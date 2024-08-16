These Four Packers Need Good Practice, Game vs. Broncos
Looking to build on last week’s preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Denver Broncos for a joint practice on Friday and a preseason game on Sunday night.
The result on the field does not matter nearly as much as the process that led to the results.
Jordan Love hitting Dontayvion Wicks for a 65-yard touchdown is an encouraging sight. The short-yardage run game failing to gain a yard on three consecutive plays is something to work on.
This week is a big one for those competing for a roster spot or starting job. A competitive practice in Denver and a strong preseason performance should give a considerable lift to those hoping to make a move toward a roster spot.
Here are four Packers who need to have a big weekend against the Broncos.
Kickers
Ok, this is cheating because there will be two players in this listing, but there's only one roster spot to win.
Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph have battled inconsistency throughout training camp. Instead of one kicker running away with the competition, both players had poor practices on Wednesday.
Joseph has made just 81.7 percent of his field-goal attempts while Carlson is at 79.7 percent. For reference, out of 31 kickers with at least 20 field-goal attempts last season, Carlson ranked 23rd with an 81.8 percent success rate. That does not include extra points, where Carlson missed an additional five kicks.
After Carlson's rocky rookie season, the Packers have added four kickers. Two of those players remain. Joseph, who kicked for the Vikings the past three seasons, had gained some separation but went 3-of-7 on Wednesday. Rookie Alex Hale, after a solid first day, went 4-of-8 on Tuesday.
There is little reason to believe this competition is anywhere near the finish line, but someone needs to separate themselves.
DE Brenton Cox
Brenton Cox had a productive week in practice last week, but that did not carry over to the game. He had one chance at a splash play against the Browns but missed on a potential sack
Cox missed 40 percent of his tackle attempts last week. Yes, that is a small sample, but those are the plays someone on the roster bubble needs to make.
The Packers have a competitive back half of the roster. Cox was able to crack that last year in part due to his disruptive nature and talent the team was willing to bet on.
“I just knew (defensive coordinator Jeff) Hafley wanted to cause disruption in the backfield and I know that’s something I can do,” said Cox earlier in camp.
“Just getting back there, getting my hands up, getting pressure on the quarterback, causing TFLs. I knew this would be a something I would like to (play in).”
The Packers usually like to keep more players in the trenches, but with the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks, that means one less roster spot than they've usually had. Limited value on special teams is why Cox played in only four games as a rookie. He will need to show he can be a factor in that phase, as well.
CB Eric Stokes
In a 12-snap cameo against the Browns last week, Stokes looked fast and physical.
This week provides a different challenge. Courtland Sutton is someone he'll likely see a lot of during Friday's practice.
The Broncos' quarterback situation is unsettled, but they have some talented receivers. The cornerback competition was hampered largely due to Carrington Valentine's hamstring injury, which kept him out for the better part of the last two weeks.
Stokes putting one more solid week together should give him plenty of confidence as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles' dynamic duo of AJ Brown and Devonta Smith in Week 1.
RB AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon did not have much of a chance last week.
He had 7 yards after contact, but just 2 yards total on four carries.
The 0.5-yard average drew the ire of fans ready to see the team move in a different direction after Dillon has struggled for the better part of two years.
What happened Saturday was not his fault. Dillon could not have escaped some of those backfields if he was Barry Sanders.
That being said, Emanuel Wilson is having another good training camp. MarShawn Lloyd is a top-100 pick.
Add all of those things together, and Dillon needs to put together a couple good days on the field.
If nothing else, playing well in August will help Dillon's confidence.
The Packers will likely rely on Dillon early in the season in passing situations. He's their best pass-protecting running back and a capable receiver out of the backfield.
Some of those skills need to find their way to the field or he could be in some danger of losing reps to Lloyd or Wilson.
