the NFL’s historic debut game in South America, the Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Follow along for all the updates as the Packers, who believe they are Super Bowl contenders, take on the Eagles, who reached the Super Bowl two years ago.
What Channel for Packers-Eagles?
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. The game will air exclusively on Peacock, though fans in the Green Bay and Milwaukee TV markets can watch on WGBA Channel 26 and WTMJ Channel 4, respectively.
Here’s the TV/streaming/radio info along with a six-pack of notes.
Rookie Defensive Backs
Ready or not, both teams will start a rookie in the secondary.
For the Packers, it will be second-round safety Javon Bullard.
“A lot of it is dependent on what you’re asking guys to do and what they’re capable of handling,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “You never want to put a guy in a position that you haven’t put him through in practice. So, I think that’s important.
“And I would say everybody’s got a different learning curve. Some guys pick it up a little bit faster than others. I can only speak to our guys in terms of I think that we’ve got some pretty good, what we call ‘FBI’ guys — football intelligence.””
Fourth-round safety Evan Williams, a practice-field star, could earn a role, as well.
“I thought they had a good camp,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said of Bullard and Williams. “I thought it was solid. Really smart guys, very instinctive. They picked up on everything really quick. I thought (position coach) Ryan Downard did a great job with those safeties; a lot of extra meeting time to get them sped up.
“They made a lot of plays, whether it was in the run game, the pass game. They showed us their versatility, and I think they’ll just keep getting better and better. I never want to judge a guy on how he plays in the first game. We just need to keep building their confidence and keep them going. But I appreciate and am proud of how all those guys work. They’re tough, they’re smart, they love football and they showed their physicality in those preseason games, which was fun to see.”
For the Eagles, it will be first-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who proved to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio “pretty quickly” that he was up for the challenge.
“We did play him at nickel early on and he did fine in there,” Fangio told reporters in Philadelphia this week. “I do think for him personally it would be good to lock in at one spot, because even though we’ve been very happy with his development and his learning abilities, he still is a rookie. I do think if he can get comfortable at one spot, it would be to his benefit. But we may not be able to do that.”
With veteran Isaiah Rodgers out due to injury, Mitchell figures to start at cornerback and then move into the slot in nickel situations.
Winning Coaches
Packers coach Matt LaFleur and his NFL season-opening counterpart, Nick Sirianni, are two of the best coaches in the NFL.
LaFleur ranks 11th in NFL history with a .675 winning percentage. Of the 10 coaches ahead of him, seven are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two other Hall of Famers, Paul Brown and Tony Dungy, are right behind.
Sirianni has a .667 winning percentage. That’s the best in franchise history, and leaps-and-bounds better than Doug Pederson (.531), who won a Super Bowl, the future Hall of Famer Andy Reid (.583) and Hall of Famer Greasy Neale (.594).
