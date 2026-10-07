Packers-Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Seven Chicago Starters Didn’t Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a long time, the injury drama might be with the Green Bay Packers’ opponent this week.

The Chicago Bears listed 12 players on their initial injury report of the week following Wednesday’s practice. Seven players did not practice – and they’re all starters. That includes quarterback Caleb Williams, who will miss a third consecutive game with an injured hamstring.

Four Didn’t Practice for Packers

Four players didn’t practice for the Packers . That list includes the starting guards – or, more accurately, the former starting guards – Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and Jacob Monk (thigh). Also not practicing were running back Chris Brooks, who suffered an ankle injury last week against Tampa Bay, and rookie offensive lineman Jager Burton.

Burton was on the injury report with a groin injury last week. He was active for the game but didn’t play. Now, he’s listed on the injury report with a back injury.

Receiver Savion Williams was designated for return from injured reserve, where he had been since suffering a sprained ankle during camp, and defensive tackle Anthony Campbell, who missed the last two games with a sprained ankle.

“We’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Williams’ status for this week. “He’s kind of been ramping up in terms of just with our strength coaches, with our athletic trainers. We’ll just see how he handles the week.”

Also, cornerback Brandon Cisse, who missed the last handful of plays against Tampa Bay with a neck injury, was full participation.

Brandon Cisse missed the end of Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/VtljmzoIYV — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 7, 2026

“Everything’s good,” he said.

He said Chicago had an “unbelievable” offense, which is led by coach Ben Johnson.

“I think they got a really good receiving corps,” Cisse said. “Obviously, really talented. Got to be able to play both [run and pass] because they got guys who can – if you're trying to play the run so much, they can play-action you – and they got a great head coach who’s an offensive head coach.

“Understand that they try to create matchups, so you got to make sure that you're tackling in the run game, but got to be definitely aware in the pass game because he (Johnson) throws a lot of things at you. He’s very smart. So got to make sure your eyes are in the right place, ready to make plays.”

Beat-Up Bears

The Bears are entering the week with a lot of injury problems. However, of the seven players who didn’t practice, six are on the offensive side of the ball. That unit was on the field for an astounding 89 plays against the Jets, so there might be a bit of wear and tear to get past.

The list includes running backs Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift, who form one of the top tandems in the NFL. Both players have more than 300 rushing yards for the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense. That’s more than the Packers have as a team.

“Thumb's not an issue, but he did have 30 carries and he feels like he had 30 carries,” Johnson said of Monangai.

Three of their top blockers didn’t practice, either, with right tackle Darnell Wright and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson on the sideline. With starting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve, the Bears’ imposing front wall might not be at its best for this rivalry showdown.

“We had a long discussion there with our guys and we're trying to do the best we can to balance it out,” Johnson told reporters in Chicago before practice. “Like I said before, we are still in improvement mode.

“We're just starting the second quarter of the season. It's all about how do we improve as a team and, so it's not like we can go full-fledged walkthrough – we don't believe in that – and yet it'll be a little bit different practice here today to make sure that we're smart about the number of reps that we got on Sunday.”

Also for Chicago, starting nickel Kyler Gordon was full participation as he comes back from injured reserve. He was full participation.

Two other players coming off injured reserve, linebacker Noah Sewell (Achilles) and defensive tackle Shemar Turner (knee), were limited.

“We’ll let this thing play out,” Johnson said when asked if Gordon could return for this game. “That’s been the thought throughout – let’s utilize the time that we have and we’re given, and we’ll make a decision at the end of the week if one of those three are ready to go. We’ll see how it works out. We’ve got a lot of things in flux with the roster and who’s going to be active here this week. We’ll make those decisions as we go.”

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), G/C Jager Burton (back), LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Limited participation: RT Anthony Belton (knee), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: CB Brandon Cisse (neck).

Note: Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participation: RG Jonah Jackson (ankle), DT Grady Jarrett (rest), RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), RB D’Andre Swift (hip/knee), LG Joe Thuney (pectoral), QB Caleb Williams (hamstring), RT Darnell Wright (ankle).

Limited participation: LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), DT Shemar Turner (knee).

Full participation: CB Kyler Gordon (calf), CB Cam Lewis (hip).

Note: Gordon, Sewell and Turner have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Mike McCarthy used to like telling me that stats are for losers.



Here are 3⃣ stats of note for Packers-Bears. https://t.co/rYExEU7eyS — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 7, 2026

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