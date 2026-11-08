Packers’ Jordan Love Hits Milestone Against Patriots That’s More Than ‘Cool’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw his 100th career touchdown pass against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The 100th touchdown pass came on third-and-goal, with Matthew Golden breaking wide open on an in-breaking route. The touchdown gave the Packers a 14-0 lead just 7 minutes into the game.

Golden had three catches for 70 yards on the drive.

Love gave the Packers a 7-0 lead after Xavier McKinney’s opening-drive interception. The touchdown came on the ground, though, with Love scrambling for a 13-yard touchdown. He had only 10 rushing yards in the first eight games.

It’s quite a milestone for Love, who followed in the footsteps of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, a pair of legendary Packers passers.

Love reached 100 career touchdown passes in his 57th career start. Rodgers reached the century mark in his 55th start and Brett Favre did it in his 61st start.

“I think 100th career touchdown pass, I think that’ll be pretty cool,” Love said on Wednesday .

“It’s a cool stat but, no, I think my job is to go out there and be the best player, throw for a lot of yards. The main goal is to win the game. However you get that done, you get that done. It’s cool to look at, cool to see some of the things. I’m definitely excited to get that 100th touchdown pass and who’ll it go to. So, that’ll be cool.”

Love has continued the Packers’ unprecedented quarterbacking run. Favre, who ranks fifth in NFL history in career touchdown passes, was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Rodgers, who ranks third in career touchdown passes, will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

That Love has been good enough to keep the Packers among the list of perennial playoff contenders is incredible considering how difficult it is to find a winning quarterback. That Love isn’t far off the legends’ prolific production defies belief.

“Just to see where he started to where he is now has been a pretty cool experience for me,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “Just to watch his growth, not only as a player but as a person, it’s been pretty cool. The coolest part about it is throughout this whole journey and this whole process, he’s stayed right here. He’s the same guy each and every day, and that’s a big-time credit to him and his family for how they raised him.”

The Packers drafted Love in the first round in 2020. It was a controversial choice with Rodgers on the roster and the team coming off a trip to the NFC Championship Game in LaFleur’s debut season. The pressure was on and Love has been up to the task.

“Yeah, there’s lofty expectations that just come with playing quarterback for the Green Bay Packers,” LaFleur said. “It’s unprecedented what’s taken place here over the course of, what, 30 years now. So, there was a lot of pressure. Just to see him handle that and the way he has with humility and class, it’s a big-time credit to him.”

Love entered the game with 97 touchdown passes in the 56 games he had started. Among players through 56 starts, Love was 16th in NFL history in touchdown passes; Rodgers was third with 114 and Favre was 26th with 93.

Love entered the game with 99 touchdown passes in 66 total games. That was tied with Lamar Jackson for 34th in NFL history. The legendary Tom Brayd had 100 touchdown passes in 66 total games.

“It’s cool,” Love said of having production to match the legends. “It’s definitely an honor to know the guys who played before me and to be up there with the stats. It’s one of those things where you just need to keep going. We obviously know the type of career those guys had. They’ve had some long journeys. It’s one of those things I just focus on my job, doing the best I can and take it day by day.”

Love entered the game ranked No. 1 in passing yards (and third in yards per game). He’s ninth in the MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook (New England’s Drake Maye, last year’s runner-up, is sixth .)

With no running game, Love has had to carry the offense through the first half of the season. He has accounted for a league-high 82 percent of Green Bay’s yards.

“He’s processing really quickly, finding the open guys when they’re there,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week. “I think he did a nice job this last week on some off-schedule plays, where he created some time, moved around, and hit some guys down the field.

“There’s obviously a few mistakes that he had – a couple bad throws, bad decisions. So, just like anything, there’s stuff he’s going to tell you he’s got to work on. And the one thing about him though is, he does not lack confidence. He’s going to go out there and just go, shoot, and that’s what makes him so good.”

This one matchup could play a role in what the Packers will do at the trade deadline. ⬇️https://t.co/Pm9DeLHAAm — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 8, 2026

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