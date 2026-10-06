Packers-Bears ‘Is About Players,’ And That’s Where Coaches See Challenges

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears shocked the Green Bay Packers in last year’s playoffs, he excitedly told his players in the postgame locker room, “F*** the Packers.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t going to add any gasoline to the fire.

“Because this game is about players, and so we’ll keep it about the players,” he said on Monday. “You know, I’m not the one out there playing, so I think that’s always been my mentality, and we’re going to keep it about those guys.”

The Packers have enough problems with the war between the lines to not have to wrestle with a war of words between the coaches. The Packers are struggling, obviously, with a 2-2 record. Their two wins have come against teams with a combined 1-7 record.

Just as obviously, the Bears are good. Really good. They are 3-1, with their last two wins coming with a backup-to-the-backup quarterback and a backup quarterback.

The coordinators in their weekly conversation with reporters at Lambeau Field on Tuesday outlined the challenge they’ll face on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Adam Stenavich on the Bears’ Strong Defense

The Bears, allegedly, were supposed to have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They were saved last year only by an abundance of takeaways.

Well, the Bears entered this week ranked fourth in points allowed. They are third in passing yards allowed per game, second in sack percentage, ninth in interception percentage, second on third down and 10th in the red zone.

It’s not the 1985 Bears. It’s also not the 2025 Bears.

“Really good defense,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “They can test you on the edges with their DBs. They’re going to have an extra hat in the box a lot of times in the run game. They’re physical up front. They do a nice job of playing their gaps, being physical.

“They’re a well-coordinated defense. They do a nice job tying their secondary with their linebackers and their front, just making it hard for you to run the ball. In the pass game, again, they’re going to contest you and they have some really good players.”

The Packers were rolling to a wild-card blowout last year with a 21-3 halftime lead. But they punted on each of their first four possessions of the second half with one first down gained and 9 net yards. Jordan Love was under siege throughout the second half, and the Packers couldn’t find answers to stop the avalanche.

Stenavich watched that film “many times.” While there are new players, Dennis Allen is back as defensive coordinator.

“When you get done with it, you watch it a few times just to see what you can do in the future to improve,” Stenavich said. “As the offseason went, once you get into your Bears prep, you come back to it and just see anything that you didn’t catch the first time or first or second. So, yeah, watched it a few times.”

Chicago is coming off a 23-12 win against the Jets. Green Bay’s defense played well in its Week 2 win at New York. Chicago’s defense dominated in its Week 4 win at Soldier Field, limiting the Jets to seven first downs, 0-for-7 on third down and 157 total yards.

Dayo Odeyingbo leads the team with three sacks. Austin Booker and Montez Sweat have two apiece. Rookie first-round safety Dillon Thieneman and rookie fourth-round cornerback Malik Muhammad each have one interception.

Jonathan Gannon on the Bears’ Powerful Run Game

Star quarterback Caleb Williams will miss a third game with a hamstring injury. Tyson Bagent will be the quarterback for a second consecutive week.

Bagent has a fleet of quality pass catchers, but it’s the run game that powers the engine.

When the Packers beat the Jets, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks combined for 18 rushes for 63 yards (3.5 average). The Bears bludgeoned that same Jets defense for 232 yards on 54 carries, a 4.3-yard average lowered by Bagent kneeling out the clock. Kyle Monangai led the way with 146 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns.

“Time of possession was like 42 to 18 or something like that,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “It’s a really good offense, man. Ben does an unbelievable job. I think his coaches do an unbelievable job of getting their guys to schematically execute, technically execute plays the right way.

“They block really well, they run really well, they throw and catch really well. And he puts them in positions to put the defense at a disadvantage. That’s why he is who he is. So, we’ve got a big-time challenge. We got to play good, sound football. But I always say, it’s always going to come down to the fundamentals of the game, and we’ve got to do those at a high level.”

It’s also going to come down to replacing star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. He’s been the team’s most impactful defensive player, especially in key moments.

2026 leaders in Defeats (TO, TFL, and plays to prevent conversion on 3/4 down)



13: W.Anderson HOU

12: E.Cooper GB

10: Z.Baun PHI, N.Dean LV, D.Lloyd CAR, J.Rodriguez MIA, G.Rousseau BUF, D.Tranquill KC, T.Watt PIT



DB leaders

9: K.Hamilton BAL, M.Harris TEN — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) October 6, 2026

“He’s a really good player, can do a lot of things for us, as you guys have seen through four weeks,” Gannon said. “My heart hurts for him. Nobody wants to be out for the year.

“This might sound cold but, to me, it’s kind of a known-unknown. You know guys are going to get injured. You don’t know who and you don’t know how long it’s going to be. With him, it’s a tough break. Hard to replace a guy like that obviously, but we’ve got to collectively do a good job.”

Cam Achord on Bears Returner Kalif Raymond

The Packers signed Skyy Moore in free agency to give the special teams a lift. The Bears did the same thing when they signed Kalif Raymond away from the rival Lions.

Raymond has been a solid addition. In fact, on an offense with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden at receiver and Colston Loveland in the slot, it’s Raymond who leads the team in receptions.

On special teams, Raymond is averaging 10.5 yards per punt return. With the Lions, he had punt-return touchdowns in 2022, 2024 (when he was a second-team All-Pro) and 2025.

“That’s going to be a great challenge for our coverage units,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said. “Obviously, the punting game, he’s done it in this league at a very high level. Obviously, in this division, particularly, at a very high level. We’ve got to do a great job spreading the field, getting out there covering, and it’s up to everybody. It’s all 11 out there.”

Punter Daniel Whelan is sixth in the NFL with a 44.4-yard net average and first with 12 inside-the-20 punts.

“He’s a tremendous weapon for our team,” Achord said. “When he’s at the top of his game, I don’t know that there’s anyone better.”

Where do the Packers have advantages over the Bears? @JacobWestendorf takes a closer look in his always-excellent weekly matchups. ⬇️https://t.co/qPwtzH8szC — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 6, 2026

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