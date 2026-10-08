Packers Thursday Update From Practice: A Strong Possibility

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday with the ankle injury sustained last week at Tampa Bay.

“We’re going to give him another day, see where he’s at tomorrow and then, obviously, make a decision after that,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice, the second of the week before Sunday’s huge rivalry showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Brooks was one of three players who didn’t practice on Thursday.

If Brooks isn’t able to play this week, the Packers almost certainly would add Pierre Strong from the practice squad. While the Packers have an empty spot on their 53-man roster, they probably would elevate him rather than promote him.

With 15 carries for 58 yards (3.9 average), Strong was one of the team’s more productive running backs during the preseason but lost out on his bid to make the 53-man roster after the team traded for Kaleb Johnson.

“I feel like God puts everybody through a test. So, I'm hungry,” he said after the final preseason game. “I'm always going to be hungry. Practice squad, 53-man roster. I'm still hungry, but I'm very hungry now. So, I want to get back to where I've been.”

The Packers have the worst rushing attack in the NFL this season and are on pace for the worst rushing attack in NFL history .

Could Strong help? A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022, he totaled 499 rushing yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry with New England in 2022 and Cleveland in 2023 and 2024. He added 26 receptions, averaged 23.8 yards per kickoff return and even contributed 17 tackles.

Three Players Didn’t Practice

Jager Burton is back after dealing with back spasms yesterday.



Three players aren’t practicing: Chris Brooks, Jacob Monk and Aaron Banks.



Here’s a little of QB1. pic.twitter.com/MainZbIEsT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 8, 2026

Four players did not practice for the Packers on Wednesday. Along with Brooks, the others were Aaron Banks (knee/toe), who was supposed to be the starting left guard, Jacob Monk (quad), who had been the starting right guard, and rookie interior lineman Jager Burton (back).

Banks and Monk didn’t practice on Thursday, either, though they were doing rehab work on the field. Burton, who didn’t play at Tampa Bay after being listed as questionable with a groin injury last week, was dealing with back spasms on Wednesday but returned on Thursday.

Right tackle Anthony Belton, who was limited participation on Wednesday with a knee injury, practiced again on Thursday. LaFleur said he didn’t have any concerns about his availability for Sunday.

Starting Offensive Line?

The team doesn’t do any 11-on-11 drills in front of reporters. During the opening segment of the media viewing period, there is a five-man line working with quarterback Jordan Love on cadence and adjustments.

Kevin Zeitler for the second consecutive day was the right guard.

“He’s progressing good,” LaFleur said. “He’s getting a little bit more each and every day. Again, we’re trying to ramp him up to where he feels comfortable to go out there and play winning football.”

The Packers’ new No. 1 line of left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Sean Rhyan, Zeitler and right tackle Anthony Belton could make its debut on Sunday.

“I’m real excited, just based off last game, just how much better that felt coming out of it,” Rhyan said. “I think the whole unit wants to feel that way. And we played pretty well, but I think that we can play even better.

“And that’s real exciting because if we’re playing really well, then the whole team is going to play well and I know we as O-line take pride in that, so f*** it, we’re excited. We’re going to keep getting better, they’re going to throw the best five out there, and we’re going to keep going.”

Packers-Bears Injury Reports

The teams will produce fresh injury reports after Thursday’s practice. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), G/C Jager Burton (back), LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Limited participation: RT Anthony Belton (knee), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: CB Brandon Cisse (neck).

Note: Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participation: RG Jonah Jackson (ankle), DT Grady Jarrett (rest), RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), RB D’Andre Swift (hip/knee), LG Joe Thuney (pectoral), QB Caleb Williams (hamstring), RT Darnell Wright (ankle).

Limited participation: LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), DT Shemar Turner (knee).

Full participation: CB Kyler Gordon (calf), CB Cam Lewis (hip).

Note: Gordon, Sewell and Turner have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

The Packers have tossed aside their usual roster-building philosophy by adding a bunch of veterans. So, with the running game struggling, this big, powerful veteran would be a potential fit. ⬇️https://t.co/xNBgyd9wFN — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 8, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER