Packers-Eagles Inactives: MarShawn Lloyd Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd is inactive for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason opener and missed the rest of training camp. He participated in practices on Sunday and Monday in Green Bay but did not participate on Tuesday. The Packers listed him as limited participation for Thursday’s workout in Sao Paulo.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” he said of his status this week. “I’m just taking things day by day. I would love to, but you’ve got to play it smart and see how things are going to play out.
“It’s not my call – I wish it was my call. If it was my call, I would’ve been back at practice a week-and-a-half ago. So, I’ve got to take things step by step. It’s a long season, so I’m going to get ready. I’ll be ready whenever my number’s called.”
The Packers elevated Ellis Merriweather from the practice squad to supplement starter Josh Jacobs and backup Emanuel Wilson.
Wilson (hip) and tight end Tucker Kraft (back) were questionable but will play.
LIVE UPDATES: PACKERS VS. EAGLES
Also out for Green Bay are five healthy scratches: receiver Malik Heath, defensive ends Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox, and offensive tackles Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover.
Bo Melton will serve as the fifth receiver ahead of Heath.
The Eagles’ inactives list is highlighted by the absence of two potential starters, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Devin White.
Rodgers was penciled as the starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay. A sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, he had three interceptions in 2021 and broke up three passes in nine starts in 2022. He was suspended for last season after breaking the NFL’s gambling policy.
With Rodgers out, Slay and first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell will start, with Kelee Ringo expected to enter in nickel situations.
Without White, Nakobe Dean and former Wisconsin star Zack Baun will man the two inside linebacker positions. White and Dean are listed as co-starters on the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart.
Also out for the Eagles: third quarterback Tanner McKee, rookie outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt, guard/tackle Darian Kinnard, rookie guard Trevor Keegan and defensive tackle Byron Young.
More Green Bay Packers News
Friday’s pregame transactions | Four crucial matchups | Latest on Tucker Kraft | Packers-Eagles three reasons to believe | Packers-Eagles three reasons to worry | NFC North power rankings | Narveson two-stepped his way to Green Bay | Packers-Eagles final injury report | Packers-Eagles: How to watch | Three reasons for optimism | Three reasons for disappointment | Picking every game (and Super Bowl) | Consensus power rankings | Stokes healthy, smiling | Another new running back | Watson “ready to rock”