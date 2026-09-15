Packers-Jets Matchups: Does Green Bay Have Advantage in Pivotal Week 2 Game?

The NFL season is here, and the Green Bay Packers are licking their wounds after an embarrassing collapse at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers controlled the game against Minnesota for three-plus quarters before a 22-point avalanche hit them in the fourth quarter, leaving them wondering what had just hit them.

It might be too early in the season to call this game a must-win, but 0-2 has typically spelled a death sentence in the NFL. Only about 14 percent of 0-2 teams recover to reach the postseason. There are no layups for these Green Bay Packers, who must prove that they’re capable of winning against anyone as they’re mired in a six-game losing streak that dates to last season.

On Sunday, the Packers will visit the New York Jets, who were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season but got off to a 1-0 start after beating the Tennessee Titans 23-10 in their season opener.

If the Packers are anything close to the team they think they can be, they have to win on Sunday, with the noon kickoff airing on Fox.

The Jets, desperate to make a statement, should be hungry against a Green Bay team that could be reeling after Sunday’s collapse.

Here are our matchups, with who has the edge.

Jets Pass Offense vs. Packers Pass Defense

Green Bay’s defense likely deserved better than what it got against the Vikings. The Vikings had three touchdown drives of less than 30 yards thanks to explosive returns and turnovers. Yes, it needs to be better in those situations, but overall Green Bay’s performance on defense was pretty good in its first game. The Vikings averaged less than 4 yards per play.

They sacked Carson Wentz three times, with one more wiped out via penalty. They had one interception, with another wiped out via penalty.

Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox and Edgerrin Cooper were particularly active. Minnesota’s offensive line has been projected to be solid in 2026, as well.

Minnesota’s biggest play against Green Bay’s secondary came on a mental error from Lukas Van Ness, when he jumped offsides in a spot in which the Vikings were not going to run a play before the 2-minute warning. That led to Justin Jefferson’s 38-yard touchdown against rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse.

Jonathan Gannon looked like he had an excellent plan against Minnesota. This week, the margin for error should be wider. The Jets’ offensive line is solid in front of journeyman quarterback Geno Smith. Smith started his career with the Jets, and has now come full circle, returning to the Meadowlands this offseason.

Smith was solid if unspectacular against the Tennessee Titans. He was 19-of-24 for 215 yards. He did not throw a touchdown but did not turn the ball over. He’s had success against Gannon, as he pointed out to reporters on Tuesday. In 2024 when Smith was with Seattle and Gannon was the coaching in Arizona, Smith completed 71.0 percent of his passes in one game and 80.0 percent in the other.

Through his career, Smith has had a propensity to put the ball in harm’s way. If the Packers are able to get more pressure on Smith, they could have an opportunity to make more plays in the passing game.

The main man to watch in New York’s passing game is former first-round pick Garrett Wilson. He caught six passes for 79 yards on Sunday and has topped 1,000 yards in three of his four healthy seasons.

Even without Micah Parsons, the Packers showed enough last week to where they should be able to take advantage of this matchup.

Advantage: Packers

Jets Rush Offense vs. Packers Run Defense

Green Bay’s run defense held up well last week against Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Their interior defensive line combined with their linebackers held the Vikings to just 3.1 yards per carry. Mason had a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter; otherwise, their longest went for just 8.

The challenge this week is a little different. Aaron Glenn is an old-school coach who wants to get off the bus running the football, and they have two running backs they’re happy to lean on. Breece Hall carried 22 times for 102 yards (4.6 average) and one touchdown last week and former Wisconsin Badgers bruiser added 10 carries for 40 yards (4.0).

Green Bay’s defense could get a boost if Warren Brinson is able to return from a calf injury that has sidelined him for multiple weeks. Even if he does not come back, the interior defensive line looks like it could be a legitimate strength.

Still, the Packers need to prove it against a team who should have a better ground game than Minnesota, which gives a slight nod to the Jets this weekend.

Advantage: Jets

Jets Pass Defense vs. Packers Passing Offense

Jordan Love was beaten, battered and bruised after Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Love was hit 15 times – “18 times, actually,” offensive coordinator Adam Steanvich corrected on Tuesday – and sacked four times, which caused him to lose a fumble.

Prior to the fourth quarter, however, Love was excellent. Green Bay’s offense felt like it was entirely on the shoulders of its quarterback. That’s a familiar feeling for those who followed the team during the Aaron Rodgers era.

Asking one player to be Superman can be a recipe for disaster, as the Packers learned on Sunday.

If Love has time, there is a lot to be excited about in the passing game. Christian Watson was dynamic with 147 yards on six catches, including an 81-yard-touchdown for the first touchdown of the season. Matthew Golden looked solid in the first game of his second season, and Tucker Kraft was explosive in a different role in his return to the lineup.

The receivers are good. They won’t matter, however, if last week’s problem continues into this week.

According to PFF, the Packers allowed 16 pressures from their starting offensive line. Jordan Morgan and Zach Bako-Bewele allowed eight between them. Jacob Monk allowed four. Sean Rhyan and Donovan Jennings allowed two apiece.

There’s little doubt that Jets coach Aaron Glenn, the former Lions defensive coordinator, watched last week’s film and is going to send pressure this week to force the Packers to prove they can pick it up.

Even if he does not send pressure, the Jets have two good edge rushers who could allow them to get home while just rushing a standard four players. Will McDonald has a 10-sack season under his belt. He had one sack and another TFL against Tennessee. He’s flanked by second overall pick David Bailey. Bailey is a good-looking rookie who also had a sack last week.

There are plays to be made in the Jets’ secondary, but the Packers have to be able to protect Love.

It’s hard to envision them being worse this week than they were last week. Tentatively, we’ll give the nod to the Packers because of their quarterback. Another poor performance from the group in front him and it will be time to firmly smash the panic button.

Advantage: Packers

Jets Rush Defense vs. Green Bay’s Rush Offense

The common phrase bantered about this offseason was that it was time for the Packers to let Jordan Love cook.

Through one week, it looks like the Packers are going to have to lean on their passing game because their run game was incredibly anemic.

As much as the NFL has moved toward a passing league, running the football remains important. Green Bay’s complete inability to gain any traction on the ground made playing defense for Brian Flores’ crew incredibly easy.

Blitzers did not have to worry as much about the run game. Play-action fakes are less effective if the run game is not a threat because the defense does not have to respect it.

There’s a physicality that is required in any NFL game, and forcing NFL players to get off blocks and make tackles can pay dividends later in the game.

Green Bay was unable to do that while gaining 66 yards on 21 carries. Marshawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks were ineffective, though they didn’t get much help from the line. Kaleb Johnson was glued to the bench.

Josh Jacobs is not returning anytime soon, so these are the guys that Green Bay has in the backfield. The line certainly has to be better opening holes, but Green Bay’s not going to survive this season if they cannot find at least a passable run game.

The Jets’ defense held the Titans to 68 yards on 14 carries, though 21 yards came from quarterback Cam Ward. T’Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips are not going to remind people of the Williams’ Wall that Minnesota employed during the mid-2000s, but it’s still a hard group to get movement against.

Green Bay has its work cut out for them this week.

Advantage: Jets

Special Teams

Special teams were a mixed bag in Cam Achord’s debut. Myles Price almost popped a long kickoff return in his first opportunity then broke free for a 68-yarder later. Trey Smack missed an extra point, which played a role in some of Matt LaFleur’s decision-making later in the game.

There were some bright spots, though. With the Vikings keeping the ball away from Skyy Moore, Bo Melton broke free for a 59-yard kickoff return to set up a field goal. Moore looked more comfortable as a punt returner than anyone Green Bay has thrown back there during Matt LaFleur’s tenure as coach.

Smack made all of his field goals, including a 59-yard bomb for the first points of the season. It’s early in Smack’s career, but it’s easy to see why the Packers were excited about drafting him.

The Jets’ special teams are led by former Miami Dolphins’ kicker Jason Sanders, or at least that is the thinking right now. Aaron Glenn noted there is a competition between Sanders and Blake Grupe to handle the kicking duties after Sanders missed a field goal last week.

The Jets finished second in last year’s Packers On SI Special Teams Rankings . They bottled him Titans All-Pro kick returner Chimere Dike in the opener.

It will be interesting to see who handles kicking duties for the Jets. Until we get a larger sample on special teams across the league, this matchup is too close to call.

Advantage: Push

Of course the Packers fell in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings. But just how far? And where are the Jets? ⬇️https://t.co/RcbN5ADLGu — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 15, 2026

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