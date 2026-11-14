Saturday’s Packers Roster Moves: Two Key Additions, Two Critical Non-Moves

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated two key cogs to their offense on Saturday, making them available for Sunday’s huge NFC North game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s a look at the Packers’ roster moves, starting with the two roster moves that were not made that send a strong and important signal.

Not Elevated: Edges Arron Mosby or Nyjalik Kelly

After missing the first two days of the practice week due to a back injury, starting edge and top pass rusher Lukas Van Ness returned to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable.

Backs can be tricky, but Van Ness must be fine. Otherwise, the Packers would have added Arron Mosby or Nyjalik Kelly to an edge group with a limited depth chart of Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

“I’m doing good, thank you,” said Van Ness, who leads the team in sacks . “It felt good to get back on the grass today.”

Mosby has been elevated three times; the next time the Packers want him to play in a game, they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Kelly, an undrafted rookie who had a strong training camp, still is awaiting his NFL debut.

“I think both those guys have done an outstanding job,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “Obviously, Mosby has played more ball than Nyjalik. But in the event we had to pivot and go that route, we’d feel comfortable with that.

Not Elevated: A Defensive Back

Among the players who were questionable on Friday’s injury report were safeties Javon Bullard and Xavier McKinney. The Packers have only four safeties on the roster – starter Evan Williams and backup Kitan Oladapo being the others – but they did not pull up John Saunders from the practice squad.

Even though he missed the first two practices of the week, Bullard declared he would play .

“We been able to battle adversity,” Bullard said. “That was really our focal point going through offseason, man. Finishing and just battling, withstanding adversity, because you don’t know when adversity is going to hit. It’s going to hit at some point for everybody in this league – every team in this league, every player in this league.

“So, you got to withstand those storms and really just fight battles. Chin up and chest out. And I think this team has done that. We’ve weathered a lot of storms. We’ve weathered a lot of misfortunes with things like that. I think this team is one of the best, if not the best in the league, and we just got to continue to put that on tape.

Activated: RB Chris Brooks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) hands the ball off to Chris Brooks (30) during the game at Minnesota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just in time to face the blitz-happy Vikings, the Packers regained the services of Chris Brooks, their top pass-protecting back. He just competed his second week of practice.

“Oh, yeah,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the perfect timing for Brooks’ return. “You’ve got to do a great job in all phases in terms of in the run game and in the pass game versus this unit.”

Brooks carried the ball seven times for 29 yards, a 4.1-yard average with a long run of 14, during the Week 1 game against the Vikings. He had a 27-yard run in Week 4 against the Buccaneers but sustained an ankle injury in that game. He missed the last five games and just completed his second week of practice.

There is an interesting dynamic in Green Bay’s backfield for this game. One, Josh Jacobs is out following last year’s broken finger. Two, Kaleb Johnson had a breakout game in Jacobs’ absence last week. His 68 rushing yards was the most by any Packers player this year and beat their season average. Three, given the Vikings’ propensity for blitzing on any down and any situation, Brooks would seem to be a necessity to have on the field as often as possible.

“I think he ripped off a couple nice runs in that game the first time we played him,” LaFleur said of Brooks. “And I think the running game, especially the later you go in the season, the more important it is. As the weather turns, especially at home, you better be able to run the football.”

Activated: WR/KR Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore, who leads the team with a 16.0-yard average on punt returns and a 27.5-yard average on kickoff returns, will make his return after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week.

Moore had a 63-yard punt return against the Jets in Week 2. That’s as many yards as his replacements, Coleman Owen and Matthew Golden, combined the last seven games.

“Yeah, yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if it was disappointing to be sidelined after emerging as a threat on offense as well as special teams. “Just being away from the guys, when they go to practice and I'm just on the sideline and everything, I'm just happy to be back around and moving around out there.”

Moore’s ability to provide a first down’s worth of field position as a returner and perhaps contribute in the slot as a runner or receiver should make him an immediate asset.

“It would be huge” to get him back, quarterback Jordan Love said this week. “We’ve definitely been down a couple guys and I think guys have stepped up, but Skyy, just to have him in the receiver room, but also special teams – he’s been such a great returner for us – it’ll definitely be huge to get him back and I’m grateful that we’re able to get him back this week. I’m excited to have him out there.”

Released: WR Coleman Owen

The additions of Moore and Brooks meant the Packers needed to create two roster spots.

Not surprisingly, one of them was releasing receiver/returner Coleman Owen, who had been promoted from the practice squad to take Moore’s role on special teams.

In four games, Owen averaged 9.0 yards on four punt returns, with a long of 16 in his debut against Dallas. He fielded all 10 punts cleanly. Owen returned kickoffs in one game, the Thursday night matchup against Carolina. He fumbled his first opportunity and finished the night with a 26.3-yard average on four returns.

“There weren’t as many opportunities just based on the flow of the games we've been playing,” Moore said. “But I think he stepped in and did a great job. You know, came in, caught all the punts confidently and he followed his training. I felt like he did a great job.”

Injured Reserve: TE Josh Whyle

Tight end Josh Whyle suffered a concussion in the Carolina games and has not practiced the last two weeks. The Packers added a tight end, Kenny Fletcher Jr., to the practice squad this week, which seemed like a signal that Whyle might have a prolonged absence.

Elevated: TE Drake Dabney

Without Josh Whyle, the Packers for a second consecutive week elevated Drake Dabney from the practice squad. He played six snaps on special teams against New England.

What Did the Vikings Do?

The #Vikings have elevated TE Devin Culp and WR Jeshaun Jones to the active roster for tomorrow's game.



Culp has changed jersey numbers from 48 to 83. pic.twitter.com/OU2Al6Oh0J — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 14, 2026

The Vikings elevated tight end Devin Culp to help offset the injury that will sideline T.J. Hockenson. Interestingly, with starter Jordan Addison questionable and Jauan Jennings out, they also elevated a receiver.

As usual, myself and @JacobWestendorf made our Packers game predictions. Along with those, with nine games down and nine to go, here's how we see the second half of the season playing out. ⬇️https://t.co/tcZvsQOkhV — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 14, 2026

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