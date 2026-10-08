Packers-Bears Thursday Injury Report: Chicago Star Out Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Sunday’s rivalry showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears looming, both teams’ offensive lines are coming together.

The question is who they’ll be blocking for.

For a second consecutive day, Bears running back Kyle Monangai did not practice on Thursday due to thumb and toe injuries. He carried the ball 30 times during last week’s pounding of the Jets, so another day of rest should do him some good.

Packers Injury Updates

For the Packers, running back Chris Brooks – the starter last week against Tampa Bay – did not practice for a second consecutive day due to an ankle injury.

“We’re going to give him another day, see where he’s at tomorrow and then, obviously, make a decision after that,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice .

If Brooks is out, the Packers will ride with MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and practice-squad back Pierre Strong.

Whoever is in the backfield, chances are they’ll be running behind what the Packers hope will be the No. 1 line for the rest of the season. During the media portion of practice, Kevin Zeitler was the right guard. He got repeated snaps in combo-blocking drills alongside starting center Sean Rhyan or starting right tackle Anthony Belton.

“He’s progressing good,” LaFleur said of Zeitler. “He’s getting a little bit more each and every day. Again, we’re trying to ramp him up to where he feels comfortable to go out there and play winning football.”

Along with Brooks, former starting left guard Aaron Banks (knee and toe) and former starting right guard Jacob Monk (quad) were the three players who did not practice.

Rookie center/guard Jager Burton, who did not play against Tampa Bay due to a groin injury, returned to practice on Thursday. He sat out Wednesday due to back spasms.

“I had a little tweak from lifting, but I’m feeling a lot better now,” he said. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing, but it’s just kind of weird with backs. It’s something you’ve got to protect a little bit.”

Receiver Savion Williams, who was designated for return from injured reserve this week following a preseason ankle injury, practiced for a second consecutive day as limited participation.

“It’s great,” quarterback Jordan Love said on Wednesday. “Say has missed a good amount of time right now, been on IR. He’s a key part to our offense. He’ll definitely be able to step in and make plays when he gets back and, obviously, it’s just about getting him back, ramping him up like you said, but he’s a key part of our offense. So, we’ll need him out there and it’s good to see him back.”

Burton’s progress to limited was the only change to Green Bay’s injury report.

Bears Injury Updates

The big development in Chicago came on the offensive line. After playing about 90 snaps against the Jets, left guard Joe Thuney, right guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Darnell Wright did not practice on Wednesday. All three progressed to limited participation on Thursday.

Their presence will be huge, obviously, because they are the driving force behind the NFL’s top-ranked running game. Plus, starting left tackle Braxton Jones was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury.

Also for Chicago, the team’s other top running back, D’Andre Swift, progressed to limited participation as he rebounds from hip and knee injuries.

Monangai is seventh in the NFL with 324 rushing yards and Swift is eighth with 311 rushing yards. The Packers have 232 rushing yards as a team.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent, who will start again in place of injured Caleb Williams (hamstring), downplayed the impact of the injuries.

“We're having a ton of meetings throughout the day,” he told reporters in Chicago. “Those guys will hit the field at some point this week. I’ve really just got to be a pro, get the base plan down and really nothing changes.

“Every week, you see big boys taking a couple days off here and there, especially when you get 90 plays. We wouldn't expect all 11 to be out there firing on all cylinders after a game like that. So, really just doing what we need to do right now. Recovery is at a premium in order to get everybody feeling fresh. I think that's more important than having guys beat up out there, going through half-effort reps on the practice field.”

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Limited participation: G/C Jager Burton (back), RT Anthony Belton (knee), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: CB Brandon Cisse (neck).

Note: Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

Bears Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad), RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), QB Caleb Williams (hamstring).

Limited participation: RG Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB D’Andre Swift (hip/knee), LG Joe Thuney (pectoral), RT Darnell Wright (ankle).

Full participation: CB Kyler Gordon (calf), DT Grady Jarrett (rest), CB Cam Lewis (hip), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), DT Shemar Turner (knee).

Note: Gordon, Sewell and Turner have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

The Packers have tossed aside their usual roster-building philosophy by adding a bunch of veterans. So, with the running game struggling, this big, powerful veteran would be a potential fit. ⬇️https://t.co/xNBgyd9wFN — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 8, 2026

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