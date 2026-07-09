Packers WR Christian Watson: No. 6 Player in 2026 Must Play Like No. 1 Receiver

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 6 player, receiver Christian Watson.

Christian Watson in 2025 returned from a torn ACL, stayed healthy and posted the most consistent production of his career.

Can Watson in 2026 stay healthy for a full season and put up even better production to justify a big contract extension?

Watson signed a four-year extension with the Packers that’s worth $92 million. The $23 million average is tied for 20th among receivers. That’s No. 1-receiver money for a receiver who’s never had more than 620 yards in a season.

With great money comes great expectations. Watson is fast enough to run away from most defenders, but he can’t outrun the expectations that come with his big payday. Nor is he looking to.

“With the organization wanting to see me here long term, I got to embrace that leadership role even more than I have,” Watson said. “Try to bring guys along with me. I’m trying to see everybody under my wing get that same kind of deal done. Make all the money they can in this league. Just continue to be the best player, best leader, everything possible so I can bring everybody else around me, too.”

Why Christian Watson Is So Important

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson catches a touchdown pass against Baltimore last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because of his ability to score a touchdown at any moment, Watson would be an incredibly important player with or without the contract. To state the obvious, he’s more important than ever. The Packers could have chosen to re-sign Romeo Doubs instead of Watson. They could have kept Dontayvion Wicks alongside Watson.

Instead, the Packers let Doubs sign with the Patriots and traded Wicks to the Eagles. Just like that, Green Bay’s deep receiver corps is down to a Big Three of Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed and a Wait And See of everyone else.

Last season was a big step. In 10 games, he caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Project that over 17 games, and you get 60 receptions for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns. Among the 78 receivers targeted at least 50 times, Watson was third with a 122.6 passer rating when targeted and second with 17.5 yards per catch.

He also finished second with 11.1 yards per target, which ranks fifth for the Packers since at least 1995. Watson’s 11.7 yards per target in 2024 is second.

The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021. Could this be the year?

Remember, Doubs and Wicks were targeted on 131 passes last season. So, if Watson can stay healthy and maximize the additional opportunities that should be coming his way, he will have a chance to join Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Adams on the list of the team’s great second-round receivers.

Christian Watson’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Watson was drafted because of his outrageous combination of size and speed. Indeed, he is an excellent deep-ball threat. Of 67 receivers to be targeted at least 10 times on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield last season, he was tied for eighth in catch rate (9-of-18 for 50.0 percent) and tied for sixth with four deep touchdowns.

Through his first four seasons, he’s become so much more than just a deep threat.

Incredibly, he was tied for 65th with 19 slot targets last season but tied for fourth in slot touchdowns. He dropped only one pass. And not only is he the team’s best big-play threat, he’s also the unit’s best blocker. The run game was 0.11 yards per snap better when he was on the field last season, 0.33 yards better in 2024, 0.75 yards better in 2023 and 0.37 yards better in 2022.

On top of his on-the-field talents, it’s Watson’s off-the-field impact as a leader by word and by deed.

“He embodies what we want to be about,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s a team-first kind of guy. Never once over the course of four years have I ever heard him complain about not getting the ball. He does all the little things the right way. I think he handles himself the right way, he’s a great teammate, he busts his butt every day when he comes in the building, he does all the dirty work in the run game. So, I was super-fired up for him.”

The weakness is an obvious one. A player’s greatest ability is his availability, as LaFleur would be quick to point out. Watson played 51.2 percent of the snaps in 2024. It’s the only season in which he played half the snaps on offense.

Watson has clearly proven he can be a weapon. Now, he’s got to prove he can be the weapon.

Watson acknowledged that “everyone” wants to see what he can do over the course of a full season. That includes himself.

“I don’t think I find myself wondering what could have been. I find myself looking forward to what’s going to happen this year, to be honest,” he said. “I’m trying to put myself in the best position to get 17-plus games this season. I’m just excited to see where it goes this year. I think I have the opportunity to take a step forward, even (more) than I did last year. If I can take that step forward and play, obviously, more games, then I feel like I’ll be in a really good spot.”

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch during the playoff game at Chicago. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Happens If Christian Watson Gets Hurt

In years past, at least the Packers had a receiver depth chart capable of handling Watson’s absence. That’s not necessarily the case now. Entering training camp, Watson, Golden and Reed are the only receivers in which the coaches can feel comfortable playing for sustained reps.

The Packers are 10-5 when he hits 65 yards, 9-5 when he scores a touchdown.

It’s not just the passing game. If the Packers go into the season with Watson, Golden, Reed, Savion Williams, Skyy Moore and Bo Melton as their six-man receiving corps, only Watson could be called a dependable blocker. Losing him would be a major blow to the run and screen attacks.

Why We Ranked Christian Watson Here

It’s the total package. Watson is the team’s best big-play threat. He is the leader of the group. He’s got great hands. He blocks.

“I think just catching, like the contested catches,” is where Watson has improved the most, Jordan Love said. “Since he got here, we all know what type of speed he has to be able to just run by guys (and) he’s 6-5.

“He’s gotten so much better at those contested catches, those jump balls, those tight-window throws where there’s a DB draped on his back. He’s been doing a lot better job with that, and I think for him it’s just continuing to improve on everything else. His route running has gotten better since he got here, but I think the biggest thing is just his catching ability.”

Along with his big contract and the lack of depth at receiver, he might be irreplaceable.

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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