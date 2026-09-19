GREEN BAY, Wis. – First, the good news for the Green Bay Packers: Top edge player Lukas Van Ness has cleared the concussion protocol and will be in the lineup for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Now, the bad news for the Packers: Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave did not clear the concussion protocol has been downgraded from doubtful to out. That means the Packers will be down two defensive tackles, with the other being Warren Brinson (calf).

Saturday’s Packers Roster Moves

Those injury notes are the only personnel-related notes issued by the Packers on Saturday. Unlike last week, when they elevated linebacker Kristian Welch and receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad, there are no elevations this week.

Sometimes, the roster moves that weren’t made are just as interesting. That’s the case this week.

Not Elevated: Edge Nyjalik Kelly

The Packers have only four edge players on the 53-man roster. With Lukas Van Ness removed from the injury report after being listed as questionable on Friday, the Packers obviously feel good enough about Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell, who has been battling a foot injury, that they didn’t feel the need to elevate Nyjalik Kelly or Arron Mosby.

“I think he’s a young player that’s got a lot of potential,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Kelly on Friday. “He comes in with the right mindset and attitude and has gotten better each and every day.”

Not Elevated: DT Eric Johnson

With Javon Hargrave and Warren Brinson out, the Packers are down two players at defensive tackle. The player on the practice squad is Eric Johnson, a former fifth-round pick with a lot of experience. The Packers signed him this week .

That’s OK, though. The Packers had five available for Week 1 at Minnesota and will roll with five again with starters Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford and Karl Brooks and backups Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell.

It will mark the NFL debut for Campbell, who was a healthy scratch last week.

“It’s the same process” as last week, Campbell said on Friday . “I’m just trusting the process. Hey, whenever gameday comes, just going to do my thing. If I get an opportunity, I’m going to go out there and do my best.”

Campbell and the defensive tackles will have to come up big against the Jets’ backfield duo of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

“They’re two good young backs,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said this week. “Breece is more of a fast scat guy. Obviously, he was running downhill last week and did a good job. Braelon’s obviously a lot bigger, wants to stay in between the tackles. I know Frank (Reich), he loves to run the ball, he loves a one-two punch. I guess that’s a really good challenge for us on Sunday.”

Not Elevated: CB Domani Jackson

Veteran Benjamin St-Juste popped up on the injury report on Friday as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Last week against Minnesota, Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse started. When Cisse dropped out with cramps, it was Carrington Valentine – not St-Juste – as the next man up. St-Juste played only one snap.

That the Packers didn’t elevate rookie Domani Jackson from the practice squad signals either St-Juste’s limited participation at Friday’s practice was more precautionary than anything or they’ll go with Kamal Hadden as the fourth and final cornerback.

Not Elevated: RB Pierre Strong

Pierre Strong was out last week with a hamstring injury but practiced all of this week. That the Packers didn’t elevate him would indicate they are pleased with the progress of Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired during final roster cuts.

Whoever’s in the backfield, the Packers need to run the ball better this week.

“Adversity is going to come every game,” fellow running back MarShawn Lloyd said. “I think it does help us going on because it showed us what we need to do and how we need to keep our foot on the gas. The game started off really good. We’ve got to just keep that on.”

Jets Roster Moves

The Jets elevated kicker Jason Sanders from the practice squad along with linebacker Troy Reeder. Sanders kicked last week, too, making 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and both extra points.

“I thought it was critical to see him go through that miss and then be able to come back and make two 50-something yarders, which I thought was impressive,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Friday.

“If you look at our team in general, including myself, we have a team of men that has went through some things, that's fought through some adversity. I've said this before, I'm attracted to people like that, because it's not just the physical toughness, but the mental toughness that shows up.”

Rookie receiver Omar Cooper, who had been ruled out, anyway, was placed on injured reserve.

The vultures appear to be circling the Packers after their latest epic collapse.



Not so fast. ⬇️https://t.co/68pyQ7oQmZ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 19, 2026

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