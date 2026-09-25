GREEN BAY, Wis. – What a difference a quarterback makes.

Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers, the difference was made by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix.

The Falcons trounced the Packers 35-14 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field, one of the worst performances in the Matt LaFleur era. As the final seconds ticked away, the few thousand fans still in the bleachers booed the team off the field.

Penix was 18-of-25 passing for 256 yards and one touchdown. For the most part, it was one easy completion after another.

He got plenty of help from elite running back Bijan Robinson, who ran circles around Green Bay’s defense to the tune of 194 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Drake London, who caught nine passes for 194 yards. Robinson’s 2-yard touchdown run and Penix’s two-point pass made it 35-14 with 3:33 to go.

Records Broken

The Packers’ previous worst home loss during the LaFleur era was 41-24 against Baltimore last season and 27-10 against the Jets in 2022.

The Packers’ 13-year streak of winning their home opener, which was tied for the longest in NFL history, was smashed to bits by a team that lost at home 34-3 last week. Green Bay is 1-2 headed into a mini-bye, its worst start under LaFleur. It will play at the Buccaneers (0-2) next week before the meat of the schedule arrives with home games against the Bears (1-1) and Cowboys (1-1) and a game at the Lions (1-1).

In Year 8 on the job, LaFleur’s team has never looked more hapless, overmatched and overwhelmed over a sustained stretch.

Given a contract extension rather than losing his job after last year’s collapse, LaFleur’s Packers for the third consecutive game:

Couldn’t run the ball.

Couldn’t convert on third down.

Couldn’t protect the passer.

Couldn’t pass the ball with efficiency.

On Tuesday, on the heels of a 20-17 win over the Jets in which they gained only 199 yards, LaFleur was asked if there were any building blocks on offense. LaFleur didn’t mention any in the course of his answer.

“It’s Week 2, and I’m not going to make light of it,” he said. “Certainly, we’re getting everything corrected, and there’s some things that we have to do schematically, as well. But I’m not going to overreact to it, either.”

It might be time for overreactions.

Not only was the offense terrible again, but the Packers compounded their problems by forgetting how to play run defense. They entered the game ranked second in the NFL in yards allowed per carry but got destroyed by the Falcons’ All-Pro running back, Robinson. Along with two catches, he finished with 213 total yards.

The crowd is fired up with Green Bay on defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Lets Packers Down, Too

The Falcons entered the night with a 0-2 record, having scored a league-worst 8.0 points per game in losses to the Steelers and Panthers. They led 17-7 at halftime, though, having spotted the Packers a 7-zip lead by scoring 17 consecutive points.

Penix, making his first start following last year’s torn ACL, threw an early interception to Xavier McKinney on the opening possession but finished the half 13-of-20 passing for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The early story, though, was Robinson. The Packers entered the game allowing 87.0 rushing yards per game and 2.85 yards per carry, but Robinson turned 15 carries into 111 yards in the first half alone. Sometimes, he benefited from excellent blocking. Other times, he seemingly got no blocking at all but either stutter-stepped, hit another gear or lowered his helmet to gain yards.

The offense was bad, too. Green Bay’s second drive of the game resulted in a touchdown from Love to Watson. It was set up by the rarest of the rare – a third-and-11 conversion, when Love hit Matthew Golden for 45.

However, their final four possessions of the half were three-and-out punt, three-and-out punt, four plays and a blocked field goal and a three-and-out punt. Plus, the first possession was a three-and-out after McKinney’s interception gave the Packers the ball near midfield.

At halftime, Robinson had more total yards (118) than the Packers (108).

And, finally, there were the special teams. Those units played well other than one play. With a chance to tie the game on a field goal, Anthony Belton was late out of his stance and Zach Harrison got the block. The Falcons parlayed that into a touchdown – a 10-point swing.

Trailing 17-7, the Packers heard boos as they retreated to the locker room in search of answers to earn their second consecutive come-from-behind victory.

No Second-Half Rally

The Packers had the ball to start the second half, so the 10-point deficit wasn’t the end of the world. Love hit Golden, who was lined up in the backfield, for 12 on third-and-2 and Watson over the middle for 22. A well-executed screen – a rarity – to Skyy Moore picked up 12 more and got the ball in the red zone.

Ultimately, the Packers faced a fourth-and-1 from the 8. Love went play-action and didn’t have a prayer. With defensive tackle Gervon Dexter coming free up the middle, Love chucked one in the general direction of Watson, but the pass wasn’t close to accurate.

So, Atlanta took possession and went like a hot knife through Green Bay’s buttery defense. Bijan Robinson broke Zaire Franklin’s tackle in the backfield for a gain of 31 and Penix hit Drake London for 16 on a too-easy third-and-7 slant. By our count, there were four missed tackles on the drive, but none on Brian Robinson’s 7-yard stroll into the end zone on third-and-1.

Incredibly – well, in retrospect, not incredibly – it was 24-7 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.

The crap kept flowing downstream on the ensuing possession. On first down, Love threw a checkdown at the ankles of Kaleb Johnson. On second down, right guard Jacob Monk didn’t block anybody and Love threw a backward pass that one-hopped to Tucker Kraft, who not only averted disaster but gained 4 yards.

Back-to-back completions to J. Michael Sturdivant and Johns gained first downs, but Love was almost intercepted on first down, was sacked on second down and wasn’t on the same page on a third-and-11 deep shot to Golden.

The punting unit came on and the fans booed some more.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Penix went deep to Drake London, who was wide open against Brandon Cisse for a gain of 68. That set up a 31-yard field goal that extended the lead to 27-7 with 10:57 remaining. At that point, fans started for the exits.

The 27-7 score matched the Falcons’ infamous playoff victory at Lambeau Field on Jan. 4, 2003.

At that point, the Falcons held a 433-194 edge in yards. Green Bay’s offense, with a new starter at left guard in Jager Burton – their third in as many weeks – and Anthony Belton at right tackle, had nine carries for 22 yards. Five of those yards came on the lateral to Kraft, which stood as the second-longest run to that point.

Love’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Golden with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter cut the margin to 27-13. It was Golden’s first regular-season touchdown.

It's 17-7 at halftime. Here are some early studs and duds for the Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/B4ay7GIAan — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 25, 2026

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