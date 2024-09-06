Packer Central

Packers-Eagles Inactives: MarShawn Lloyd Out

The Green Bay Packers’ inactives list includes rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd and five healthy scratches.

Bill Huber

Gren Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs through a ball-security drill during training camp.
Gren Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs through a ball-security drill during training camp. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd is inactive for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason opener and missed the rest of training camp. He participated in practices on Sunday and Monday in Green Bay but did not participate on Tuesday. The Packers listed him as limited participation for Thursday’s workout in Sao Paulo.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” he said of his status this week. “I’m just taking things day by day. I would love to, but you’ve got to play it smart and see how things are going to play out. 

“It’s not my call – I wish it was my call. If it was my call, I would’ve been back at practice a week-and-a-half ago. So, I’ve got to take things step by step. It’s a long season, so I’m going to get ready. I’ll be ready whenever my number’s called.”

The Packers elevated Ellis Merriweather from the practice squad to supplement starter Josh Jacobs and backup Emanuel Wilson.

Wilson (hip) and tight end Tucker Kraft (back) were questionable but will play.

LIVE UPDATES: PACKERS VS. EAGLES

Also out for Green Bay are five healthy scratches: receiver Malik Heath, defensive ends Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox, and offensive tackles Kadeem Telfort and Travis Glover.

Bo Melton will serve as the fifth receiver ahead of Heath.

The Eagles’ inactives list is highlighted by the absence of two potential starters, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Devin White.

Rodgers was penciled as the starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay. A sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2020, he had three interceptions in 2021 and broke up three passes in nine starts in 2022. He was suspended for last season after breaking the NFL’s gambling policy.

With Rodgers out, Slay and first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell will start, with Kelee Ringo expected to enter in nickel situations.

Without White, Nakobe Dean and former Wisconsin star Zack Baun will man the two inside linebacker positions. White and Dean are listed as co-starters on the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart.

Also out for the Eagles: third quarterback Tanner McKee, rookie outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt, guard/tackle Darian Kinnard, rookie guard Trevor Keegan and defensive tackle Byron Young.

More Green Bay Packers News

Friday’s pregame transactions | Four crucial matchups | Latest on Tucker Kraft | Packers-Eagles three reasons to believe | Packers-Eagles three reasons to worry | NFC North power rankings | Narveson two-stepped his way to Green Bay | Packers-Eagles final injury report | Packers-Eagles: How to watch | Three reasons for optimism | Three reasons for disappointment | Picking every game (and Super Bowl) | Consensus power rankings | Stokes healthy, smiling | Another new running back | Watson “ready to rock”

Published
Bill Huber

BILL HUBER

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packer Central, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.