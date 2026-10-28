Packers-Panthers Final Injury Report: Is It Finally Kevin Zeitler’s Time?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a walk-through practice on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur ruled out three starters for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

One of those three is Travis Glover. That could mean Kevin Zeitler will make his first start since joining the Packers. As expected, linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) and center Sean Rhyan (ankle) also are out. In a key development, starting receiver Matthew Golden progressed to limited participation and is questionable.

Kevin Zeitler at Right Guard?

After a blowout loss to Atlanta in Week 3, the Packers signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler and inserted Travis Glover into the starting lineup. The Packers won their first three games with Glover as part of the starting five, but they lost on Sunday against Detroit, with Glover performing poorly in pass protection and then reporting a knee injury on Monday.

Glover would not have practiced this week, meaning the Packers will be making another change at right guard after Jacob Monk started the first three games and was replaced by Glover for the last four.

“You shall see,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday when asked if Zeitler will get the start after being a healthy scratch at Detroit. LaFleur did say he was confident in Zeitler “if we need him.”

After less than one week with the team, Zeitler was a healthy inactive for Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He played on special teams against Chicago and Dallas but was in street clothes again last week.

“I think he’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said of Zeitler getting ready after not being on a roster for training camp. “You know, here’s a guy that came in and you know didn’t have an offseason, didn’t have training camp, and he’s kind of gradually working his way back into it.”

Zeitler, a native of Waukesha, Wis., has made 213 career starts.

“I think everyone here’s been amazing,” Zeitler said last week . “It’s been really cool to be a part of this organization. I love watching the way the guys work. The O-line group is an incredible grouping of guys, from vets to young guys. I am so pumped to be here.”

Another option would be turning to Mekhi Becton. With Monk placed on injured reserve on Monday, the Packers promoted Becton from the practice squad. Not to the extent of Zeitler, but he has a lot of experience. He played well at right guard for the Eagles in 2024.

“Yeah, obviously, we elevated him onto the roster,” Stenavich said. “Anyone on this team, they’ve got to be ready to go and he’s done a nice job preparing. He’s been working hard the last few weeks to get ready to go for this moment so, yeah, I’m excited to see him out there.”

What About Center?

Meanwhile, at center, the Packers have made their decision about who will make the start at center with Sean Rhyan out with a high-ankle sprain. Asked if it would be John Williams, who performed admirably in place of Rhyan and Monk against Detroit, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said only, “We’ll see.”

A seventh-round pick in 2025, Williams played his first snaps from scrimmage of his career. He spent the entire preseason at left tackle, where he played in college, though he did work at center throughout the offseason as well as the start of training camp.

“That was one of the cooler things I’ve seen in a really long time,” Stenavich said. “Obviously, when Sean and Monk both went down after the first drive, I was extremely concerned with just us being able to operate, especially on the road, and against that defensive line. What he did, it wasn’t perfect, but he did a great job. So, I can’t say enough about how he stepped up for the team.”

The other options at center are Jager Burton and Donovan Jennings.

One more offensive line note: Aaron Banks was listed as full participation on Wednesday and was not given an injury designation. He was active for the Detroit game but watched behind Laken Tomlinson.

Good News for Matthew Golden

The potential of Matthew Golden playing through shoulder and foot injuries would be huge. He is ninth in the league with 540 receiving yards and 14th with 36 catches.

If Golden has to play fewer snaps, it would mean more opportunities for Savion Williams, who has seven receptions for 79 yards in two games back following an ankle injury.

“Obviously, we’ve seen Savion out there the last few weeks make some plays,” Stenavich said. “He’s made some crucial third-down and fourth-down conversions and he’s looked really nice out there. He’s one of those guys that has really stepped up in his second year. So, if he has to play a bigger role, I feel very comfortable with that.”

Panthers Down Three Starters

For Carolina, cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), left guard Damien Lewis (knee) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) are out. All three are starters.

Phillips is the team’s best pass rusher. He had a combined five sacks with the Eagles and Dolphins last year and 2.5 sacks in five games for the Panthers this year.

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), RG Travis Glover (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle).

Questionable: DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), edge Brenton Cox (quad), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

No injury designation: G Aaron Banks (knee/toe), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Panthers Final Injury Report

Out CB Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), LG Damien Lewis (knee), OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), G Torricelli Simpkins (ankle).

Questionable DT Bobby Brown III (hand).

No injury designation: WR Jalen Coker (shoulder), K Ryan Fitzgerald (illness), QB Bryce Young (ankle).

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, here's how I'd place Packers needs on a 1-to-10 scale.https://t.co/YGggSrnxwY — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 28, 2026

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