Packers-Panthers Inactives: Big Wins for Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers did not practice this week. If they would have, Matthew Golden would not have participated on Monday or Tuesday.

“I sure hope so,” coach Matt LaFleur said about Golden being available for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

LaFleur got his wish. Golden, who was limited participation on Wednesday and questionable on the final injury report, is active and will be in the lineup against the Panthers’ depleted pass defense.

Packers Inactives

Green Bay’s inactives are starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), tight end Jonnu Smith, running back Kaleb Johnson, starting center Sean Rhyan (ankle), starting right guard Travis Glover (knee) and backup lineman Donovan Jennings.

Smith, Johnson and Jennings are healthy scratches. Johnson, clearly, is the odd man out in the backfield with the return of Josh Jacobs. He really could be the odd man out once Chris Brooks returns from injured reserve in a couple weeks.

Keisean Nixon Is Active

The big news from earlier Thursday was the Packers adding cornerback Keisean Nixon to the injury report as questionable with a shoulder injury. Nixon, who is having his best season, will play.

He has not missed a game since signing with the Packers in 2022.

“It’s starting corner-caliber play from him right now,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday. “Like (Brandon) Cisse, like all our guys, you’re going to give up some plays, that’s like in the NFL, but I think his point of attack is where it needs to be. He’s making a lot of plays for us.

“I love his demeanor, not only on gameday, but during the week of practice. He’s competitive. He really is competitive and he plays the game with an edge. He doesn’t back down. I love that about him. He’s ready to compete tomorrow night.”

Panthers Inactives

Three starters were ruled out by Carolina on Wednesday: cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), left guard Damien Lewis (knee) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring). On Thursday, the Panthers put Evans on injured reserve.

Akayleb’s absence is another blow to a Panthers secondary that has starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve. Moreover, Phillips is their top pass rusher. While with the Eagles, he crushed the Packers last season.

Added together, Carolina’s pass defense, which ranks fifth in yards allowed per pass play, might be a paper tiger.

The only other cornerbacks on the roster are Malcolm DeWalt IV, an undrafted free agent who had a predraft visit with the Packers, and Chau Smith-Wade. Smith-Wade was a fifth-round pick in 2024. He’s started 11 games in three seasons with two career interceptions.

Starting defensive tackle Bobbby Brown III (hand) was questionable on the injury report and is out, as well. Also out is former Packers running back AJ Dillon.

Inactive for the Panthers tonight:



TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

OLB Jaelan Phillips

QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)

RB AJ Dillon

G Damien Lewis

G Torricelli Simpkins

DT Bobby Brown — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 29, 2026

Matthew Golden News

With Carolina’s depleted pass defense, the Packers could have some opportunities to make some hay through the air.

Golden is 14th with 36 catches, ninth with 540 yards, 14th with 15.0 yards per catch and 16th with three touchdowns. He’s dropped a league-high seven passes, but he’s made a lot more big plays than he’s flubbed. He has three 100-yard games and three consecutive games with six catches.

With Christian Watson eighth with 571 receiving yards, second with a 17.5-yard average and tied for second with six touchdowns, Green Bay’s dynamic duo of receivers could be in line for big nights.

Golden might play limited snaps, but the coaches say they’re confidence in who’s behind their impact starters.

“Well, obviously, we’ve seen Savion out there the last few weeks make some plays,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He’s made some crucial third-down and fourth-down conversions and he’s looked really nice out there, so he’s one of those guys that has really stepped up in his second year. So, if he has to play a bigger role, I feel very comfortable with that.

“Bo (Melton) has been around and been a good role player for us. And then, obviously, J-Mike (J. Michael Sturdivant), he’s done a nice job as a rookie coming in and just trying to earn it every single week. If any of those guys have to be out there and play, I feel comfortable with that.”

The Bears went all-in on Jeffery Simmons today. Almost exactly 14 months ago, the Packers went all-in on Micah Parsons.



The Bears obviously see a Super Bowl window. The Packers with Parsons should see the same. ⬇️https://t.co/9XLKZ2UEAe — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 29, 2026

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