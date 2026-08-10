GREEN BAY, Wis. – With starting receivers Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed banged up, the Green Bay Packers signed Kisean Johnson after a Sunday morning workout and then claimed Chris Hilton off waivers from the Commanders later in the day.

The corresponding roster moves were releasing cornerback Marlon Jones and nickel/safety Johnathan Baldwin with waived-injured designations.

In five seasons at LSU, Hilton caught 41 passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns. He ended the 2024 season with a bang. In the final regular-season game against Oklahoma, he caught two passes for 85 yards. Both catches were touchdowns on catches of 40 and 45 yards. He followed that up in the Texas Bowl against Baylor with four catches for 113 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown.

“We knew he was going through something, and we stood by him,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said after the bowl game of Hilton dealing with a knee injury. “We did whatever we could to help him get back to him. When he was ready and was able to get back to himself, I think you can see what we've all seen from him.”

Coach Brian Kelly predicted “big things to come,” which is what made the 2025 season a disappointment. He caught 10 passes for 122 yards with zero touchdowns and one drop, according to Pro Football Focus. Most of his production came, once again, in the Texas Bowl with three receptions for 67 yards to close his career.

“Chris is an unbelievable player,” Nussmeier said at the Senior Bowl . “We had so many wideouts this year. It was tough to get everybody the ball and let everybody showcase their talent, but Chris is a special player. I’m happy for him and glad he was able to show people what he can do. He has a bright future.”

Packers Add Speed With Chris Hilton Jr.

The native of Zachary, La., was a champion sprinter and, therefore, was used as a downfield threat; his average distance of target in five seasons was 19.9 yards. Why was used that way? Speed. He ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds, though a lack of height (5-foot-11 5/8) and other elite measurables led to a Relative Athletic Score of 5.64.

Chris Hilton Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 5.64 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1713 out of 3926 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day.https://t.co/RS8wzqydJk pic.twitter.com/dZxcoXCUS4 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 21, 2026

He improved his vertical to 38.5 inches at pro day.

“You’re going to get a true pro,” he told NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo . I have the work ethic needed to succeed at the next level. I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be, and I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do. I’m ready to work. I can’t wait for my opportunity."

Hilton went undrafted and signed with the Commanders. They released him this week so they could sign Stefon Diggs.

Hilton participated in four all-star games, which was an unheard of feat, as he went from the Hula Bowl to the American Bowl to the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl.

“I’ve proved I’m a true competitor,” he told Melo . ‘I’m all about putting in the work. I have a terrific work ethic. All of those opportunities were showcases for me to get better and work on my craft.

“I’m always ready to go to work. We all get the same 24 hours. What do you do with your time? I plan on maximizing mine. I really love football. All of those opportunities were a blessing. I could have bypassed those opportunities and trained for the NFL Combine instead. That’s just not how I’m wired. Instead of training, I chose to go play football at every all-star showcase.”

The additions of Hilton and Johnson are for practical reasons. The Packers are down two receivers so are replenishing the ranks ahead of the preseason, which will start on Thursday at Pittsburgh. Including Johnson, the Packers had nine healthy receivers on the practice field on Sunday.

They’re also part of the quest of leaving no stone unturned.

Hilton was a four-star recruit and the No. 65 overall player in his recruiting class, which included Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, who also went to LSU. So, while he wasn’t a star in college, the talent is worth a look.

As NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report, the production is “troubling” but, “here are basic route corrections he can make to better open underneath throws. He has adequate ball skills downfield but comes up empty when contested. When you combine his sparse production with his injury history, it doesn’t inspire confidence, but speed sells, giving Hilton a chance to outplay his draft slotting.”

Packers Are Shorthanded in Secondary

While the Packers are up to 10 healthy receivers, the releases of Baldwin and Jones leave them a bit thin in the secondary.

They have six safeties (Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Mark Perry and Murvin Kenion III), all of whom are healthy. Bullard plays almost exclusively in the slot and Oladapo has been taking the No. 2 slot reps with Baldwin (knee) out.

However, they are down to nine cornerbacks (Brandon Cisse, Benjamin St-Juste, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Jaylin Simpson, Domani Jackson, MJ Devonshire, Shemar Bartholomew and Kamal Hadden), and three of them are injured (Valentine, Hadden and Jackson).

It’s interesting to note that Hilton worked at receiver and defensive back at LSU’s pro day.

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