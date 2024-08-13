Packers 53-Man Roster Projection With 2 Weeks Until Roster Cuts
The Green Bay Packers have one preseason game in the books, and it sounds like some members of the Green Bay Packers have a job locked up.
The names are the usual suspects, but coach Matt LaFleur said that he did not anticipate most of his starters playing this week against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The thought by LaFluer is that the joint practice that will be held between the two teams on Friday will serve as the competitive environment that LaFleur desires. That will give some of the young players a chance to crack the initial 53-man roster with big performances in preseason games.
With the 53-man roster cut exactly two weeks away, here is our latest prediction following Green Bay’s preseason opener.
Quarterback
On the 53: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt
Toughest Choice: Keeping 3 QBs
Keeping a third quarterback is tough with a roster this talented, but there is no more important position in the sport. Pratt looked good in his brief cameo on Saturday, and the Packers like Clifford.
That leads the Packers to keep a third quarterback for the first time since Jordan Love's rookie season.
Running Back
On the 53: Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, Marshawn Lloyd
Toughest Choice: Dillon over Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson is a legit NFL running back. He's shown plenty of flash in two preseasons and some brief regular-season work.
He deserves to be on a roster, it just may not be in Green Bay. Wilson is behind Jacobs and Lloyd, two roster locks based on money and draft status. Dillon has been complimented by the coaching staff at almost every turn.
So despite his dismal preseason debut on the stat sheet, the guess here is the Packers will keep Dillon.
Wide Receiver
On the 53: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Grant DuBose
Toughest Choice: Cutting Malik Heath
Heath was a useful player for the Packers a season ago. He was complimented several times by LaFleur for his abilities as a blocker. Unfortunately for Heath, he's the casualty of an incredibly competitive receiver room.
DuBose has been one of the top players in camp and had a strong preseason debut. His upside gives him the nod as the team's sixth receiver.
Tight End
On the 53: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Davis
Toughest Choice: None
Maybe the Packers would prefer to keep four tight ends, but with the talent throughout the rest of the roster, that requires you to go light at some positions.
Tight end is the casualty here. Ben Sims should be able to sneak through waivers to the practice squad. Musgrave and Kraft are going to get the bulk of the playing time, and Tyler Davis is an ace on special teams.
Offensive Line
On the 53: Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jordan Morgan, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Andre Dillard Jacob Monk, Kadeem Telfort.
Toughest Choice: Picking between Telfort, Andre Dillard, Caleb Jones
The swing tackle position has had a lot of competitors, but no winners as of yet. Dillard got the nod as the starter at right tackle in Saturday's preseason opener, but he is far from a lock to be the No. 3 tackle or even make the roster.
He's a former first-round pick, and the Packers think there's something they can tap into.
Kadeem Telfort has run ahead of Jones and sixth-round pick Travis Glover, so he got the nod for the final roster spot.
Defensive Line
On the 53: Preston Smith, Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Kingsley Enagbare, Colby Wooden, Brenton Cox
Toughest Choice: None
This group is pretty straight forward. When they're healthy, they're deep and talented with the ability to come at the quarterback in waves.
They've been dominant in camp, and that carried over to the preseason opener, when Devonte Wyatt and Lukas Van Ness took turns playing in the Cleveland Browns' backfield.
Linebacker
On the 53: Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper, Edgerrin Cooper
Toughest Choice: None
Another group that's pretty straight forward. Maybe they could go a little heavier with someone like Kristian Welch for special teams considering Eric WIlson looks to be in line for a starting role.
Cornerback
On the 53: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine, Kalen King, Keisean Nixon
Toughest Choice: Ballentine over Robert Rochell
Ballentine was brought back this offseason after playing well in a reserve role a season ago. He's been one of the team's preferred players on special teams during his time in Green Bay.
This spot could easily go to Rochell, who played well in Saturday's preseason opener and did some nice things as a special teamer in 2023.
Kalen King, the seventh-round pick, makes the roster as one of the primary backups. He has shown versatility and some intriguing upside in the slot.
Safety
On the 53: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo, Anthony Johnson Jr.
Toughest Choice: None
McKinney is a star and a lock. He'll be flanked by three rookies and a second-year player. Oladapo needs to show more in the snaps he'll get this preseason, but the Packers like him as a potential contributor on special teams.
Bullard and Williams might both start at some point this year. Johnson has had an outstanding camp, according to LaFleur and Jeff Hafley.
Specialists
On the 53: Matt Orzech, Daniel Whelan, Greg Joseph
Toughest Choice: Joseph over Anders Carlson
Maybe there was room for patience with Carlson's struggles for a team that was thought to be in transition, like the Packers were in 2023.
That's not the case anymore. The Packers are expected to be Super Bowl contenders. They cannot afford to wait around for Carlson to find consistency.
That leads to picking Joseph as the team's kicker. He has had the better camp, and provides the steadiness needed for a contender.
