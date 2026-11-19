GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Draft is the lifeblood of the Green Bay Packers. While general manager Brian Gutekunst has been more aggressive in free agency and trades and less reluctant to find veterans for in-season help, the draft remains the team’s primary source of talent.

After this season, the 2023 NFL Draft class is scheduled to reach free agency. First-round pick Lukas Van Ness was given the fifth-year option, so he’ll be back for 2027, and second-round receiver Jayden Reed and third-round tight end Tucker Kraft earned contract extensions. However, of the team’s other 10 draft picks, seven are no longer on the team and only one is a starter.

A dud of a draft class is the bad news. The good news is there shouldn’t be much stress on Gutekunst or the salary cap in terms of determining who to keep and who to let go.

With that as a backdrop, here are the Packers’ 16 unrestricted free agents, listed in order of playing time on offense and defense, according to OverTheCap.com, plus a prediction on whether they will stay or go.

CB Keisean Nixon

Nixon, who will turn 30 in June, picked a fine time to play the best football of his career in terms of his work on defense. Nixon allowed seven touchdowns and was penalized 12 times last season. This season, he has allowed one touchdown and been penalized three times. While he’s on pace to allow a career-high 66 completions, according to Pro Football Focus, most of them have been short catches.

The Packers typically don’t re-sign 30-year-olds, and that probably will remain true even though he’s as tough as a $2 steak, but he’s set himself up for a nice payday.

Projection: Will not return because of age and the team’s salary cap.

G Laken Tomlinson

After the Week 3 debacle against Atlanta, the Packers grabbed the 34-year-old Tomlinson off Dallas’ practice squad. He’s played almost every snap in seven starts, bouncing from four starts at left guard to two at right guard and now one back at left guard.

PFF has charged him with only one sack. He hasn’t been great, obviously, but he’s been a phenomenal bargain compared to Aaron Banks .

Projection: Will not return.

DT Karl Brooks

Of the upcoming free agents who were drafted in 2023, Brooks is the only starter. The former sixth-round pick is having a fantastic season. After recording just a half-sack and one tackle for loss in 16 games (seven starts) last season, Brooks has three sacks and six tackles for losses in 10 games (all starts) this year. He leads the unit with 14 pressures.

“I thought he played probably his best game since I’ve been here in my mind and he lit it up vs. New England, too,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said this week. “From a play-style standpoint, always on point. Schematic and technical executions, most of the time is on point.

“He’s a guy that plays a lot of different spots. To the eye just watching the game, plays defensive tackle. Yes, he does. But we align him in a lot of different spots by front structure, by who we have out there, and I feel good about him doing everything.”

Nixon, Tomlinson and Brooks are the only free agents playing more than half the snaps. Brooks routinely plays the most snaps of the defensive tackles.

Projection: Will not return because he’s playing his way out of Green Bay’s price range.

Edge Brenton Cox

Green Bay Packers edge Brenton Cox Jr. (57) hurdles over Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young after recovering a fumble. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former undrafted free agent has only 1.5 sacks but he’s second on the team with eight quarterback hits (official stats) and 26 pressures (PFF). Of 72 edge rushers with at least 150 pass-rushing opportunities, Cox is tied for 23rd in PFF’s pass-rush win rate, which is just behind Will Anderson and just ahead of Trey Hendrickson and Danielle Hunter.

Cox has played 40.5 percent of the snaps; the return of Micah Parsons will cut into it but perhaps not by much.

Projection: Will return.

TE Jonnu Smith

The Packers signed Smith at the end of training camp. It seemed like a brilliant signing considering he caught 50 passes for the Falcons in 2023, 88 passes for the Dolphins in 2024 and 38 passes for the Steelers in 2025. In nine games for the Packers, though, he has only six receptions, including just one in the team’s last six games.

Projection: Will not return.

CB Carrington Valentine

The addition of Brandon Cisse in this year’s draft cost Valentine his starting job. A seventh-round pick in 2023, he came off the bench against the Vikings and had one of his better games. He’s always been able to cover; he’s allowed just 88 yards on 17 targets this season, according to PFF. What was noteworthy, given his career-long ineptitude as a tackler, was his physicality against the run and a couple receiver screens.

“I would say this: When we got here, everyone had a clean slate, want-to and physicality was not his issue when we got here,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “It was technique. I think he’s worked really hard on that with DB [Daniel Bullocks] and Bobby [Babich] of cleaning up some technique. If you have the wrong technique, it can look to the naked eye as one thing but it’s really not that. He is not soft, he is not afraid at all. He just had to clean up his technique. I thought he came in and played extremely well.”

Projection: Could return if the price is right, because the Packers will need a starter opposite Cisse in 2027.

DT Jonathan Ford

A seventh-round pick in 2022 who never played in a game during his first go-around with the team, Ford returned late last season and earned a roster spot this season. He’s played in five games (one start) but missed the last five games due to injury. A big run-stopping force, he had the first half-sack of his career in Week 1.

Projection: Will return.

RB Pierre Strong

Strong, a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022, spent last year on Green Bay’s practice squad. This season, he’s played in five games, carried 25 times for 59 yards (2.4 average) and caught 10 passes for 61 yards (6.1 average). He might be the odd man out on the roster once Josh Jacobs returns.

Projection: Will return.

WR Skyy Moore

Green Bay Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (23) celebrates returning a punt 63 yards against the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore returned from injured reserve following an ankle injury, only to suffer another ankle injury on his third kickoff return against Minnesota. He leads the team with a 27.2-yard average on kickoff returns and a 14.8-yard average on punt returns but has been a nonfactor with his 93 snaps on offense.

He’s got a chance to be ready to face the Rams.

Projection: Will return if he can get on the field and stay on the field.

LB Nick Niemann

Niemann is perhaps the team’s best player on special teams. He ranks first on the team in snaps (208) and second in tackles (nine), and he played well while playing most of the game at linebacker against New England.

Projection: Will return.

TE Josh Whyle

Whyle, who caught 28 passes for the Titans in 2024, was part of the Packers replacing Tucker Kraft last season. After catching five passes in eight games in 2025, he has zero catches in eight games in 2026 and is on injured reserve following a concussion.

Projection: Will not return.

LB Kristian Welch

Once again, Welch fell short of a spot on Green Bay’s roster at the end of training camp. Once again, Welch is a key player on special teams. He is sixth on the team in snaps and has six tackles.

Projection: Will return.

QB Tyrod Taylor

Green Bay Packers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (6) throws in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With quarterbacks dropping like flies around the league, Taylor has only had to play mop-up duty for the Packers. The 37-year-old who was signed to replace Malik Willis is with the team because of his experience, knowhow and ability to help Jordan Love behind the scenes.

Projection: Will not return.

G/T Mekhi Becton

The Packers signed Becton to the practice squad following the Week 3 debacle. A first-round bust as a left tackle, he resurrected his career as a right guard for the Eagles in 2024 and Chargers in 2025. He’s played 11 snaps on offense in two games. That includes three as an extra tight end against Minnesota, and those didn’t go well with one sack and one additional pressure allowed.

Projection: Will return as an inexpensive bridge player following the potential departures of Aaron Banks, Laken Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler.

TE Luke Musgrave

A second-round pick in 2023, Musgrave should be in the prime of his career. Instead, his career has fallen off a cliff following a promising rookie season. He has not been on the practice field since June due to a neck injury.

Projection: Will not return.

G Kevin Zeitler

The Packers signed Tomlinson, Becton and Zeitler within a span of a few days after the Atlanta game. Zeitler has started 213 games in 15 seasons and was in line to make his first start with the Packers against the Vikings but sustained what coach Matt LaFleur called a “freak” triceps injury at the Thursday practice.

Zeitler hoped to play, anyway, which means he could be healthy enough to face the Rams after the bye.

Can a 36-year-old save the season? That seems unlikely but that’s the state of Green Bay’s line headed into a must-win game against a defense that features Aaron Donald.

Projection: Will not return.

Grand Theft Auto VI?



How about Grand Theft Contracts. Here are the six worst for the Packers during the GTA era. ⬇️https://t.co/ZugLZoAayL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 19, 2026

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