Packers Friday Update From Practice: Keisean Nixon’s Status Seems Obvious

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon didn’t practice on Thursday due to a groin injury, but he seems well on his way to being in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

Reporters are only allowed to watch the pre-practice warmup routine on Fridays. Nixon was flying around, whether it was playing catch with Xavier McKinney or doing some straight-line sprinting.

That Nixon seems on track to play shouldn’t be a surprise. The Packers signed him in free agency in 2022 and he’s played in every game over the four-plus seasons.

“Well, we’ll see him out there today,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Obviously, it’s always concerning when a guy doesn’t practice on a Thursday but, if I know Kei like I think I do, I would expect him to put himself in a position to potentially go out there and play.”

Five Players Didn’t Practice on Friday

There was a new name to the list of players not practicing. Standout nickel defender Javon Bullard was not on the field for the start of practice, but that was for personal reasons rather than an injury.

Otherwise, the list was the same as it’s been all week.

Starting center Sean Rhyan, who suffered a high-ankle sprain during the opening series at Detroit, will miss a second consecutive game. That means John Williams could make another start, this time against New England’s formidable front.

Starting linebacker and defensive captain Zaire Franklin, who suffered an injured shin at practice before the Detroit game, will miss a third consecutive game. That means another game of Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper, who will have to deal with physical running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Travis Glover, who had been the starting right guard, will miss a second consecutive game with a knee injury that he played through at Detroit.

Tight end Josh Whyle suffered a concussion early last week against Carolina.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was added to the injury report on Thursday, practiced on Friday. Fellow running back Chris Brooks, who was designated for return from injured reserve this week following the ankle injury sustained at Tampa Bay, was limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday and was practicing again on Friday.

Patriots Injury Updates

Talented running back TreVeyon Henderson, who missed last week’s game due to illness, released an important update on Friday.

“Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.”

Here’s his full statement.

The Patriots have some key injury concerns with receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), tight end Hunter Henry (foot) and All-Pro returner Marcus Jones (foot) not practicing on Thursday.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that Brown will be out and Henry and Jones will be questionable.

Praise for Brandon Cisse

Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday. Here’s our story about Cisse credited for his development.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” LaFleur said. “I think first off, I think the guy’s wired the right way. He loves football, he’s always studying, and I think our coaches have done a really nice job with him in regards to getting him up to speed, because it’s certainly a different game than it is at the college level. It’s a big-time credit to him to come in with the right mindset and the right work ethic and go out there and play really good football.”

Packers-Patriots Injury Reports

The teams will release their final injury reports of the week after they get done practicing on Friday. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), RB MarShawn Lloyd (knee), edge Micah Parsons (knee), WR Christian Watson (rib).

Patriots Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), TE Hunter Henry (foot), CB Marcus Jones (foot).

Limited participation: S Kevin Byard (chest), CB Carlton Davis (neck), WR Mack Hollins (calf), OLB Gabe Jacas (knee), LB Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), RT Morgan Moses (foot), S Brenden Schooler (hamstring), G Greg Van Roten (hamstring).

Full participation: DT Christian Barmore (illness), QB Drake Maye (right shoulder).

It's been a long time since the Packers were buyers at the trade deadline (which I got into with a Jeopardy-style start to this story). One look at the NFC standings shows why that must change before Tuesday. ⬇️https://t.co/idieTuG4AL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 6, 2026

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