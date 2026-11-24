GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers listed eight players as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

One of those players jumps off the list.

No, not Micah Parsons , though he is questionable to make his season debut.

It’s running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs sustained a broken ring finger early in the blowout win at New England a couple weeks ago. He had surgery before last week’s game against the Vikings and did not play.

All week, Jacobs was limited participation at practice. All week, coach Matt LaFleur suggested Jacobs would not play.

“I’m not anticipating that, but we’ll see how he progresses, as well,” LaFleur said before Saturday’s practice. “He would definitely have to prove the function in order to play.”

On Sunday, LaFleur didn’t really change his tune.

“I would say so,” he said when asked if Jacobs was unlikely to play.

But LaFleur didn’t rule out Jacobs on his final injury report. He didn’t even list him as doubtful.

Without Jacobs for most of the New England game and the entire Minnesota game, Kaleb Johnson went from the doghouse to, well, not quite the penthouse but to the team’s No. 1 ball-carrier.

The Packers acquired Johnson, a third-round pick by the Steelers last year, from Pittsburgh in a trade during final roster cuts. Two fumbles in his first three games led to Johnson barely playing over the course of the next four weeks.

Due to injuries to Jacobs and Chris Brooks and ineffective play by MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong, Johnson carried 24 times for 110 yards the last two weeks. He ranks among the NFL leaders in yards after contact per carry.

“I feel like I faced adversity throughout the whole time because I feel like in college everything was going good for me,” Johnson said this week. “I really haven’t faced adversity, and I felt like during that time it was just like when it happened, it was like ‘Oh, shit, here we go. Overcome this and see how I bounce back.’

“I feel like it was me just believing in God and just keeping going and just keep striving and keeping my head down and working. That was really it and being me. Got comfortable with the system and went out there and be Kaleb.”

Eight Questionable for Packers

Before departing for Los Angeles on Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur listed eight players as questionable. Along with Micah Parsons and Josh Jacobs, the others were linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), receivers Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle), and offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle), Kevin Zeitler (triceps) and Travis Glover (shoulder).

All eight of those players would have been limited participation had the Packers practiced on Tuesday.

The Packers could be rolling out their seventh starting line this season if Rhyan returns at center and Zeitler starts at right guard. Rhyan missed the last three games and Zeitler’s starting debut was derailed last week by a triceps injury.

The importance of continuity on the offensive line is “absolutely not” overblown, LaFleur said. They’re still searching for it this season.

“I think continuity is critical, especially when you’re talking about the offensive line, where you need five guys working as one,” he said on Monday. “I think that is a huge component in terms of your ability to go out there and have consistent success. And I also think the experience of that group up front plays a pivotal role in that, as well.”

Rhyan and Zeitler have experience. Rhyan has started 35 games the past two-and-a-half seasons and Zeitler has started 213 games in 15 seasons. Along with Laken Tomlinson, who figures to make his 170th career start, Green Bay’s potential interior trio could enter the game with 417 career starts.

Speaking of experience, Franklin – a defensive captain – is expected to be back in the lineup after missing the last four games.

“I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason,” Franklin said . “I had a close friend tell me that I came here to play 17; I just got to play 17 a different way. We missed four; that means we got to get the extra four. I’m just glad I’m back, ready to play.”

Big Rams Updates

The Rams, as has been known all week, will attack the Packers without their two star receivers, with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Complicating matters is they’ll also line up without two of their starting offensive linemen. Left guard Steve Avila (hamstring) and center Coleman Shelton (hamstring) were ruled out by coach Sean McVay. Neither player has allowed a sack this season.

Nacua and Adams have a combined 100 catches. No other receiver on the roster has more than Konata Mumpfield’s 14.

“The one thing is you feel for the players that don't get a chance to be out there that you have big visions for and are significant factors,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “What you don't want to do is minimize what a big deal it is to those other guys that are getting opportunities to be able to figure out what they do best? How do you accentuate their skill-sets? How do you instill a belief of confidence in their ability to go play as well as they can?

“Our job as coaches is to help these guys go shine with our decisions, with the spots that they're put in. Then let's go have the courage to cut it loose and have no regrets.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: None.

Questionable: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (finger), LB WR Bo Melton (thigh), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), edge Micah Parsons (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (triceps).

No injury designation: G Aaron Banks (knee), CB Brandon Cisse (rib), Isaiah McDuffie (rib).

Rams Final Injury Report

Out: LG Steve Avila (hamstring), TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), C Coleman Shelton (hamstring).

No injury designation: TE Davis Allen (oblique), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), S Kam Curl (toe), G Justin Dedich (hand), DT Aaron Donald (rest), OLB Myles Garrett (knee), TE Tyler Higbee (rest), LB Nate Landman (toe), CB Trent McDuffie (back), TE Colby Parkinson (ribs), QB Matthew Stafford (right elbow), DE Kobie Turner (groin), RB Kyren Williams (toe), OLB Byron Young (rest).

The Packers have officially activated Micah Parsons.



Here are five areas where he will help turn a good Packers defense into a great one. ⬇️https://t.co/uOMGUcUGRi — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 24, 2026

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