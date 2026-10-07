Packers Wednesday Update From Practice: Help’s On the Way as Bears Week Begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are getting a boost on offense with the return of receiver Savion Williams.

A third-round pick last year, Williams was having a good training camp until he suffered an ankle injury. He opened the season on injured reserve with a designated-for-return status.

Speaking before Wednesday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur hinted that Williams could be a factor sooner than later – perhaps even as soon as Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said. “He’s kind of been ramping up in terms of just with our strength coaches, with our athletic trainers. We’ll just see how he handles the week.”

It’s worth noting the team has an open spot on the 53-man roster if he handles the week well and is ready to play against Chicago.

A glorious Wednesday with Lambeau the backdrop. pic.twitter.com/uhiyG1vZz2 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 7, 2026

Four Players Didn’t Practice

It’s a good thing the Packers signed three linemen last week. That’s because Aaron Banks, who should be the starting left guard but was inactive the last two games, remains out with toe and knee injuries, and Jacob Monk, who started the first three games at right guard but was inactive at Tampa Bay, is out with a toe injury.

Plus, rookie guard/center Jager Burton, who started at left guard in Week 3, didn’t practice because of a groin injury. He was active for Sunday’s game but didn’t play.

It might mean nothing at all, but Kevin Zeitler was with the No. 1 unit at right guard for the start of practice at right guard. Last week, Donovan Jennings was at right guard during the brief media viewing window but Travis Glover got the start. Zeitler, however, was signed with the intention for him to start.

“Kevin’s still kind of a work in progress as far as the guy hasn’t been doing stuff for a while,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Tuesday. “He had one day in pads last week and he didn’t take any team reps because he didn’t really know what was happening yet.

“We’ll just evaluate that as we go. I anticipate him helping us out at some point in the near future, but I don’t want to say he’s going to play this week. He might, but we’ve kind of got to evaluate that as we go.”

The fourth player who didn’t practice was running back Chris Brooks, who suffered an ankle injury against Tampa Bay. The roster move made on Tuesday hinted that Brooks might be questionable, at best, for Sunday.

Brandon Cisse missed the end of Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/VtljmzoIYV — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 7, 2026

On the bright side, starting cornerback Brandon Cisse, who missed the end of the Tampa Bay game with a neck injury, and defensive tackle Anthony Campbell, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, returned to practice.

Big Opportunity For Savion Williams

Williams had a quiet rookie season as a third-round pick but had a couple of really big days at training camp this summer.

“First off, I think he’s caught the ball really well this training camp. Caught the ball with great hands, body control, staying on his feet,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said during training camp. “So, I think that was a big thing coming to college. I kept talking to him about being more comfortable with the catch point. I think he’s taken big strides there, and then ultimately, I think it’s been the playbook for him.

“Just from coming to college, to here to our system, which I’d say he was a little bit raw in some of maybe the routes we’re asking to run and what we’re asking to do down the field were a little bit newer to him compared to his role in college. But he’s done a really good job with the playbook. When you know the plays and you’re confident at the catch point, just building trust with Jordan – and I think as you see, Jordan’s giving him some opps in those practices.”

Like Matthew Golden but to an even greater extent, Williams was buried on the depth chart as a rookie. He caught all 10 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards.

At 222 pounds, he looks a bit like a running back, and that’s largely how he was used. He had a huge 33-yard catch on third down against the Giants to help rescue the Packers. Otherwise, his other nine catches came on passes he caught a combined 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

The Packers parted ways with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, opening the door for Williams to get more opportunities. Now, with Jayden Reed out for the season, Williams has a chance to be a critical factor.

He showed some flashes during training camp. One of the highlights of Family Night, for instance, with a jump-ball touchdown catch.

“Savion, his measurables are off the charts in terms of his size, speed, and strength,” LaFleur said afterward. “And then he’s just a young player that’s still learning and he’s got a long way to go, but I think he’s showcased a lot of great traits and that’s why we drafted him and that’s why we loved him coming out.”

The Packers need all the help they can get in the passing game. Christian Watson has 20 catches for 331 yards and Matthew Golden has 18 catches for 274 yards. The other receivers, Skyy Moore, Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant, have combined for 10 catches for 67 yards with a long gain of 12 yards.

“Say, he’s big, he’s strong,” Melton said during training camp. “But the good thing about Say that I love about him is his poise and getting to know him. Knowing Say, when he’s going out there and he’s joyful, he’s great. In training camp, there’s days when you’re up and down, but Say, I grew so close to him and the way he plays the game is really good.

“He could be a great player. He knows that. We know that and he’s shown that a lot. He’s going to keep working. He’s a big guy and he’s going to do great.”

Four games marks the unofficial quarter pole of the NFL season. With the Packers off to a 2-2 start, here are some winners and losers from @JacobWestendorf. ⬇️https://t.co/uY53cQhVxT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 7, 2026

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