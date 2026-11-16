Loss to Vikings Followed Familiar, Predictable Script for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Never has a shrug of the shoulders said so much while saying so little.

Jordan Love was asked two ways why the 2026 Green Bay Packers were going to be any different than the last two iterations that were one-and-done after finishing with the NFC’s seventh seed in the playoffs.

The first time, he shrugged his shoulders before giving an answer that was straight out of the coachspeak handbook.

“I think you’ve got to take it one week at a time,” Love said moments after a 30-10 loss to the Vikings. “We’re 6-4, so it’s not like we have a losing record. We got to, obviously, just overcome, take it one week at a time and win games. But it’s a disappointing loss and, like I said, you just got to get back to work.”

When he was asked later about why he thinks this version of the Packers would finish any differently than the last two, Love punted again.

“You’ve got to take that one week at a time. I’m very confident this team still. It’s a frustrating loss. We’ve talked about it. We’ve been here before this season,” Love said.

“We’ve had some frustrating losses. We’ve had some good wins. So, it’s all about getting back to work, cleaning it up. Still a lot of season out in front of us. We get a little bit of a break to be able to get some guys back, get some bodies back. But, yeah, we’ve just got to find ways to overcome and be better.”

Love, to a certain extent, is right about taking things one week at a time. The Packers were on top of the world after blowing out the Patriots last week in Foxborough. This week, they’re back in the basement after getting blown away by the Vikings.

The problem for the Packers since Love took over as the starting quarterback is they have not won nearly enough games that have given them a chance to catapult to the top of the division, the conference or the league.

The big-game disappointments come every year. They are hyped coming into the week, but they make silly mistakes, turn over the ball and lose by looking largely outclassed by those top-tier teams are on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

The 2023 season, for all intents and purposes, was a gap year for the franchise. Aaron Rodgers had moved on, and the Super Bowl expectations that accompanied having him under center every year went with him.

Whatever happened that year to the Packers was fine as long as they got a definitive answer on if they had their next star quarterback in Love.

They did. Love and Matt LaFleur helped the Packers dig out of a 3-6 hole by winning six of their final eight games. They won a playoff game in Dallas and were a play or two away from knocking off the 49ers in their building for a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game.

To date, that was the peak of the LaFleur and Love era. The Packers have not won a playoff game since.

They’ve been considered Super Bowl contenders each of the last two years. They made big moves in free agency and on the trade market to try and shove them over the top of the mountain and into the winner’s circle.

Instead, the last two seasons have largely looked the same as the one the Packers are wrapped up in now.

There are moments of brilliance. The Packers were 9-3-1 last season in early December in 2025. The 2024 team had some high moments to put themselves in position to get back in a divisional race against Minnesota and Detroit.

The 2026 team has followed a similar path. They blew away New England last week to get to 6-3 and put themselves in position to tie Minnesota in the standings after being run out of U.S. Bank Stadium in the first game of the year.

If you watched either of the last two seasons, you should have known exactly how Sunday’s game was going to play out.

The Packers were outcoached, outplayed and outclassed en route to a 30-10 destruction at the hands of a team who has owned them since Kevin O’Connell took over as Minnesota’s coach. LaFleur is 3-7 against O’Connell since 2022. He is 1-5 since Flores was hired as defensive coordinator in 2024.

Losing in the division has become the norm since LaFleur and Love were aligned at the hip. The Packers have seen Detroit, Chicago and Minnesota all win the NFC North since they last claimed the division in 2021. The loss to Minnesota all but ended any hopes the Packers had of ending their drought this season.

Perhaps Xavier McKinney, one of the leaders of the team, said it best.

“We got too many ups and downs. We got our moments where we’re really good, we got some moments when we’re not,” McKinney said.

He’s right. The problem is the moments when they’re not really good always seem to be in the biggest games of the year.

That’s not going to cut it in a city named Titletown. Seventh seeds and playoff appearances are not supposed to be the standard. Greatness, is.

Even when the Packers do score a big win, there is often one big caveat to it. Their biggest win in 2024 came against the perennial thorn in their side, the 49ers. They were playing with a backup quarterback.

Their biggest win this year came against the Bears. Caleb Williams was on the shelf.

To be clear, the Packers have had injuries, as well, but Love has been available more than he has not.

The LaFleur-Love teams have been good during their three-plus years together. They’ve never been great.

After Sunday’s beatdown against Minnesota, it’s not hard to connect the dots to figure out this year’s team is not great, either.

When is enough enough?



Here are this week's Packers Overreactions. ⬇️https://t.co/8obJHQqYA6 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

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