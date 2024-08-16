Love At Center of Packers-Broncos Practice Skirmish
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur got his wish for a fight-free joint practice at the Denver Broncos on Friday. But not before a couple reality checks.
During one of the early 11-on-11 periods, Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto hit the arm of Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The ball was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.
Not that anyone on Green Bay’s side cared at the moment.
The quarterback is supposed to be off-limits during a joint practice. Not surprisingly, LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who were watching from behind Love, as usual, weren’t happy, and Love’s teammates rushed in to protect their quarterback and leader.
A scuffle ensued but no punches were thrown and calm was quickly restored.
As it turns out, it might have been a case of mistaken identity.
Here is the play:
“I think it’s all about trying to get productive work and cutting all the BS, all the fighting,” LaFleur said before practice. “Naturally, it’s football. There’s going to be competitiveness, there’s going to be chippiness, but can you keep your composure? I think that’s part of the beauty of the game. When you’re in a real-life game situation, it does get chippy, it does get testy. Guys start to talk. But can you keep your composure?
During a special-teams period, Packers long snapper Matt Orzech and Broncos defensive back Devon Key got into a pushing match. Moments later, the composure that LaFleur was looking for seemingly was missing as Orzech’s snap sailed over the head of 6-foot-5 punter Daniel Whelan and threw the end zone.
Joint practices are almost synonymous with extracurricular activities ranging from pushing and shoving to outright brawls. That’s the nature of the beast when ultracompetitive people are battling each other without fear of a meaningful penalty and no fear of being fined by the NFL.
Largely, though, LaFleur and his counterpart, Broncos coach Sean Payton, got their wish with a fight-free practice, as the pushing and shoving was limited to, well, pushing and shoving.
“Just a good, competitive practice” is what LaFleur was looking for. “Same thing we do against our people accept it’s good to go against an unfamiliar opponent. It makes these guys really trust their rules. I think it tests our rules, certainly, from a structural standpoint on the defensive side of the ball. They run a different defense; it’s a 34 defense in their base. And then offensively, they’re going to give us some different concepts that our defense has not seen.
“I think all in all, it’s going to be a good, competitive practice. I know being able to practice some of the kickoff stuff will be good for our team – both teams. We just want a good, competitive practice and want to keep it safe, just like we do with our own group. We want to eliminate all fighting possible.”
The Packers and Broncos will meet on Sunday night in their second preseason game of the year. Love and most of the Green Bay starters are not expected to play.
More Green Bay Packers Training Camp News
Packers-Broncos: Four players who need good weekend | Quarterbacks take center stage
Latest news and analysis: Grant DuBose plays with right mentality | New Packers LB Chris Russell | New Packers RB Nate McCrary | Quarterback battle | Packers sign running back | Packers sign linebacker | 53-man roster projection (Westendorf) | Waiting game: Love vs. Williams | Injury updates | No. 1 receivers and vomit | 53-man projection (Huber) | Gold, silver and bronze after Week 3 of camp
Training camp highlights: Practice 15 | Practice 14 | Practice 13 | Practice 12 | Practice 11 | Family Night | Practice 9 | Practice 8 | Practice 7 | Practice 6 | Practice 5 | Practice 4 | Practice 3 | Practice 2 | Practice 1