In Seven-Round Mock, Packers Focus on Trenches Before ‘Nasty’ Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers this offseason have said goodbye to Elgton Jenkins, Rasheed Walker, Colby Wooden, Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare. In a seven-round mock draft at Draft Countdown, it made sense for Brian Borsage to focus on the trenches.

With their first selection, at No. 52 overall of the second round, the pick was Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis.

Bisontis started at right tackle in 2023 and left guard in 2024 and 2025. He’s also played a little right guard. Pro Football Focus charged him with one sack allowed during each of his final two seasons.

He is the No. 49 prospect in the draft, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah . PFF ranks him at No. 48 overall and Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him ranked No. 43 overall .

“I love his play temperament and toughness,” Jeremiah said as part of a more extensive analysis. “Overall, the lack of length will likely impact Bisontis’ draft position, but he has starter ability and is an asset in the run game.”

He’s 6-foot-5 1/4 and 315 pounds and a big-time athlete but has shorter-than-desired arms at 31 3/4 inches.

Chase Bisontis is a OG prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.84 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 1750 OG from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day, splits projected.https://t.co/gnwtZEYQef pic.twitter.com/fIV9OvM8XE — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 2, 2026

Cornerbacks Keionte Scott of Miami and Jalon Kilgore of South Carolina were on the board, as were edge rushers Derrick Moore of Michigan and Keyron Crawford of Auburn.

Borsage focused on the defense in the third round with Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange. At 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds with long arms, he’d fill the nose tackle role in the middle of Jonathan Gannon’s new defense.

Orange was Green Bay’s first pick in our latest mock draft . In this mock, he was taken ahead of another big defensive tackle, Darrell Jackson Jr. of Florida State.

The big guys kept coming in Day 3 off the draft.

In the fourth round, the selection was Illinois offensive tackle J.C. Davis. He is a bit undersized height-wise at 6-foot-4 3/8 but he’s 322 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms.

J.C. Davis is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.28 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 414 out of 1520 OT from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/AKiXMKBte8 pic.twitter.com/2YyodFZW1f — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons at New Mexico and the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Illinois, Davis started the final 49 games of his college career at left tackle.

He was first-team all-Big Ten in 2025, when he earned some All-American honors. PFF charged him with three sacks as a senior and he’s a dominant run blocker.

After going linebacker in the fifth round and edge rusher in the sixth round, Borsage delivered some skill-position players in the seventh round.

First, it was Mississippi receiver Harrison Wallace III. After four seasons at Penn State, he transferred for his final season and caught 61 passes for 934 yards and four touchdowns for the Rebels.

Wallace is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11 5/8 and a bit underpowered with 4.54 speed in the 40. His drop rate was an excellent 4.7 percent.

Finally, the last pick was Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. The Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 70.6 percent of his passes with 29 touchdown passes. He led the SEC in those categories as well as yards per attempt and passer rating.

However, there is almost no chance that the Packers would draft a 5-foot-9 7/8 quarterback to play quarterback, though it’s worth noting he rushed for 3,094 yards and 31 touchdowns in four seasons, including at least 800 rushing yards in each of his final three seasons.

“I'm the ultimate teammate,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “I'll do anything for my team and the guys who've been around me know that, and so I'll just carry that with me.

“I feel like a lot of team loves the nasty, the fight – the life of an underdog – that's for sure. You go back, you look at my record, ain’t nothing on my records.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein mentioned how Pavia turned around the Commodores. After two seasons at New Mexico State, Pavia spent his final two seasons at Vanderbilt. It went 17-9 during his two seasons; it won 18 games in the six seasons from 2018 through 2023.

“He isn’t explosive or fast, but he’s a force multiplier for the run game, especially near the goal line,” he wrote as part of a long scouting report . “Efficiency and success rates check out across most situational filters, but he requires a more tailored scheme. Quarterbacks his size rarely make NFL rosters, but his competitiveness should be a plus as long as he’s willing to accept a role as a backup.”