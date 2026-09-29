Packers Host Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler on Free-Agent Visit; Here’s How He’d Fit

Better late than never?

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to look into ways to bolster their offensive line. Veteran guard Laken Tomlinson was signed off the practice squad of the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Mekhi Becton was signed to the practice squad on Monday.

Those two moves could come to immediate fruition as one or both of those players could start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers, however, are not done looking into ways to bolster their offensive line. Longtime NFL starting right guard Kevin Zeitler was in Green Bay for a free-agent visit. Unlike Becton, who worked out for the Packes before signing, Zeitler arrived to talk coaches and team staff.

Right after Green Bay’s offensive line got off to a horrendous start against the Minnesota Vikings, Packers on SI reported that Zeitler was ready to roll if he found the right opportunity.

Wisconsin native, former Wisconsin standout and longtime NFL starting right guard Kevin Zeitler is ready to roll if he finds the right opportunity, according to a source. (At age 36, that means a team that can win.) He's only played about 14,000 snaps at right guard. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 14, 2026

It appears at least for now, Zeitler is exploring if the Packers are the right opportunity.

Plenty of Experience

The starter for the first three games at right guard was Jacob Monk. Monk had played a grand total of zero regular-season snaps at right guard when he lined up to take on the Vikings in Week 1.

Zeitler has played significantly more. 13,985 more snaps, to be exact. Green Bay’s offensive line has been in shambles with errors, both mental and physical. It might take some time for Zeitler to learn the playbook and such, but the mental errors should quickly dissipate for the veteran if he were to sign.

Immediate Upgrade

With all due respect to the players who have played on the interior for Green Bay, this is a no-brainer for the Packers. Should Zeitler choose to sign in Green Bay, he would be an immediate upgrade When he signed with the Ravens, veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe noted how smart and durable he was.

“"I’ve known Kevin since the [2012 NFL] Combine. And I played against him when he was in Cincinnati a couple of times, and I played against him with his last team [New York Giants]," Wolfe said to Ravens on SI.

"So, to me, he’s one of the best pickups we could possibly get. That guy is one of the best offensive guards I’ve ever played against. “He’s strong; he’s always available; he’s smart," Wolfe said. "He’s a smart football player. He’s tough to beat. He’s just a tough player. So, I’m looking forward to going against him and taking my game to another level.”

With the injury situation for the Packers up front, they could use someone who is strong and available. Left guard Aaron Banks is an unknown from one week to the next. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele will not return this season. Monk has left each of the last two games with a minor injury.

Monk was able to return during those games, but offensive line is a position that is always susceptible to injury.

Forget just being available, Zeitler is a quality starter.

In 909 snaps last season, Zeitler allowed 16 pressures, according to PFF. For reference’s sake, the Packers offensive line allowed 17 quick pressures against Minnesota alone.

Monk, who Zeitler would replace in the lineup if he were to sign, has allowed 11 pressures in 186 snaps this season.

Hungry to Win

Zeitler is a Wisconsin native, and played for the Badgers from 2008 to 2011, where he was a consensus first-team All American in his final season on campus.

Zeitler has spent his 14 seasons with six franchises. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals before moving to Cleveland in 2017. He’s spent time with the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and most recently, the Tennessee Titans.

Zeitler is at the end of his career, and has never played in a Super Bowl. He came close in 2023 when he was with the Ravens. The Ravens would fall in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) attempts to score a touchdown as New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As he reaches the end of his career, Zeitler wants another crack at the big game if he is going to play this season.

The Packers could be a team that gives him a chance to compete for a title if they can fix their issues on the offensive line.

That hunger and desire to win, along with some veteran leadership could be something a young Packers offense is missing.

Better Late than Never

If you think the signings of Tomlinson and Becton along with hosting Zeitler on a visit reek of desperation, you’d be right.

The Packers probably should have had the foresight to see a problem like this was coming. They could have signed Tomlinson or Zeitler at any point during the offseason. Tomlinson signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad in September. Zeitler has been a free agent all offseason.

Becton likely would have needed to wait until this point of the year due to his ability to pass a physical.

Regardless, the need for a veteran on the offensive line felt like an obvious need. Instead, the Packers chose to rely on Donovan Jennings, Jacob Monk, and Jager Burton along with the oft-injured Aaron Banks to block for their star quarterback.

After getting him pummeled for three weeks, due to lack of foresight, desperation was the only way that Brian Gutekunst could act.

From @JacobWestendorf, here are the matchups for Packers-Buccaneers, with both teams having a big advantage. ⬇️https://t.co/eU6dFCsXEQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 29, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER