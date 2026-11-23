GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons spoke to reporters on Monday following the final practice of the week before Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, he was awaiting clearance to make his season debut following last year’s season-ending knee injury.

“I really don’t know yet,” Parsons said. “I’ve still got to talk to ElAttrache. I still got to get cleared from my surgical doctor, so we’ll see.”

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a renowned, Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon whose specialties include ACL repair, was part of that decision.

He’s also the head physician for the Rams.

Following a Monday afternoon conference call that included Parsons, ElAttrache and the Packers’ medical staff, Parsons was deemed “100 percent ready” and will play in his first game since he suffered a torn ACL at Denver on Dec. 14.

#Packers star Micah Parsons has been cleared and is set for his season debut against the #Rams, sources say.



After tearing his ACL and meniscus on Dec. 14, 2025, Parsons has checked every box. Now, he’s back. pic.twitter.com/etrfD2NOa1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026

“They care more about the mental and how important it is,” Parsons said. “Do you feel confident in your leg, your knee and everything that’s been going on, confident in your rehab and how you feel about that?

“But also they want to know how you’re playing. Are you playing timid, things like that? Obviously, you’ve got the results of the testing numbers, of the asymmetry, how equal your quads are, your hips, your calves, things like that. I think it’s about 30 percent the player, another 50 percent the team and another 20 percent the doctors.”

Following three weeks of practice, Parsons said he “for sure” felt confident in the knee.

“I would say I’m really, really confident,” he said. “I’m my own biggest critic. So, however I like to set the bar – if I feel like I’m not at that bar, that’s kind of how I feel. You don’t put together multiple good seasons if you don’t set your bar really high. It’s more just that I play confident, I’ve got a lot of great feedback from my teammates, but it’s just about the team and the doctors just giving me the OK. That’s just an extra boost of confidence right there.”

“I’ve Done Everything Possible”

Parsons was listed as limited participation for a second consecutive day. Also for a second consecutive day, every player on the roster practiced.

That includes cornerback Brandon Cisse, who progressed from limited participation to full participation following last week’s rib injury. Along with the addition of guard Travis Glover, those were the only changes to the injury report.

The final injury report will be revealed on Tuesday, even though the practice week ended on Monday.

“I would say I feel like I’ve done everything I possibly could to put myself in position to potentially play on Wednesday, but for sure this season, and I’ll be looking forward to returning to the field,” Parsons said.

The conference call was the final box for Parsons to check following an injury sustained exactly 49 weeks and one day ago.

Now, all that awaits is the game. Parsons, though, didn’t think the game would be any different than practice. Parsons plays with a relentless mentality. He attacked his rehab and the return to the practice field in the same way.

“If you’re dominant, you’re dominant, regardless of the setting,” he said. “That’s like me saying we go to the west side bowling alley and you bring me over to the east side and I’m a better bowler because it’s the east side and not the west side.

“I look at it like that: Games are games. But practice is always going to be more challenging than games. Obviously, I think I’ve really pushed myself to feel some of them things. I went against our best. I didn’t shy from it. I knew what I had to feel and what I had to embrace to be ready to play. So, I don’t think I need that. I think whenever that time is, I'll be very dominant.”

Packers Monday Injury Report

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (finger), LB Isaiah McDuffie (rib), WR Bo Melton (thigh), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), edge Micah Parsons (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (triceps).

Full participation: G Aaron Banks (knee), CB Brandon Cisse (rib).

Rams Monday Injury Report

Did not participate: LG Steve Avila (hamstring), DT Aaron Donald (rest), TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), OLB Myles Garrett (rest/knee), TE Tyler Higbee (rest), C Coleman Shelton (hamstring), OLB Byron Young (rest).

Limited participation: S Kam Curl (toe).

Full participation: TE Davis Allen (oblique), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), G Justin Dedich (hand), LB Nate Landman (toe), CB Trent McDuffie (back), TE Colby Parkinson (ribs), QB Matthew Stafford (right elbow), DE Kobie Turner (groin), RB Kyren Williams (toe).

Note: Turner and Dedich have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

The Packers didn't get much help yesterday but they did get a message.



Here's the latest from the NFC playoff race.https://t.co/uAeOulBzF1 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 23, 2026

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