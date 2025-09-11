Packers-Commanders Inactives: Huge Challenge in Trenches
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers are going to beat the Washington Commanders on Thursday to earn their first 2-0 start since 2020, they’ll have to do it without two-fifths of their starting offensive line.
Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin) are inactive. Both players were injured during Sunday’s victory over the Detroit Lions. Neither player would have practiced this week.
Green Bay’s other inactives are cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), safety Zayne Anderson (knee), tight end Ben Sims (healthy scratch) and rookie defensive tackle Warren Brinson (health scratch).
Cornerback Nate Hobbs, who opened training camp as the starting cornerback opposite Keisean Nixon, will make his Packers debut. He suffered a knee injury early in training camp and opted for surgery in hopes that he’d be ready for Week 1. He fell a week short of his goal but will play against the Commanders.
Tom, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract extension before training camp, started all 17 games each of the last two seasons. Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million contract in free agency, missed seven games the last three seasons.
Presumably, the Packers will line up how they did against Detroit, with Darian Kinnard at right tackle and Jordan Morgan at left guard. For Kinnard, a fifth-round pick in 2022, and Morgan, a first-round pick in 2024, this will be the second start of their careers.
Washington beefed up its defensive line to upgrade a shoddy run defense last season.
“I think we’re fine, man,” running back Josh Jacobs said this week. “I’ve been saying it all camp that we really got like eight guys that can really go. I think we showed that with a lot of the guys rotating last week with the injuries and guys still coming in and there wasn’t a big dip in the production.
“A lot of guys still played at a high level, even guys who haven’t been here that long. I think we’re pretty good where we’re at. It’s just more so about making sure we fine-tune all the little details.”
Morgan, who alternated series with Sean Rhyan at right guard to start last week’s game, played 20 snaps against the Lions. Kinnard played 15 snaps, with the Packers running it on 11.
“I thought they did a good job,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week. “They went out there and competed. They kept us going. Kept us efficient and did a nice job.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan allowed one pressure in 10 pass-protecting snaps. According to league data, the Packers with Kinnard on the field averaged 4.33 yards per rushing attempt and 3.69 without him.
“He prepares hard,” Stenavich said. “He’s one of those guys that came in and in a short period of time had to play. So, kudos to (offensive line coach Luke) Butkus and (assistant offensive line coach (Eddie) Gordon getting those guys ready to go. He went out and he competed and I liked it.”
Anthony Belton and Donovan Jennings will be the top backups on the line, and the Packers elevated undrafted rookie Brant Banks from the practice squad.
Going through the injury report
INACTIVE: DE Brenton Cox (groin) was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll be out for four weeks.
INACTIVE: CB Bo Melton (shoulder) played 12 snaps against Detroit and was ruled out on Wednesday.
INACTIVE: RT Zach Tom (oblique).
INACTIVE: LG Aaron Banks (ankle/groin).
INACTIVE: S Zayne Anderson (knee) was inactive last week, too. He was injured in the preseason opener.
ACTIVE: CB Nate Hobbs (knee) was inactive last week due to the knee injury sustained during the first week of training camp.
“Anytime a guy misses time, you hate it for his sake and for the group, the cohesiveness of that group,” defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley said last week. “But Nate has had a foundation in a similar scheme in his past being with the Raiders and Gus Bradley. So, he has a lot of those principles that he already brought with him.
“He’s done a really good job of staying engaged in the meeting room, asking questions, answering questions, taking those young guys like Micah Robinson under his wing, who he sits by in the meetings. So, he's done a really nice job of being a pro. I've been really impressed with him.”
ACTIVE: DE Micah Parsons (back) played 30 snaps against Detroit and might be available more snaps this week.
“I hope he plays more than he did the other night, but what [number], we’ll see,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “It all depends on how he feels, right? And we’ll kind of go from there and then hopefully pretty soon we’re talking about him not coming out of the game. Hopefully, this will be one of the last weeks for that, but we got to ramp him up.”
For Washington, regular punter Tress Way is inactive so Mitch Wishnowsky, who was elevated from the practice squad, is inactive.