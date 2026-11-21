GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers re-signed running back Pierre Strong to their practice squad on Saturday.

To clear a roster spot, they released edge player D.J. Johnson.

The Packers had five running backs on their roster. With Chris Brooks returning from injured reserve last week and Josh Jacobs dealing with a short-term absence following his broken finger – he practiced on Saturday – Strong was the odd man out .

It was a news-packed day at Packers practice. Here's the latest from the practice field. ⬇️https://t.co/IZGBqMsnO5 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

Strong initially signed to the Packers’ practice squad at the end of training camp in 2025, when he was released by the Browns. He spent all of last season on the practice squad and wound up starting this season on the practice squad following the team’s trade for Kaleb Johnson.

With Jacobs on the exempt list and Brooks landing on injured reserve, Strong was signed to the 53-man roster. He played in five games, rushing 25 times for 59 yards (2.4 average) with a long run of 8 yards and catching 10-of-12 targets for 61 yards (6.1 average).

Strong was inactive last week against Minnesota, with the Packers rolling with Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Brooks.

“Obviously, he's a quick player,” position coach Ben Sirmans said recently of Strong. “He's got a overall good football IQ. He plays on special teams, which you saw the tackle he had off the interception, so you have to have some toughness about you and not afraid of contact.

“And then the other thing that I like about him is when he's on the field, he tries to take advantage of his opportunities to try to create a situation where he can be on the field even more. So, those are things that I did expect from him based off what he's done and what his background is.”

Of 74 backs with at least 25 carries, Strong ranks 72nd in yards per carry.

Johnson, on the other hand, is averaging 3.6 yards after contact.

“Just by controlling the day to day and trying to learn and grow and get better at owning his responsibilities,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Saturday of Johnson. “I think it’s always tough when you come in – that timing – for most people, especially in that position, just learning all the nuances of the protections. It was a little bit different than what he’s been doing. So to see that progress has been encouraging.”

While LaFleur said he does not anticipate Jacobs being ready to play against the Rams on Wednesday night, he did add: “We’ll see how he progresses, as well. He would definitely have to prove the function in order to play.”

D.J. Johnson was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2023 after playing both on the edge and tight end at Oregon .

Johnson played in 13 games with three starts as a rookie and 14 games with two starts in 2024, when he had a half-sack and 44 tackles. He was released early in the 2025 season and has not played in a game since.

The release of Johnson leaves the Packers with Arron Mosby and Nyjalik Kelly as edge players on the practice squad with the return of Micah Parsons to the 53-man roster on the horizon.

LaFleur was at least a little noncommittal on Parsons returning on Wednesday, though everything is pointed in that direction.

“I think we’ll have a better indication the closer we get to this thing,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’ll be out there and his ability to go out there and perform at practice will be the ultimate indicator.”

It was a news-packed day at Packers practice. Here's the latest from the practice field. ⬇️https://t.co/IZGBqMsnO5 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

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