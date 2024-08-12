Packers 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There are two weeks remaining in Green Bay Packers training camp, with joint practices and preseason games against the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens setting the stage for the 53-man roster countdown on Aug. 27.
Who is in position to make the roster that will board a plane to Brazil to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1? And whose bubble will burst?
Here is our third 53-man roster projection of the summer.
Quarterbacks (3)
On the 53: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: Keeping all three quarterbacks because of the impact it makes on the roster.
However, before the draft, GM Brian Gutekunst said he wanted to get back to drafting quarterbacks with regularity because of the importance of the position. Pratt has been sharp throughout camp – and was again against Cleveland – so there’s no reason to believe he’s in any jeopardy.
Clifford was a mediocre 10-of-19 vs. Cleveland but if you turn two drops into completions and eliminate the three intentional incompletions, he would have been a crisp 12-of-16.
Running Backs (3)
On the 53: Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, MarShawn Lloyd.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: Releasing Emanuel Wilson.
The Packers have a potential problem at running back with Lloyd out with a hamstring injury. Lloyd probably will be healthy for Week 1 against the Eagles, but will he be ready to contribute?
Last year, after Wilson won the preseason rushing title, the Packers kept Aaron Jones, Dillon and Wilson on the 53 and signed Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. For the start of the season, Wilson was inactive and Taylor was the No. 3 back. The Packers could try to do the same with Wilson, with Wilson being the unofficial No. 3 back, though there’d obviously be some risk in releasing him.
The Packers could put Lloyd on injured reserve after the final cutdown, but a few weeks of lost practice time would only further stunt his development.
What about Dillon? Yes, you’d like to see him find a way to get a yard on those three consecutive runs at Cleveland, but the blockers didn’t exactly give him any daylight. Pass protection and ball security matter, so Dillon has the built-in trust factor.
Receivers (6)
On the 53: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Bo Melton, Grant DuBose.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: Releasing Malik Heath.
Coach Matt LaFleur frequently talks about a 69-man roster that includes the 53 plus 16 on the practice squad. If the Packers were to release Melton, would he be claimed off waivers? Given his elite speed and how he finished last season, perhaps. If the Packers were to release DuBose, would he be claimed off waivers? Given his start to the preseason, perhaps.
If the Packers were to release Heath, would he be claimed off waivers? With 15 receptions as a rookie and 4.64 speed, I’d guess he’d be the least likely to be claimed.
DuBose did some strong work as a blocker against the Browns, which surely didn’t go unnoticed.
Tight Ends (3)
On the 53: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Davis.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: Releasing Ben Sims.
There is a downstream effect of keeping three quarterbacks and it’s felt here. The decision comes down to Davis vs. Sims. With Musgrave and Kraft set to monopolize the snaps at tight end, the special-teams skill brought by Davis is the deciding factor.
Offensive Line (9)
On the 53: Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jordan Morgan, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Jacob Monk, Andre Dillard, Travis Glover.
Changes: Dillard (in), Kadeem Telfort (out).
Toughest decision: Dillard over Telfort.
The backup line played well against the Browns, perhaps easing some concerns over the depth. Dillard, whose rough start at training camp included a lot of snaps at right tackle, turned in a quality performance at Cleveland. He started at right tackle, so was part of the opening touchdown drive, before playing the final 33 snaps at left tackle, his natural position. He did not allow any pressures.
Telfort is more ready to contribute than Glover but draft picks (Glover, sixth round this year) tend to make it and there’s really no reason for any team to pounce on Telfort (undrafted, last year).
Defensive Ends (5)
On the 53: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: None.
Cox had a few pressures against the Browns, continuing a strong week. If only he hadn’t missed a couple tackles.
Defensive Tackles (5)
On the 53: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: None.
These five players took every defensive tackle snap last season. There’s no reason to believe they won’t be the quintet again.
Linebackers (5)
On the 53: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: Releasing Kristian Welch.
Walker, McDuffie and Wilson almost certainly will be the starting trio against the Eagles. Cooper wasn’t making any headway against Wilson even when healthy. Clearly, Cooper (hip) and Hopper (ankle) need to get healthy to be ready for the opener.
Welch has a long track record of success on special teams. Welch was cut by the Ravens and went unclaimed on waivers, which is how the Packers were able to add him to their practice squad. Chances are, he’d go unclaimed again.
Cornerbacks (6)
On the 53: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Kalen King, Corey Ballentine.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: Releasing Robert Rochell. According to PFF, he allowed 1-of-3 passing for 5 yards with two passes defensed on Saturday. He is a good player who is having a good camp, but King, the third-to-last pick in this year’s draft, has shown a ton of promise.
It was tempting to go with five corners – especially with safety Javon Bullard’s ability to play in the slot. However, the Packers know all too well about the need for depth at cornerback. Ballentine went from the practice squad to playing the second-most perimeter corner snaps last season. They wouldn’t have made the playoffs without him.
Safeties (5)
On the 53: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Anthony Johnson, Kitan Oladapo.
Changes: None.
Toughest decision: None.
Safety perhaps was the worst position on the roster last year. Now, it’s got a shot to be one of the best. Bullard continues to take the No. 1 reps alongside McKinney but Williams added a forced fumble at Cleveland to his four practice-field interceptions.
Oladapo missed the entire offseason and the start of training camp with a broken toe sustained at the Scouting Combine. At Cleveland, he played nine snaps on special teams and zero on defense. But with his size and athletic ability, he’s not going anywhere.
Specialists (3)
On the 53: Anders Carlson, Danny Whelan, Matt Orzech.
Changes: Carlson (in), Greg Joseph (out).
Toughest decision: Carlson over Joseph.
Flip a coin at kicker. Carlson made both field-goal attempts at Cleveland, though neither exactly split the uprights right down the middle. Because Carlson was a sixth-round pick last year, Joseph might have to score a clear knockout to win the job. So far, that hasn’t been the case.
The other battle is at long snapper. Undrafted rookie Peter Bowden might need a year of seasoning to get his snaps to consistently hit NFL speeds.
