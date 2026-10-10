Here’s Why Pierre Strong Could Secure Critical Role for Packers vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following Sunday’s victory at Tampa Bay, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was irritated for multiple reasons.

At or near the top of the list were two fumbles in a span of four plays by running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. Lloyd’s fumble dribbled out of bounds. Johnson’s fumble at the goal line was recovered by the Buccaneers. Without the fumble, the Packers might have won comfortably; because of the fumble, they barely beat a winless team with an undrafted rookie quarterback making his NFL debut.

“I think a great teacher’s the bench,” LaFleur said after the game. “If guys don’t start holding onto the ball, they’re going to be sitting on the bench.”

For Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Chris Brooks – who started against the Buccaneers – is out with an ankle injury . In his place will be Pierre Strong, who was promoted from the practice squad on Thursday .

Only LaFleur knows the plan for how he’ll handle the backfield on Sunday. Maybe Lloyd and Johnson will carry the load, with Strong in reserve and playing on special teams. That’s typically what would happen with a player pulled up from the practice squad. Heck, that’s what happened with Strong last season. He was elevated three times for gamedays but didn’t play in any of the games.

On the other hand, if LaFleur was truly serious about using the bench as a teacher, maybe Strong will have a key role against the Bears.

Pierre Strong: Experienced, Prepared

Even now, with his season and Packers debut a couple days away, he’s the team’s most accomplished running back. A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022, he played in 46 games from 2022 through 2024 and had a combined 125 rushes and catches. So, this isn’t some rookie. There should be a trust factor based on his play in the preseason.

“Yeah, P’s done a great job ever since he’s gotten here,” LaFleur said on Friday. “He helps on special teams, as well. I think he’s a natural runner. He’s got experience. He’s been in this league a while now, although he has limited I would say game action. If given the opportunity, I think he’ll be ready to go.”

It’s been a long time since Strong played in a game. He carried the ball five times for the Browns in the final game of the 2024 season. He didn’t make their roster in 2025 and landed on Green Bay’s practice squad, where he spent the entire season.

“Man, I could just thank the Lord,” he said after practice. “Like you said, it was a while but God’s timing is better than everybody’s timing. I’m here now so got to continue to get better.”

Green Bay Packers running back Pierre Strong Jr. (22) spins away from Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Cam Horsley. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the saying goes, you don’t have to get ready if you stay ready. That’s Strong. He was one of the primary ball-carriers throughout training camp and the preseason. He fell short of a roster spot, though, after the Packers traded for Johnson, but he re-signed to the practice squad.

“Yeah, I come to practice every day ready, training like I’m going to play on Sundays because, being on P-squad, you never really know,” he said. “Last year, I got called up sometimes on Saturdays. On P-squad, you’ve always got to be prepared and be ready to work because that’s your job – being prepared.”

As is typically the case, one man’s pain is another man’s gain. He was excited when told on Thursday that he was going to be promoted to the active roster rather than just elevated from the practice squad.

“Man, it was surreal when I got the call,” he said. “We had just got out of practice. I wasn’t expecting anything. Like I said, I come to work every day practicing like I’m going to play on Sundays. Yeah, man, I’m just happy, man. Grateful, but it’s just getting started. Like I got the call, now I got to stay here.”

Pierre Strong Ready to Show What He Caan Do

Strong gave a glimpse of what he can do in the preseason. He’s got excellent vision, a knack for finding cutback lanes and the speed to take advantage. He had a long kickoff return at Denver in the preseason. While he might not be in the running to return kicks on Sunday, he did have 17 tackles in the kicking game in three seasons – the first of which was in New England alongside Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

So, what will bring to the party against Chicago?

“Man, everything a back can do. Passing, blocking, running,” he said. “Whatever play is called I’m going to execute play by play. Just bring everything I can to win this game.”

Green Bay’s running game could use a jolt. It ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards per game and 31st in rushing yards per carry. The team’s leading rusher, Lloyd, is averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Johnson is averaging 4.0 yards per carry but has fumbled twice.

So, nobody has solidified his role, meaning Strong has a golden opportunity to go from the practice squad to a vital part of the offense.

“We’ll leave that with the coaches,” he said. “We all good backs. We all great backs. We all can take one to the house any given day. So, I’m just going to leave that to the coaches. Whenever my number’s called, I’m going to be ready.”

But what if he gets rolling?

“If I get rolling, I’m rolling,” he said.

You get what you pay for, as the saying goes.



Usually. But not always.



The NFL salary cap is $301.2 million. A huge percentage of the Packers' allotment will on the sideline vs. Chicago through, for the most part, no fault of anyone.⬇️https://t.co/XDjeQj5k1B — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 9, 2026

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